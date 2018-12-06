Italy Proposes €6000 (US $6800) Vehicle Sales Tax to Subsidise Green Electric Vehicles

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr Willie Soon / Steve Milloy – the Italian government has proposed plans to subsidise sales of electric cars, by taxing sales of gasoline and diesel cars.
Italy proposes measures to spur sales of low-emission cars
DECEMBER 5, 2018
MILAN/ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to offer subsidies of up to 6,000 euros ($6,800) to buyers of new low emission vehicles and will increase taxes on new petrol and diesel cars, two government officials said on Wednesday.
Concerns over climate change are pushing European lawmakers to tighten emissions regulations, but the car industry says that would harm its competitiveness.
Italy’s Lower House Budget Committee approved an amendment to the 2019 budget introducing a bonus for people who buy a new electric, hybrid or methane gas-powered car from Jan. 1, 2019.
If approved, the incentives will run until 2021 and total up to 300 million euros a year.
“It will become more and more attractive to buy less polluting cars,” said Infrastructure Undersecretary Michele Dell’Orco and Industry Undersecretary Davide Crippa in a statement.
Dell’Orco and Crippa are both members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement which is keen to phase out fossil fuels and promote the use of electricity generated from renewable sources.
This move seems quite a political gamble for the 5-star movement.
In March this year the anti-EU 5-star movement rode a wave of populist outrage against illegal immigration, to topple establishment parties and win control of the government.
Drastic action to reduce pollution might play well in the cities – large Italian cities like Rome sometimes suffer severe air pollution. But a lot of poor Italians likely won’t be able to afford a new electric vehicle, even with the subsidy. With the limited battery life of electric vehicles, there doesn’t seem much point buying a second hand electric vehicle.
Electric vehicles might also increase risk to life for Italian drivers during winter. Mountainous areas of Italy can experience harsh winters, with deep snowfall and life threatening cold. Batteries don’t work well in severe subzero conditions, and batteries are a bad option for drivers stuck in the snow, who need their vehicle’s heater to stay warm.
At the start of this year parts of the Italian Alps were buried under snow.
Extreme amounts of snow (2-3 m) in Cervinia, Aosta Valley, NW Italy (2000 m) today, Jan 9! Over 10 000 people are reported to be stranded due to extreme amounts of snow. Report: Maurizio Bedon / Meteo Triveneto – Segnalazione in tempo reale. pic.twitter.com/uq67gTY6LZ
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 9, 2018
It won’t produce a cent of new revenue, just the infinite repair of old cars.
they are banning old cars from the roads. You cannot enter Paris in a car over 10 years old
All eventually done by fiat I suppose
I can’t work out whether you meant the legal term, the car company or that was an extremely clever play on words…
A lot of commentators like to denigrate fiat currency, such as die-hard goldbugs.
Still that M5S greenie faction should look at Paris – gilets jaunes anyone? Giacche gialle?
We in france already pay upto 10300euro in co2 sales tax as well as 20% VAT
A disaster in the making.
Good those Italians helping to further discredit the green con.
Someone has to do it.
Rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic to make a well known phrase…
In “The Peter Principle” one of the signs that an employee or official has risen to his level of incompetence is the utter irrelevancy syndrome
Unable to actually solve any of the real issues of Western Society, especially its economic ones, focus is directed towards the faux issue ‘climate change’. Along with LBGT politics and making laws that define telling idiots that they are, as a ‘hate crime’.
Probably easier to get past the people than a fuel tax a la Macron (who has capitulated but is now facing follow up strikes and demonstrations).
Unfortunately for Italians there are an awful lot of Fiats on Italian roads, a marqué not renown for reliability and longevity, so keeping old cars going for a couple more years might prove expensive and difficult.
Unfortunately Macron has not capitulated, he has just postponed the tax increases for 6 months, maybe he thinks people will get bored of the issue in the meantime.
frank0
It’s just 6 months to design a method whereby they can introduce it by stealth.
Is that the same Italy that is sliding into recession with the same political party scrambling to understand government and the economy and EU financial policy constraints?
Meanwhile back in Poland they will be arguing that these taxes/Subsidies are not high enough. interesting that this Greenblob CO2 Meme is now becoming a political hot potato as the consequences start to bite.
Watch this space.