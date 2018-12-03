Snowpack declines may stunt tree growth and forests’ ability to store carbon emissions

And if my aunt had…..~ctm
Public Release: 1-Dec-2018
New study findings also suggest a variety of industries in the Northeast could be negatively affected by warming trends, including maple syrup, timber and snow sports
Advanced Science Research Center, GC/CUNY
NEW YORK, December 1, 2018 – Researchers conducting a 5-year-long study examining snow cover in a northern hardwood forest region found that projected changes in climate could lead to a 95 percent reduction of deep-insulating snowpack in forest areas across the northeastern United States by the end of the 21st century. The loss of snowpack would likely result in a steep reduction of forests’ ability to store climate-changing carbon dioxide and filter pollutants from the air and water.
The new findings, out today in Global Change Biology, highlight a growing understanding of the broad impact of climate change across seasons on forest ecosystems, according to scientists who leveraged six decades of data showing declining winter snowpack at Hubbard Brook’s forest. The 7,800-acre research forest in New Hampshire is heavily populated by sugar maple and yellow birch trees, and has been used for over 60 years to study changes in northern hardwood forests–an ecosystem covering over 54 million acres and stretching from Minnesota to southeastern Canada.
“We know global warming is causing the winter snowpack to develop later and melt earlier,” said the paper’s first author Andrew Reinmann, an assistant professor and researcher with the Environmental Science Initiative at the Advanced Science Research Center (ASRC) at The Graduate Center, CUNY, and with Hunter College’s Department of Geography. “Our study advances our understanding of the long-term effects of this trend on northern hardwood forests–which are critical to North America’s environmental health and several industries. The experiments we conducted suggest snowpack declines result in more severe soil freezing that damages and kills tree roots, increases losses of nutrients from the forest and significantly reduces growth of the iconic sugar maple trees.”
The researchers’ 5-year-long experiment consisted of removing snowpack from designated plots during the first 4-6 weeks of winter each year between 2008 and 2012, and then comparing the resulting condition of the soil and trees (all sugar maples) in those plots to the soil and trees in adjacent plots with natural snowpack. Their analysis found that soil frost depth reached over 30 centimeters in areas where snow cover had been removed compared to roughly 5 centimeters at control plots. The severe frost caused damage to tree roots that triggered a cascade of responses, including reduced nutrient uptake by trees, shorter branch growth, loss of nitrogen from soils into nearby waterways, and decreases in soil insect diversity and abundance. Scientists collected sample cores from sugar maple trees on their research plots and measured the width of the cores’ rings to reconstruct growth rates. They found that growth declined by more than 40 percent in response to snow removal and increased soil freezing. The trees also were unable to rebound even after snowpack removal ceased.
“These experiments demonstrate the significant impact that changes in winter climate have on a variety of environmental factors, including forest growth, carbon sequestration, soil nutrients and air and water quality,” Reinmann said. “Left unabated, these changes in climate could have a detrimental impact on the forests of the region and the livelihoods of the people who rely on them for recreation and industries such as tourism, skiing, snowmobiling, timber and maple syrup production.”
28 thoughts on “Snowpack declines may stunt tree growth and forests’ ability to store carbon emissions”
Oh, winters without snow, again.
Sure ! How did is the snow there now & how cold ?
Another time series trend that predicts nothing. Hey, if they get climate time series to predict something, stop screwing around and use linear least squares to predict commodity futures with time. Give that a go. Oh right, doesn’t work. Why? Time and commodity prices are not related, so a regression line has no meaning. Same for time series of climate. When time makes climate, the trends will have meaning, but not until then.
Perhaps it’s time for your US ‘futurologists’ to get a different career.
For all the maths they crunch and they models they construct, they have no more success than crystal ball gazers..
Just a thought, but if snow pack levels affect tree growth, doesn’t this cast doubt on the ability of tree rings to be an accurate proxy for temperature since snow pack can vary even without a change in temperature (say drier periods of time that are no warmer)?
The researchers’ 5-year-long experiment consisted of removing snowpack from designated plots during the first 4-6 weeks of winter each year between 2008 and 2012, and then comparing the resulting condition of the soil and trees
OMFG they have GOT to be kidding!
Of course there was more damage to tree roots and so on. They removed the snow pack when it was cold enough to support a snow pack. Had there been no snow pack due to to natural warming IT WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN COLD ENOUGH TO DAMAGE THE ROOTS AND SO ON IN THE FIRST PLACE
This study is so stupid it defies ridicule.
5 years. 5 whole years. Wow, what a sample.
It’s worse than that it is “projected changes in climate” on a diabolical sample set. When I was at uni that would have got you an “F” and a write up for all the wrong reasons.
Snow makes great insulation and the snowpack is what keeps the cold from penetrating deep into the ground, provided that it is cold!
They start out by noting that winter is arriving later and to so simulate that, they remove the insulation from the ground, which simulates a lack of snow, not winter arriving later. By analogy:
A group of researchers from U of Cantbelievehowdumbweare simulated winter arriving later by removing the insulation from hundreds of homes in the first 4 – 6 weeks of winter for five years. Incredibly, the heating bills in those houses went up, proving conclusively that warming temperatures and later winters will cause home owners to consume more heating fuel.
Wow. Turns out it can be ridiculed after all.
That was my first thought once I realized they’d removed the snow. This is one stupid experiment design.
They even admitted in their own write up that snow is an insulator. So they removed the insulation, kept the temperatures the same, and asserted that their results represented warmer temperatures! OMFG!
I don’t want to know how this passed peer review. I want to know how the journal gets to keep on publishing.
It is not stupid it is dishonest.
This “experiment” was designed by intelligent conmen.
You got that right.
Also: ” Researchers conducting a 5-year-long study examining snow cover in a northern hardwood forest region found that projected changes in climate could lead to a 95 percent reduction of deep-insulating snowpack”
I didn’t see that these researchers studied anything that would lead to the conclusion that snow pack would be reduced 95% due to future changes in the climate. What they researched was the degree of damage to trees resulting from removing snow pack during the first third of winters in our current climate.
In the approximately one hour since this story was posted, several of us have noticed the same thing. That means it’s kinda obvious to normally literate folks.
On the face of it, the researchers appear to have been grindingly stupid or out of touch. That would apply equally to the peer reviewers. So, we have yet another reason why most published research findings are false. That would be the inability to apply commonly held real world knowledge as a filter to one’s findings.
I am reminded of an adage once offered by a tabloid journalist: “Never fact check yourself out of a good story.” Given the pressures and perverse incentives facing researchers, it’s not surprising that science has descended to the level of tabloid journalism.
A quick google of perverse research incentives publish will show that the problem is widely acknowledged. There’s no sign it’s going away any time soon.
/rant
What is worse than the researchers initially thinking this was a valid research project, is that they seem to have never realized their error during the 5 years they worked on it, and no one ever set them straight.
One can only conclude that if they were smart enough to be in a position to conduct this research, they had to have known the study was bogus.
“ reduction of forests’ ability to store climate-changing carbon dioxide and filter pollutants from the air and water.”
Good Grief.
I’d ask this man, if he was alive: Eugene Odum (Southern River Swamp fame).
Some of his students might have a few thoughts.
This “research” is just another massive waste of tax-payers’ money. Still, there are thousands of other “climate change” related “research” activities wasting gazillions of tax-payers’ money, so what the hell.
I wonder if a study should be done about the increased growth rate of trees in the temperate zones due to the increase of CO2 levels and the capacity to store extra carbon emissions there? But I guess that would be all too positive and would go against the narrative.
My thinking is that anyone thinking plant growth is a proxy for temperature has not actually grown plants outdoors.
My experience trying to grow plants has been that heat only limits plant growth when water is limited. Thus water availability is the limiting factor, not heat. I also noted dry air (low humidity) is as bad for plant growth as dry soil.
Speaking of humidity, my experience has been that higher humidity constrains high air temperatures. That is, dry weather precedes hot weather in summer. Above average temperatures follow below average moisture.
Thus anyone thinking narrow tree rings indicate higher temps is getting the cart before the horse. Less moisture is the real cause of less plant growth.
“projected changes in climate could lead …”, another claim based on another claim … this is getting like Chinese whispers.
“Based on projected changes in climate change when the aliens arrive it will be worse … ” is this really where the field has arrived.
If the snow is getting less because it’s getting warmer, then how can removal of snow when it is still cold enough for snow to remain be a representative test? When there’s no snow in this fabled future, it will be warmer, you idiots!
There is no logic to this experiment!
Yet again we see the use of words such as “May”
What about some facts, and not a study based on a prediction that its still getting. warmer.
As there is no evidence that it is indeed getting warmer, then the whole exercise is just another waste of the taxpayers money.
But of course I don’t think that the researchers did it for nothing, so its a nice source of income.
MJE
I just can’t see a publication called Global Change Biology publishing anything that contradicts its very name.
To support pretend climate change they do pretend climate change studies.
There is an obvious solution to this problem.
Put a bunch of space heaters in the woods. These will keep the trees warm.
Simples!
“We know global warming is causing the winter snowpack to develop later and melt earlier,”
No it isn’t, and you have no way of predicting that for 70-80 years into the future. Last year and this year so far is proof of that, at least in the study area of New England.
So they shovel the snow off the plot, and compact the soil with their feet while doing so, driving the frost even deeper into the ground, causing more damage to the tree roots. It wasn’t a natural event the way they did the experiment, and affected the results of the experiment. Quantum forestry…maybe it’s really a joke this experiment. What were these kids and their assistant Prof smoking? God save us from all the fake science that is bombarding us.
Not good timing. Vermont had the snowiest November on record this year. It really is funny how that happens. They simply don’t look at the data and don’t care. They have their meme and come blizzards or flurries or record early opening of runs on the eastern ski mountains, they’re sticking to it.
