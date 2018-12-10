The snow job in Poland

IPCC climate confab seeks to stampede the world into adopting destructive energy policies
Craig Rucker
Any blizzards that blanket Poland this winter can’t compare to the massive snow job climate campaigners are trying to pull off.
Some 30,000 politicians, activists, computer modelers, bureaucrats, lawyers, journalists, renewable energy sellers and a few scientists are in Katowice, Poland December 2-14, for another Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference. Four issues will dominate the agenda.
* Proclaim that humanity and planet face existential cataclysms, unless fossil fuel use and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are slashed to zero by 2050 – to “prevent” average planetary temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) above what they were in 1820, when the Little Ice Age ended and the modern industrial era began.
* Finalize 300 pages of “guidelines,” to implement the Paris climate agreement – by driving the switch from coal, oil and natural gas to wind, solar and biofuel energy.
* Reach a binding agreement that wealthy countries (excluding China and other newly rich nations) must transfer at least $100 billion annually to poor countries.
* Ensure “transparency” on discussions, disclosures and treaty compliance.
This entire agenda deserves skepticism and ridicule.
Earth’s climate is always changing somewhere, due to powerful natural forces over which humans have no control. To say we can now perpetuate current conditions by controlling emissions of plant-fertilizing carbon dioxide is sheer fantasy.
Average global temperatures have already (thankfully) risen nearly a degree since 1820. To suggest that another half degree would be catastrophic is absurd. Indeed, average temperatures were higher during the Medieval Warm Period – and except during recent El Niño events have barely risen since 1998, even as CO2 levels climbed significantly, spurring plant growth worldwide.
Constant references to the “hottest ever” day or month involve hundredths of a degree, less than the margin of measurement error, often by activist scientists who have a history of doctoring data. They also ignore record cold snaps, like this Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Northeast.
Human activities certainly affect climate and weather to some degree, at least locally. But there is no real-world evidence that they have major (much less cataclysmic) impacts. Computer models say otherwise, but their record for accuracy is abysmal to zero.
Regarding guidelines to implement Paris, they would put the United Nations and IPCC in charge of our energy use, economies, lives and living standards – which would be disastrous. Fossil fuels still provide 80% of all U.S. and global energy; wind and solar provide less than 5% and only intermittently.
Forcing us to convert to wind and solar would increase electricity prices ten times over – and blanket areas many times the size of California with turbines, panels, batteries, and huge mines to dig out the raw materials needed for these “eco-friendly, climate-safe, sustainable” replacements.
Expensive, unreliable “renewable” energy would destroy jobs and economies, depress living standards, keep poor nations impoverished – and cause conflicts, famines and refugee migrations, as countries fight over increasingly scarce energy, food and resources.
Developing countries say they were promised $100 billion a year, for starters, plus free energy technology transfers. That’s the primary reason they signed the Paris climate treaty.
They’re angry that barely $3.5 billion has been put on the table, and rich countries say they cannot afford to pay more, especially if they’re also supposed to slash their fossil fuel use and thus economic prosperity.
The biggest snow job is any claimed devotion to transparency. Secrecy and deception are fundamental to the IPCC process. Anyone who questions the “fossil fuels cause climate chaos” thesis is silenced. So is anyone who suggests that data and evidence should determine policy – instead of computer models.
Katowice organizers are furious that a Trump Administration exhibit will highlight the remarkable benefits of fossil fuels. They vilify scientists who emphasize the sun’s vital role in climate change, or point out the many ways that temperature, storm, drought and other climate data are cherrypicked, “homogenized,” manipulated or even fabricated to drive alarmist narratives. They ignore the Medieval Warm Period, Little Ice Age and 1970-1976 global cooling scare.
The real IPCC and Paris treaty agenda is simple. Blame humans and fossil fuels for virtually all climate and weather events. Control energy use, economic growth and living standards – lowering them in industrialized countries and limiting them in developing nations. Redistribute the world’s wealth and resources. And replace the capitalist economic model with a global green socialist system, controlled by the UN, IPCC and green activists.
Lack of energy, jobs, safe water and decent living standards is a far more pressing issue for poor countries than climate change. No wonder Asia alone already has some 2,000 gigawatts of coal-fired power plants operating or under construction. That’s nearly twice as much as total US summertime generating capacity.
Meanwhile, every Irish household faces new carbon taxes of $3,000 to $5,000 a year (!) unless their government imposes equally costly measures to reduce “greenhouse gas” emissions and avoid paying punitive EU fines. To gauge likely Irish reaction to that, look to France – where tens of thousands have been rioting over President Macron’s plans to implement higher carbon taxes.
Climate insanity needs to be reined in. CFACT’s delegation to Katowice is working hard to get that process underway.
Craig Rucker is president of CFACT, the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, a free market think tank devoted to sound science for both people and planet.
14 thoughts on “The snow job in Poland”
“Human activities certainly affect climate and weather to some degree, at least locally. But there is no real-world evidence that they have major (much less cataclysmic) impacts.”
“Sointainly???”
It seems to me that RGHE theory might be founded on the popular misconception that space is cold, 3 K to 5 K. Just ask around, conduct a little survey, poll the “experts.”
1) Space is cold
a. The atmosphere is like a bed blanket making the underneath warmer compared to the cooler overneath. How does that work?
b. Due to surface BB upwelling 396 W/m^2 and GHG “trapping” and net downwelling 333 W/m^2.
c. As demonstrated by experiment the contiguous participating media renders such surface BB LWIR impossible.
i. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6454724021350129664
ii. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6394226874976919552
d. The actual reason for the surface temperature is the difference created by the atmospheric thermal resistance per Q = U A dT as demonstrated daily by the insulated walls of a house.
2) Space is hot
a. 1,368 W/m^2, 394 K, 121 C, 250 F as actually experienced on the International Space Station, space walkers and the lunar surface.
b. The atmosphere acts as a reflective shield similar to one placed behind a car’s windshield reflecting energy away and reducing the temperature inside the car, i.e. cooling. Without an atmosphere and the 30% albedo the earth would receive 20% to 40% more kJ/h of solar energy for a temperature increase of 20 C to 30 C.
The atmosphere cools the earth by reflecting away 30% of the ISR.
The atmosphere does not warm the earth per RGHE theory.
No RGHE = no CO2/GHG warming = no man-caused climate change.
History will remember global warming as one of the biggest…if not the biggest….ponzi schemes/scams ever invented…
We give the UN money….the UN turns around and gives our money to countries to vote against us
wash rinse repeat
Global warming is only the bastard progeny of the “phony socialism is really really good for poor people” scam, unfortunately, as the climate scam is being destroyed by real science, but the bigger scam continues.
….. although perhaps not in Paris. Pity this latest expensive BS-fest couldn’t have actually been in Paris this week. When kleptocracy meets reality.
I would characterize the acts of the IPCC/UNFCCC/World Bank as extortion masquerading as a protection racket.
This confab in Poland demonstrates the need for long range mega party jets like the one Boeing is starting to pitch.
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/2031558b-49e1-3905-bf00-46b2d84ffe47/boeing-launches-long-range.html
You forgot to add that converting to 100% wind and solar would actually increase the overall CO2 generated. Adding biofuels to the mix (e.g. in gasohol) has already increase the price of corn to the point where more people are starving.
That’s just another BS myth Joe:
https://s14085.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/corn_chart_monthly_August_2016.png
The major myths surrounding renewables are that they are cheaper and that they have any effect on the climate by reducing CO2. The only effect they have is to make energy prohibitively expensive, moreover; the climate impact would still be insignificantly small even if the effect from CO2 was the absurdly over-estimated effect claimed by the IPCC and the self serving ‘consensus’ surrounding the reports they generate.
Did somebody say “snow”?
https://www.dropbox.com/s/lmgrrnolglphtsw/SnowDepthDec9_2018-NOON.JPG
That’s the measurement I made at about 12:00 Noon, December 9, 2018 (Yesterday) here in a central-NC city, where communities around me were getting inch readings in the teens.
But I digress. Poland, yes, what a snow job — perfect for manipulating snowflakes, wouldn’t you say?
In the following days in Poland it will be snowing.
A couple of years ago my ancient furnace died. No problem, I bought some cheap electric heaters to use until a new furnace could be installed. The first thing I did when I bought my 1947 house in 1980 was to install new insulation well beyond what was required by the (1980) building code. In spite of that, the cost of electric heat was eye watering.
We have a government policy that, starting in 2030, all new houses have to be heated by electricity. link Ouch. I do realize that houses can be built such that they need very little heat. There’s still cooking and water heating that could be done with natural gas. Since so little heat would be required what’s the problem with heating with natural gas. In fact, the house could be heated off the water heater.
On the same theme, someone I know in the Netherlands just moved into a new apartment. Over there, you have to supply your own heating appliance. She’s going with electric because they’re phasing out natural gas in two years. Her apartment building is old and poorly insulated. I’m guessing that she will have to seriously ration the heat.
It’s a very expensive snow job.
Look on the bright side. Assuming they reach agreement on payments rich countries have to make to poor countries, it will be difficult for Democrats to reverse Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord. I can’t imagine the American public will put up with that kind of extortion.
Skepticism against climate change is a serious illness whose causes are incomprehensible. It is true that green solutions are costing and endangering a lot of workforce, but it is completely incomprehensible why some are opposed to geoengineering solutions whose expenditure is negligible.
The 30,000 big shots gathering at the Palace of Versailles — er, the Polish confab — have to figure out how to keep the peasants poor, scared and docile, while keeping themselves exempt. Nobody really wants to be poor.
“I’m too important to quit flying. You schlubs? That’s another story.”