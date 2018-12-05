Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Public Funding for Tesla’s Green Technology

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, taxpayers have a right to expect a return for their green investments.

… “When we as a public choose to invest in new technologies, we deserve a return on that investment,” Ocasio-Cortez said while talking about the broader Progressive agenda to fund renewable and green technology research with taxpayer money. “For far too long, we gave money to Tesla, we gave money to a ton of people and we got no return on our investment that the public made in creating technologies, and it’s about time we get our due because it’s the public that funded and financed a lot of innovative technologies,” Ocasio Cortez continued. …

Read more: https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/03/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-tesla-elon-musk/

(Cortez Comments at 1:00:26)

Sadly Ocasio-Cortez also said a lot of other things which were not so sensible, like promoting her favourite broken window fallacy – her claim about the alleged benefits of the economic activity which would occur if the USA transitioned to green socialism.

Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise demand that Musk produce something useful, combined with President Trump’s determination to phase out subsidies for electric cars and green energy, in my opinion suggests an emerging bipartisan consensus against giving more government money to Tesla.

