Update 10
Posted by Peter Ridd
Dear All,
Just as we were finishing preparations for the court case next week, we found out today that there has been an organisational glitch at the court in Brisbane so our case has been postponed until February or March 2019. This is quite disappointing but there is nothing we can do but wait. I’ll keep you updated when we get a new date.
I should add that I have been using my new found spare time working on a book on the Great Barrier Reef, and why it is not as damaged as is often suggested. It will be interesting to see if the book is finished before the court hearing.
Kind regards
Peter
6 thoughts on “Update on Peter Ridd Legal Action”
Disappointing for you Peter.
Have a good Christmas and Hogmanay though and we’ll all look forward to February or March.
I hope that your new book on the GBR gets published.
Kicking it into the long grass ??
I bet there will be another ‘glitch’ in march
Get your new book on the GBR published ASAP
Sorry to be OT but Neil Degrasse Tyson has a big problem…and it isn’t globull warming.
https://deadline.com/2018/12/neil-degrasse-tyson-sexual-misconduct-accusations-below-metoo-timesup-harassment-1202512371/?amp
Running the clock out and the cash down , its an old trick and one never used when they known they have a winning case .
Stay strong, Peter.