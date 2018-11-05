No Judge Available to Hear Peter Ridd in Federal Court

Dr. Jennifer Marohasy writes:
Peter Ridd’s trial was set-down to be heard over three days next week, beginning on Monday 12th November. Many of us have made plans to travel to Brisbane – booked and paid for accommodation – to simply be there, to support Peter as he takes on the institutions in his fight for truth, and some quality assurance of Great Barrier Reef science.
I’d been told that the case would be heard by Judge Jarrett, who presided over the proceedings earlier in the year. Now I’m told it’s all been cancelled, at least for the moment – and that Peter can wait until next year, that his case against unfair dismissal by James Cook University might be heard next year.
Over the last week I’ve posted four articles at my blog.
1. ‘Peter Ridd and the Clowns of Reef Science’ is an introduction to some of the issues, taking a bigger picture view.
2. ‘No Mud on my Barnacles’ is for those who like natural history and would like to understand more about me, and the mud at north Queensland beaches.
3. ‘The Prince and His Dump Truck’ is about some of the personalities behind the WWF Save the Reef campaign that was launched in June 2001 – including Willem-Alexander, now the King of Holland.
4. ‘Denying Comment from Experts, from the Marine Geophysical Laboratory’ is about Peter, and also Ken Woolfe who died tragically on 1 December 1999.
I’m hopeful these articles provide some background information – and also encouragement to Peter, who now must suffer through Christmas and the New Year with his life-on-hold.
In the circumstances of unfair dismissal, justice delayed is justice absolutely denied.
Clearly the Courts cannot now reinstate Ridd & this just becomes about the shutup and go away money.
My thoughts are with Peter and his family.
“The process is the punishment”
Justice delayed is justice denied.
I think there is a government compensation fund Peter can apply to for the additional costs incurred due to the cancellation. No doubt his lawyers will be across that.
One of the oldest tricks in delivering “justice”. Set a date and cancel it only a few days before. Do this two or even three times and no supporter or spectator will show up when the process finally starts.
It works with shareholders as well: set a date for a stockholder’s meeting (with a built-in mistake in legal procedures which would void all decisions) and cancel it for that reason some days before the show. If you do it more often, all shareholdes who will have to travel will stay at home, and it’s hayday for you. “Sorry folks, but sh*t happens…”)