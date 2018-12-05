We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on WUWT. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. This notice is required by recently enacted EU GDPR rules, and since WUWT is a globally read website, we need to keep the bureaucrats off our case!OkPrivacy policy
2 thoughts on “COP24 Climate Science Presentation by The Heartland Institute”
One of the funniest stats out of COP24 is who is attending
https://www.eco-business.com/news/analysis-which-countries-have-sent-the-most-delegates-to-cop24/
Leading the table at COP24 is Guinea with 406 delegates 🙂
Those Pigs!