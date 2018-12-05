Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, taxpayers have a right to expect a return for their green investments.
… “When we as a public choose to invest in new technologies, we deserve a return on that investment,” Ocasio-Cortez said while talking about the broader Progressive agenda to fund renewable and green technology research with taxpayer money.
“For far too long, we gave money to Tesla, we gave money to a ton of people and we got no return on our investment that the public made in creating technologies, and it’s about time we get our due because it’s the public that funded and financed a lot of innovative technologies,” Ocasio Cortez continued. …
Read more: https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/03/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-tesla-elon-musk/
(Cortez Comments at 1:00:26)
Sadly Ocasio-Cortez also said a lot of other things which were not so sensible, like promoting her favourite broken window fallacy – her claim about the alleged benefits of the economic activity which would occur if the USA transitioned to green socialism.
Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise demand that Musk produce something useful, combined with President Trump’s determination to phase out subsidies for electric cars and green energy, in my opinion suggests an emerging bipartisan consensus against giving more government money to Tesla.
35 thoughts on “Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Public Funding for Tesla’s Green Technology”
… “When we as a public choose to invest in new technologies, we deserve a return on that investment,”, so wrong in so many ways.
Clearly she missed the economics class about speculative investments AKA the art of gambling 🙂
Even the gambler expects a return on their “speculative investments”, even if they might me mistaken on the odds of such a return materializing.
She’s right that the one investing should expect a return on that investment. Only an economically ignorant investor expects nothing in return for their investment.
She’s wrong in that government should not be choosing winners and losers (ie “choose to invest” in agenda driven “new technologies”).
Talk is cheap compared to real work but very profitable personally–just ask the Kardashians.
“Climate watchdog Bernie Sanders spent nearly $300G on private air travel in October: reports”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bernie-sanders-spends-nearly-300k-for-private-travel
Do as I say, not as I do !
Translation: Musk you didn’t build that
Splendid!
Now that wind and solar are (supposedly) cheaper than fossil fuels, I imagine the operators will be falling over themselves to pay back the public bribes (‘subsidies’) that we all gave them to ‘kickstart’ the technologies? And give us all a handsome return for blighting our landscapes?
No?
How come not?
Some $ was given back-
https://www.utilitydive.com/news/solarcity-to-pay-295m-to-settle-false-claims-allegations/505914/
You’ve taken Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ comments out of context and spun them to meet your own purposes.
For amusement purposes, I decided to watch on CSPAN2:
“Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) holds a climate change town hall in Washington, D.C.”
What Ocasio-Cortez was actually advocating was government monopolization of the entire energy industry so that it can be managed by the government.
On the dais with Sen. Nutcase was the equally insane raving lunatic Bill McKibben. In combination with Ocasio-Cortez, I’ve seldom seen more completely clueless people in such close proximity.
If ever there were a pair who fit the description of bug-eyed, arm-waving, full-on fruitcakes, it’s Sanders and McKibben.
you just described all three (Bernie, Weepy-Bill, and Ocasional-Cortex) with one sentence.
Speaking of Billy Boy… Twins separated at birth?
Lol. But which one is which?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminds me of the way Barack Obama suddently appeared on the national stage to become President a few years later. She will be running for President sooner than later, as she checks all the boxes the Democrats love: female, minority, leftist.
She just turned 29. She’s ineligible to become President until she’s 35 per US Constitution.
So 2024 is her first shot at the brass ring, that’s not all that far away. If Trump manages to win a second term in 2020, It could be a Pence vs AO-C match-up in 2024.
45 for President. At 35 she can run for Congress.
US Constitution, Article II, Section 1:
The age is 35 not 45.
Eh? looks like a cut and paste error put a bunch of garbage at the beginning of my post. Should start with “US Constitution, Article II, Section 1”. Sorry about that. Mods, could you clean that up? I really miss the edit button.
And, by the way, she’s 29 and already elected to congress so your 35 for Congress is obviously wrong without even looking up it up. But FYI it’s 25 years old to run for a seat in the House of Representatives and 30 years old to run for a seat in the Senate.
No, it’s 35 for president. I believe that’s how old JFK was when he was elected.
That sounds to me like “a few years later”
She is getting outsized attention and one has to ask why. Thank the media for turning a blithering idiot into a Daily Quote. Direct a microphone in her direction and she turns into a Chatty Cathy Doll with a pull cord stuck on stupid.
Occasio-Cortez is the product of our urban Public School system. The average millennial thinks she is brilliant despite the fact they can’t find Mexico on a map of North America. A thinking person has to be wondering about the Trillions we have invested in Public School Education and whether we should even expect a Return on our Investment.
Not invested, stolen, via property “tax” to submit our children to statist, globalist propaganda.
There is copious evidence demonstrating common core is there to monitor and track children while making learning tedious to the point they have no interest in logic.
Bill Gates, the supposedly wonderful philanthropist (right 🙄) invested billions to establish this foul, top down, anti learning schooling system.
Check out Dr. Duke Pesta, Charlotte Iserbyt, Brett Veinotte, John Taylor Gatto, Richard Grove… So much dense, useful information that covers the history and methodologies for how we arrived at this point. BTW, that is real journalism and philosophy. In one hour of their production they have more truth than a year of MSM. thanks
Difficult to choose between being anti big corporations and rich folks and being “green”. But even a blind hog stumbles on acorns now and then. Perhaps if you say enough stupid things once in a while something logical comes out of your pie hole.
Yeah, it’s the broken clock* syndrome situation in action.
* obviously an old-school analog clock. Those new fangled digital clocks are completely blank once they breakdown and thus no longer show a time to be right about.
Commies aren’t wrong about everything. If they say that the sun rises in the east, do we disagree with them because of their ideology?
The other thing that comes to mind is that even a blind squirrel finds the occasional nut.
Having said the above, I don’t entirely agree with Ocasio-Cortez on the general principle. The government should not spend money with the expectation of an immediate financial return. That activity should be left to the private sector. The government should spend money on curiosity-driven scientific research.
Subsidizing renewable energy and electric cars will be seen as a huge waste of money. The subsidies are based on the observation that computer technology has gotten cheaper and more powerful as it became more available and more used. Government money spent on the space program is seen to have accelerated the development of integrated circuits and thus the computer industry. That isn’t the normal case. If it were, the family car would get 1000 mpg and weigh 5 pounds and cost $50.
Most things are governed by the law of diminishing returns. Without a scientific breakthrough most things improve incrementally and those improvements slow down with time.
The opposite of the computer case is that of drug research. It’s described by Eroom’s Law.
In other words, throwing subsidies at renewable energy and electric cars is almost guaranteed not to work. The transistor was developed well before the space program began. Integrated circuits came along at about the same time as it began. In other words, the necessary breakthroughs had already happened. Government money did not lead to those breakthroughs. Contrast that with renewable energy and electric cars where energy storage breakthroughs are desperately needed. It’s as likely as not that government money will, because of how it’s allocated, actually prevent the necessary breakthroughs.
Some of her comments are encouraging.
I think most sensible progressives would prefer to reduce fossil fuel consumption
by providing workable or improved public transportation like subways and light
rail rather than by subsidizing expensive toys for rich people, if they thought about it.
Maybe she will help shift the discussion.
I think most sensible progressives would prefer to reduce fossil fuel consumption
by providing workable or improved public transportation like subways and light
rail rather than by subsidizing expensive toys for rich people
Which is workable in the big cities that progressive populate. Not so much in the wider-spread out rural areas that the progressives don’t populate. There’s a reason big cities have subways and rural areas generally don’t – it makes more sense for transporting a large amount all going to the same places a short distance away (ie most subway stops in a city) than it does when you have a geographically dispersed population all going to different, far apart places (ie vast stretches not as densely populated rural “fly-over” country)
How much have we spent on Climate Change research thus far?
And to date, we’re left with a theory that has no: Laws; Axioms; Postulates; Theorems; nor formulae.
Nothing to reason with.
Where is the return on that ‘investment’?
“She is getting outsized attention and one has to ask why….”
That’s hardly a mystery. The main-stream media gives here so much attention because she is one of them; a young, attractive, non-white, well-spoken, emotive socialist with very little knowledge and even less wisdom, but complete confidence in her superiority!
Thomas Sowell writes about the ‘Anointed’. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Anointed 2.0! She is your ‘Hillary Clinton’ upgrade, with a new sleek look, and without that annoying whiny voice. At the core, the Anointed 2.0 version comes with a much more powerful marxist social engine and is virtually free of clunky historical context that would occasionally slow down the earlier models.
I hope you like the new models, because they have been mass-produced by the public school system, and will be flooding the market for many years to come!
One of the many problems with Communism is that the robbery of some to pay others never achieves the glorious greater good that was used to justify the crime.
Personally I think her main problem with Musk is far simpler. After years in the red and subsisting on government grants and subsidies, Tesla is starting to look like they might actually get to the point they might be profitable.
And if Tesla starts being profitable instead of subsisting on the government trough, that would make Musk a CAPITALIST.
The natural enemy of all Communists.
~¿~
I think she has stumbled onto the concept of crony capitalism. She clearly needs to be given a couple of houses to go away.
Ocasio-Cortez is a veritable human meme generator. The number of memes of her already created before she’s even started serving is astonishing. She’s the gift that keeps on giving. I think she missed the announcement when GOD told all of the pre-borns to line up to get their brains. Here’s some examples:
