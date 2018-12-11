Guest short note by David Middleton
COMMENT 05 DECEMBER 2018
Global warming will happen faster than we think
Three trends will combine to hasten it, warn Yangyang Xu, Veerabhadran Ramanathan and David G. Victor.
If anyone cares to read what Yangyang Xu, Veerabhadran Ramanathan and David G. Victor have to say about this… Click here.
If anyone desires more comparisons of predcitions and models, let me know in the comments section.
Scenario C has humans undiscovering fire in 1999.
28 thoughts on “Nature: “Global warming will happen faster than we think”… Because it’s happened slower than we thought it would!”
Alice ? Is that you ?
Oh, come on. It sounds perfectly kosher to me. All the apples we’ve plucked from the Climate Predictions and Models barrel so far have been rotten worm farms. So it stands to reason that the ones further down must be 24-carat, extra-delicious fruity gold.
A little higher now than 1930’s? I’m not so sure.
Well if you adjust the Data just so it is. I wish that kind of magic worked on my bank account but the bank won’t count monopoly money just because I pretend it’s real.
When I get to the bottom I go back to the top of the slide
Where I stop and I turn and I go for a ride
Till I get to the bottom and it’s Global Warming again!
+42 x 1042 for Beatles White Album reference!
Helter Swelter, as it were.
Helter Skelter!
That’s what they think.
Mind you, it is based upon natural variability and less air pollution as well as our CO2 contributions. I am sure we could pollute the air more if we put our minds to it.
Its very easy to understand this graphical information in Australia because we are upside down.
It’s the Mann Fishing Rod.
I guess we should be happy that these guys aren’t politicians, or engineers, or anybody important.
Greg
Must be important! They got published in Nature. (/s)
The corresponding author is a professor of international relations. Nuff said.
Nature (journal) is still looking for new lows in climate science.
When I was in elementary school, my third grade teacher told the class that the earth was in a inter-glacial period. The science at the time indicated we were still in a warming period. ‘ Science closed.’ Nothing has changed that statement, in my observation, during the next 64 years. It is not the burning of fossils, and the like that may create an unbreathable atmosphere. Everyone ignores the fact that there are billions more creatures breathing this air. The one and only, absolute solution would be to eliminate 75% of the population.
Some of the world is working toward a cleaner, healthier, earth. Don’t blame anyone for what has already happened, if the climate is damaged. Just support new technology that will make a better world in the future, even if it takes a couple hundred years. If the earth succumbs on it’s own fumes someday. THAN, we can blame Mother Nature with our last breath.
My best guess is that Ron doesn’t realize that plants are making more oxygen all the time.
It is the nature of experts to never, never, ever, admit being wrong. They have a panoply of excuses to explain why they weren’t wrong.
One of the standard excuses is that they were right about the events, and just off by timing. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Their luck has to turn around sometime.
I am surprised none have commented on the cutoff date of the graph.
It seems to be current (for a 5yr moving average, centered)
Looks like the cutoff is around April 5,2063. First contact. The Vulcans will save us from global warming. I feel much safer now.
Bullshit.
We know what impact CO2 is going to have, the sacred models have spoken and they are never wrong.
The fact that the real world hasn’t kept up with what we know is going to happen just means that some time soon heating is going to have to increase dramatically in order to get the earth back to where the sacred models say it should be.
Be warned.
Is that the latest GISS? I haven’t been paying much attention this last year or so but I guess all those incremental changes they keep making to the temperature record really start to add up after a while because I no longer recognise the shape of the curve.
Whichever graph this one is, it will be a new one which we do not recognise as the past is being continually cooled and the present is being adjusted up. As the communists know, only the future is certain, the past is constantly changing.
He has missed to mention the third trend- the great scam is exposed, grant money is running out.
DMiddleton: Did you mean “predilections”?
I can’t help but remember a believer’s comment (in 2014 or so) that CO2 warming is like stepping on an auto accelerator and having the engine hesitate a moment and then race wildly. Still waiting… maybe there’s a misadjustment somewhere?
Tank is empty.