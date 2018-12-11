Simple steps to climate-proof farms have big potential upside for tropical farmers

Public Release: 6-Dec-2018
Climate-smart agriculture boosts yields, mitigates extreme weather impact and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. A study in Central America, Africa and Asia points to profitable opportunities for farmers and the environment
International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)
Cacao farmers in Nicaragua lose their crop, the main ingredient for chocolate, to fungal blight and degrading soils. Yields drop in Vietnam’s rice paddies because of higher temperatures and increased salinity. Bean and maize growers in Uganda see their plants die during severe dry spells during what should be the rainy season. The two-punch combination of climate change and poor agricultural land management can be countered with simple measures that keep farms productive and profitable. Implementation of these climate-smart agriculture (CSA) practices can increase yields, benefit the environment and increase farmer income, according to a new cost-benefit analysis by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) published November 19 in PLOS ONE.
The study examines 10 major climate-related issues facing farmers in Africa, Asia and Latin America and proposes site-specific CSA remedies. These include rotating rice fields with peanuts in Vietnam, manual blight control for cacao in Nicaragua, and planting drought-tolerant varieties of beans and maize alongside each other in Uganda.
Where additional investment is required, initial rates of return on investment range from 17 percent to 590 percent. Startup costs can be recovered in one to eight years, depending on the management practice. In all cases, yields increase.
“The potential for these strategies is immense and actionable immediately, if targeted to the right farmers and accompanied by appropriate resources,” said Peter Laderach, CIAT’s Global Climate Change and co-author of the study. “Now, the challenge lies in overcoming the obstacles to implementing their adoption.”
Many CSA practices that improve production, buffer fields against climate change and improve nutrient-poor soils require little additional investment. Sometimes these cost less than business-as-usual farming, which relies on single-crop plantations and chemical fertilizers. But adoption at the most of the research sites in is minimal. Obstacles include resistance to changing habitual farming techniques, labor constraints and lack of access to credit.
“Engaging multiple stakeholders, including the private sector, is crucial in ensuring the widespread and sustained implementation of climate-resilient strategies,” said Margarita Astralaga, the Director of the Environment, Climate, Gender and Social Inclusion Division at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which provided funding for the research.
Le Lan, a researcher at the University of Western Australia and the study’s lead author, said successful CSA interventions by governments and development agencies need to seek “the greatest aggregated benefit to the community” and not just potential gain for individual farmers. “In addition, if the area suffers from extreme climate events, targeted assistance must consider the socioeconomic and cultural realities of farmer groups if the practices are to be widely adopted.”
Room to grow
Lan and colleagues conducted household surveys in Nicaragua, Vietnam and Uganda, tabulated levels of CSA adoption, created a cost-benefit analysis for widespread CSA implementation and projected potential adoption levels at each site.
At the Vietnam study site, the most widely adopted CSA techniques observed was crop rotation between rice and peanuts. This increased profits for farmers and reduced their overall greenhouse gas emissions. Almost one third of farmers had adopted this technique. Ten percent or fewer had implemented organic fertilization, improved rice varieties that withstand drought and salinity, and shrimp farming.
The researchers estimate the adoption potential of five CSA techniques at the Vietnam site range from 23 to 89 percent. Initial investments can be recouped in a maximum of five years, while organic fertilization and peanut rotation are immediately profitable due reduced costs for chemical fertilization and rice planting. In contrast, the research sites in Nicaragua and Uganda showed zero uptake of the study’s CSA strategies.
Nicaraguan cacao farmers can implement manual control of moniliasis – better known as frosty pod rot disease – to recover up to 80 percent of their losses to the pathogen. Organic fertilization and planting banana trees to shade sun-exposed cacao trees can help increase yield at little expense. The researchers estimate a 50 percent adoption rate of these strategies is possible. Estimated rates of return for these practices varies from 17 percent for organic fertilization of cacao over eight years to 590 percent for banana-tree shading over one year.
Northern Uganda’s drought-threatened farmers can benefit from intercropping hardier breeds of beans and maize that mature faster, tolerate drought and have higher yields. Together with implementing water-harvesting techniques for irrigation during dry spells and retaining soil moisture, these varieties – which are already in use in other areas not included in the study site – have the potential to be adopted by 90 percent of farmers. Estimated rates of return are 25 percent over six year and 85 percent over three years for the Uganda site.
“Scaling CSA is at the heart of CIAT and CGIAR strategies,” said Godefroy Grosjean, a co-author and leader of CIAT Asia Climate Policy Hub. “With key partners such as IFAD the World Bank, we are developing CSA Investment Plans for countries including Bangladesh and Mali. Our work also focuses on conceptualizing solutions to unlock investment in the agriculture sector. This year, we launched a new initiative on Agricultural Risks Management that will explore innovative financial products for CSA tailored to farmers’ needs. The research from this paper will be extremely useful to that purpose.”
The study was funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in partnership with the CGIAR’s Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) research program as part of IFAD’s Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Program (ASAP).
The International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) is a CGIAR research center. CIAT develops technologies, innovative methods and knowledge that enable farmers, especially smallholders, to make agriculture more competitive, profitable, sustainable and resilient. Headquartered in Cali, Colombia, CIAT conducts research for development in tropical regions of Latin America, Africa, and Asia. https://ciat.cgiar.org
CGIAR is a global research partnership for a food-secure future. Its science is carried out by 15 research centers in collaboration with hundreds of partners across the globe. https://www.cgiar.org
13 thoughts on “Simple steps to climate-proof farms have big potential upside for tropical farmers”
Because droughts and diseases never happened BCC (Before Climate Change).
{/sarc}
At least they are proposing adaption and methods instead of the usual doom, gloom and pestilence that is all too common. If you take the obligatory “Climate Change” out of the screed, it makes sense.
Just spent an hour cutting my tropical lawn – 5 inches growth in one week. Anyone who thinks plants have trouble growing in tropical conditions needs their head examined.
Buzzword creation. Climate-smart agriculture? What do any of these techniques have to do with climate? Nothing but add a buzz-word.
…Margarita Astralaga, the Director of the Environment, Climate, Gender and Social Inclusion Division at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which provided funding for the research…
How many pop buzz-words can you count?
I had to re-read the article to convince myself you didn’t make that up. Oi!
Gender????
Do plants really care which gender the farmer self identifies as?
Its all in the form of communication.
For example, most people here see or hear words that have definition and meaning, when arranged in a certain order will provide context and convey facts, poetry, reasoning or emotions. From this ordering of words we can communicate ideas that can be built upon to bring about greater ideas.
To others, sounds or words are triggers for emotion – mostly rage.
In this case, it is to prepare the hypnotic word so when used later will conjure up the appropriate feelings when coming from the next manipulator.
So lets diagram this phrase in this form of communication:
“Climate” – you are supposed to be serious, because Climate is serious.
“Smart” – I’m smart, smart is good, I’m good therefore whatever comes next must be smart and good.
“Agriculture” – Could have made the sound “farm” or “crops” but by using a multisyllabic word such as “Agriculture” then it must be sciency. I better get on board this because I like science because science confirms my feelings.
So now whoever is making some sort of non-sense plea just needs to make sure the NPC hears the sounds “Climate Smart Agriculture” and the proper emotions will be triggered and associated with whatever agenda the manipulator is pushing.
IFAD, nice gig if you can get it…typical UN op.
Form Wikipedia:
IFAD came under fire in 2010 when the expenses for Nigerian agricultural entomologist Kanayo Nwanze, who had previously deemed UN staff that cared about high salaries and benefits “mercenaries”, [8] was paying himself nearly $300,000 per year in a housing allowance and discretionary expenses, in addition to the $194,329 salary he receives[9]. The controversy was so great Italy threatened to pull their funding even though they are headquartered in Rome. [10] The Australian government had already withdrawn from funding in 2007 due to similar concerns. [11]
In response to the controversy, when Nwanze was re-appointed in 2013 his compensation was capped at what he was already receiving. [12
It is a more sensible approach than most, what they suggest would presumably be useful even without ‘climate change’. And AGW does provide plenty of organic fertiliser!
Isn’t it amazing how lab rats always know more about how to run a farm than do actual farmers.
Climate smart agriculture sounds exactly the same as smart agriculture. The miracle of CAGW is that you can add the magic word “climate” and claim credit for techniques that are sometimes so ancient that their origins are lost. Or sometimes you can assume credit for work that was published last year. I have to add a new utility for CAGW. I thought it was primarily a scapegoat for bad management. Now I see that it is a back door to introduce the management that should have been there all along. CSA means that city dikes should be up to standard, forest fuels should be controlled, lodgepole pine shouldn’t be grown in vast continguous swaths of mature trees, crops shouldn’t be grown where water supplies are unreliable, dams can make water supply more reliable… CSA is everything sensible.
The climateering story is just a bit too flexible. They invoke polar amplification anomalies of 3 times the global change precisely because tropical temperatures do not change. But when they want to just push the CAGW meme, they give us malarkey on the poor tropical folk suffering more with climate change than rich westerners. Without knowing anything else, studying this sort of thing is proof positive that it is a scam.