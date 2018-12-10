Cosmic Airburst May have Wiped Out Part of the Middle East, 3700 Years Ago

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Archaeologists have advanced a theory that towns and people in a region just north of the Dead Sea may have been obliterated by a Tunguska style airburst, 3,700 years ago.
Cosmic Airburst May Have Wiped Out Part of the Middle East 3,700 Years Ago
By Owen Jarus, Live Science Contributor | November 28, 2018 06:32am ET
Some 3,700 years ago, a meteor or comet exploded over the Middle East, wiping out human life across a swath of land called Middle Ghor, north of the Dead Sea, say archaeologists who have found evidence of the cosmic airburst.
The airburst “in an instant, devastated approximately 500 km2 [about 200 square miles] immediately north of the Dead Sea, not only wiping out 100 percent of the [cities] and towns, but also stripping agricultural soils from once-fertile fields and covering the eastern Middle Ghor with a super-heated brine of Dead Sea anhydride salts pushed over the landscape by the event’s frontal shock waves,” the researchers wrote in the abstract for a paper that was presented at the American Schools of Oriental Research annual meeting held in Denver Nov. 14 to 17. Anhydride salts are a mix of salt and sulfates.
“Based upon the archaeological evidence, it took at least 600 years to recover sufficiently from the soil destruction and contamination before civilization could again become established in the eastern Middle Ghor,” they wrote. Among the places destroyed was Tall el-Hammam, an ancient city that covered 89 acres (36 hectares) of land. [Wipe Out: History’s Most Mysterious Extinctions]
…
Obviously early days with this theory, but this claim opens the question, how many currently unexplained cultural collapses and devastations will turn out to have been caused by meteor impacts or other natural disasters?
Perhaps its time we started taking real threats seriously, even low probability high impact events like major meteor strikes, and stopped wasting time and resources chasing imaginary problems like global warming.
14 thoughts on “Cosmic Airburst May have Wiped Out Part of the Middle East, 3700 Years Ago”
I’m not even going to mention sodomy this time.
Go’ Morrah to you too.
One hundred upvotes!
Wish there was a like button!
Lol.
This is old news. The claim earlier is that the meteor bounced into the Alps, and based on the angle, the backwash spread down to the Dead Sea, causing the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah and one guy’s wife being turned into a pillar of salt. Also, whole villages were wiped out in a flash fire. One town has hundreds or is it thousands of dead buried at one time. That impact site was not found, so it looks like they are claiming no, it actually hit the Dead Sea.
The original story was traced from a clay tablet by a Mosul astronomer who observed the meteor and noted its direction.
Eric, have you ever been to Trona, California, where they produce anhydride salts? The stench is incredible, leaving me to wonder if the ancient Middle Ghor people just got tired of it and moved. I worked on a gold prospect in the nearby Panamint mountains and every time we stopped at a bar in Trona, the locals said “you boys must be visitors”, which they detected because we didn’t smell to high heaven. Then they asked ” do you know the Trona joke?” We had heard this many times but always said no, so they told the joke, which follows: This guy Herbie and his girlfriend were out in his car in Los Angeles and were making out. Things got very heated and the turned-on girlfriend says “Oh Herbie, kiss me where it stinks”, so he drove her to Trona.
200 square miles? That is an 8 mile radius. That is tiny.
“not only wiping out 100 percent of the [cities] and towns,”
How many within 8 miles (or 16 max)? That is not a great distance by even ancient standards.
Too localised I think to have had any lasting impact.
RS
“how many currently unexplained cultural collapses and devastations will turn out to have been caused by meteor impacts or other natural disasters?”
Just about none.
Make a sensational story though, and that seems to be what counts.
Russia proposed recently SDE, Strategic Defense of the Earth, for exactly these kinds of disasters. For those who remeber SDI, Strtegic Defense Initiative of Reagan in 1983, refused then by Andropov, this is a real turnaround.
With all the INF SALT talk going on now, we might need SDI anyway.
There is very good evidence the Iron age began when the sky literally fell on the Halstatt Celts – 9 craters obliterated everything for 200 years.
Federal Government Releases National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Plan
Massive crater under Greenland’s ice points to climate-altering impact in the time of humans
SF has been considering this since the year dot. I’ve got a short story called Hittile in one of my collections. While that was just a bit of fun running through various drive options (I’m particularly fond of the steam rocket) the basic idea, kinetic impact, is probably sound in the extreme case of late pick-up, big impacter.
Space Watch is an important idea and it’s becoming possible thanks to Space X etc.
JF
JF
Not sure if Musk qualifies as a private DoD – we could use his flying red Tesla as target practice for SDE, if anyone can find it…
So the Iranians have been testing their nuclear weapons for that long?