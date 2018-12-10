North America sets all-time record snowfall in November

From the “snowfalls are a thing of the past” department, comes this bit of news that’s sure to be blamed on “global warming”.
The month of December is well underway and there have already been some impressive snow accumulations for the month in such places as the Upper Midwest, western US and, most recently, in a large swath from Texas to North Carolina/Virginia with the very latest major winter storm. As it turned out, the month of November ended up with the most snowfall ever recorded in North America during the satellite era which goes back to the 1960’s. Unusual cold for the month from Mexico-to-US-to-Canada contributed to this snowfall record in North America. The November snowfall extent in the Northern Hemisphere was the third highest ever recorded in the satellite era and continues an upward trend in recent years.
Snow cover anomalies for the month of November across the “Northern Hemisphere”; courtesy Rutgers Snow Lab</p>”>
November’s average snow cover across North America was an estimated 5.24 million square miles, topping the previous November record of 5.11 million square miles set in 2014, according to data from the Rutgers University Global Snow Lab (GSL) dating all the way back to 1966. The US experienced cold and stormy weather and this resulted in some of the earliest snowfalls ever recorded in such places as Houston, Texas and Monroe, Louisiana. A major storm that impacted much of the I-95 corridor at mid-month resulted in New York City’s (Central Park) heaviest November calendar-day snow in 136 years and the earliest ever for a reading of 6 inches or more (6.4”) as well as a pair of days that failed to get above freezing (Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday). In addition, the 8.1 inches recorded in Allentown, Pennsylvania (Allentown Lehigh Valley Airport) was the heaviest November snowfall there since records began in 1944 (source EPAWA, twitter). The 1.4 inches of snow recorded at Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. at mid-month was their first measurable November snow accumulation since 1996.
The last weekend of November featured a major snowstorm that pummeled the region from the central Plains to the Great Lakes and Chicago’s O’Hare Airport got off to its snowiest start to a winter season since the 1950’s with a foot of snow. In a typical year, it takes until the second week of January for O’Hare to receive that amount (according to weather.com). New England got hit very hard in late November with, for example, more than 19 inches recorded at Burlington, Vermont. Snow even returned to the state of California during the second half of November after an extensive dry spell ended with the onslaught of storms that moved in from the Pacific Ocean. Many spots in the Sierra Nevada Mountains ended up with 2 or 3 feet of snow in a late month storm that also produced heavy rainfall in coastal sections.
Story via Perspecta Weather, read much more here
And it continues, there’s quite a bit of snow in North America today.
|Area Covered By Snow Today:
|46.7%
|Area Covered Last Month:
|24.5%
Source: https://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa/
This is a likely occurance when the sun is in full minimum phase.
Atmospheric water vapor has been increasing (graph https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dthp4WEVYAAVv36.jpg) at 1.5% per decade, 8% since 1960, but few seem to recognize the significance of the increase (about twice that from increase in vapor pressure due to temperature increase of liquid water) on climate.
How much of recent high precipitation (with incidences reported world wide) is simply bad luck in the randomness of weather and how much is because of the ‘thumb on the scale’ of added water vapor?
On the other hand, climate models ovewhelmingly overestimate precipitation.
This is how the great global warming scare will finally end.
One by one people will realize that the world isn’t getting warmer. They may realize it early one morning while shivering on a cold street corner in Chicago waiting for a bus, or maybe they will quietly realize it while shoveling a heavy snow off their driveway in Alabama, or perhaps when their flight from Dulles Airport is cancelled because of snow one dark night, or maybe when they wake up one morning in Warsaw or Stockholm or Berlin and see snow outside their window. There won’t be any grand event to mark the gradual recovery of sanity. It will just be a slow one-by-one awakening.
Many of the Hollywood elite, the politicians and the wise priests of the news media will continue to mechanically mouth the global warming mantras but the conviction will be gone. The apostles of this peculiar faith won’t admit they were wrong. They will simply stop talking about it.
Global warming will quietly end with a whimper as the weather refuses to cooperate. And twenty years from now someone will turn to his companion and ask “Do you remember the global warming thing when we were kids? We had to sit through an Al Gore movie in biology class? What ever happened to that?”
I understand the University I got my BSEE degree from Texas Tech U from has 1ft of snow on the ground today. That’s a bit unusual for there.
Note in the text below: “snow depth” & “no real areal extent”
Alternative Projections: SNODAS fields are effectively grids of point estimates of snow cover. Estimates of SWE and snow depth, as well as other variables have no real areal extent. Therefore, projecting SNODAS output to a particular projection is unnecessary. Moreover, different users prefer different projections. For example, Federal agencies are likely to use the Albers Equal Area projection, while researchers may use an alternative projection such as the EASE-Grid. Given that SNODAS outputs are essentially point estimates, the decision to re-project and choice of projection can be left to individual users.
https://nsidc.org/sites/nsidc.org/files/files/nsidc_special_report_11.pdf
While I understand the issue, I still dislike the look of this map, beyond the projection. This is similar to having say, sales of widgets by year (should be a bar chart) shown as a smooth curve. In a computer programming class (1965-66 ?) we tried several ways of making geographic cell data into a surface (using FORTRAN II-D). Many good programmers (coders) have done the job and, now, most viewers never think of what is going on to produce such maps.