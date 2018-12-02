Update on Peter Ridd Legal Action

Update 10

Posted by Peter Ridd

Dear All,

Just as we were finishing preparations for the court case next week, we found out today that there has been an organisational glitch at the court in Brisbane so our case has been postponed until February or March 2019. This is quite disappointing but there is nothing we can do but wait. I’ll keep you updated when we get a new date.

I should add that I have been using my new found spare time working on a book on the Great Barrier Reef, and why it is not as damaged as is often suggested. It will be interesting to see if the book is finished before the court hearing.

Kind regards

Peter

Peter Ridd’s Gofundme page

