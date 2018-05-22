Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The fallout is worsening for James Cook University over the scandalous termination of Professor Peter Ridd, for the crime of making inconvenient public statements about the scientific work of others.
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaking on the Bolt Report;
… I have no reason to think he hasn’t done his teaching and his research in a highly competent and professional manner he happens to question the politically correct orthodoxy about man made global warming.
If we can’t have debate, we can’t have true science. Because true science is not what 98% of scientists vote for, true science is what corresponds with the actual facts out there and that’s what we have to get to the bottom of. …
Tony Abbott is not alone. The following is Assistant Minister for Science Zed Seselja speaking up for the right of scientists to publicly criticise others.
It doesn’t matter whether or not you think Professor Peter Ridd is right, the problem here is the act of terminating a scientist who spoke out against the work done by other scientists cannot help but have a chilling effect on the willingness of scientists to criticise the work of other scientists. That some of the bodies criticised by Peter Ridd were financially important to James Cook University just looks bad.
48 thoughts on “Former Aussie Prime Minister: Sacking Peter Ridd Was an Attack on Science”
Open debate is crucial – otherwise “science” becomes religion!!!
Science has already become religion. 50% of medical papers are frauds 97% of climate science papers are frauds. Most cancer studies are fraudulent. Most drug testing studies are fraudulent. Science is sick.
The peer review process has become pal review
Big “S”cience is sick. Or rather it is corrupted by too much government money.
It has discovered alarmism pays, like a carnival barker trying to get people to pay to see the Freak Show wax monsters and bearded lady.
Little “s”cience will be just fine.
Science used to be a hobby for gentlemen of independent means.
Toady it’s just a another public sector career, and subject to the prevailing government orthodoxies.
This is a very interesting point, and it goes to the heart of the moral case for egalitarianism via government decree that is the heart of Left thinking.
Privilege, in the sense of private capital, means that a man is no longer responsible to his paymaster, but to his own conscience. It is a freedom to act.
How many alarmists have made careers and serious money out of alarmism, and how many skeptics, have lost their jobs?
That alone should tell anyone who stops to consider, which of the two camps is likely to be the more honest.
A few years ago James Delingpole – who has a degree in English – was challenged as to his credentials to oppose the AGW orthodoxy.
His reply, which I cannot remember exactly, was along the lines of ‘I am not judging it from a scientific perspective: I am judging it from the use of deception, manipulation of emotional ideas, and the use of Soviet style propaganda, ad hominem attacks and pressure being put on those who disagree. If it is not false, why is all that needed?’
Similarly I am not a climate scientist: I am a highly qualified electrical engineer, and when I undertook the analysis of ‘renewable energy’ it led me after many many re-checkings of the numbers and research to the inevitable conclusion that it was not a valid engineering solution to the problem of CO2 emissions.
It could be, however, and was, made profitable by government decree…
The last ten years have been salutary: I have encountered ‘professional’ after ‘professional’ – lawyers, medical specialists, bankers, local government officials, politicians – and have been struck again and again by the fact that all of them are moderately to massively incompetent, and as such are monumentally afraid of losing their jobs, so a huge amount of their time (and my money) is spent on covering their backsides by ‘playing by the rulebook’.
To the average middle class white collar worker, what counts is not the truth, but the paycheck that keeps his family fed. And the mortgage payments made.
The aim of the globalists and the oligarchy is to ensure his enslavement to their economic system, and to keep private wealth to a minimum except in the hands of their cronies. Socialism provides the ideal ideological basis for that – private wealth must be stripped and given to the government who then control utterly how and where it is dribbled back to the people, less the massive commission extracted by what amounts these days to a single Party, albeit having ostensibly opposed factions.
In this context, climate change has been described as ‘socialism in a white coat’.
Science – the theoretical exercise and study of ‘Natural Philosophy’ – is nothing to do with what Science, the public sector career in academia, has become.
Tommy ! SCIENCE has always BEEN a RELIGION !
( an alternative-religion perhaps , but the zealotry , fervour and proselytising and harsh consequences for the “dis-believers” is just the same ! ) BELIEF versus EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE :
“If it walks like a duck , it quacks like a duck , it looks like a duck….then it’s probably a duck ! ”
UNLESS …it has a government GRANT attached to it……in which case it is a climate threatening ,
horrendous , MAN MADE , Black Swan !
Science becomes silencethen.
And sacking Tony Abbott was an attack on all that has made Australia great.
I’m happy to say that my Oz relatives have never surrendered their guns to the Communist regimes that have hijacked the government of Australia for the past more than two decades.
Make Australia Great Again!
MAGA, Down Under.
Make the Antipodes Great Again!
Too many left wingers here in Australia.
Our company tax rate is stuck on 30% despite attempts to lower it.
UK is dropping theirs to 18%
The US rate will be slashed from 35 per cent to just 21 per cent.
Other countries are doing the same.
Their economies are booming.
The left wingers here are punishing the people they claim to be protecting.
Jeff,
It is sad, indeed sickening, how a great nation which started out so well in life has sunk so low.
Maybe too many of the best Australians were killed in the world wars.
‘…how a great nation which started out so well in life …’
A convict colony, outpost of empire.
We’ve had five Prime Ministers, and three elections, go figure.
It sounds like it may turn out to be an angry, friendly get-together. Good luck to ya.
Offer Free beer and you’ll get an overflowing crowd.
This is our moment to stand up and support Peter and proper science not the PC version. Let’s hope other scientists will be brave too. Australia is being forced into being a third world country by politicians following this scam. My local Federal Member in Tropical North QLD has said nothing so far as I know but there again he was part of the push to shaft former PM Tony Abbott.
Socialism never works, it just takes some countries longer to crash than others.
Leonard Lane :
“Socialism never works, it just takes some countries longer to crash than others.”
SO VERY TRUE ! Socialism is UNABLE and UNWILLING to create WEALTH !
Only free-enterprise Capitalism is able to deliver wealth and freedom and
the entire Judeo-Christian Western Lifestyle is built on that premise of :
” fair pay for a fair days work “(“the labourer is worthy of his hire” ) and
the right to OWN PROPERTY and POSSESSIONS. ( Incentive ! )
Socialism doesn’t believe in INDIVIDUALS or INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS.
“Collectivism” is their mantra !
Socialism believes ( another ‘religion !! ) in WEALTH SHARING
even if that means STEALING from the productive to distribute to
the unproductive ! and if it has to KILL in the process it has no qualms !
THAT is why it crashes ! It disincentivises or kills the productive ,
distributes their wealth ( usually unequally and very much in the
favour of the leadership !! True communism !! ) and when IT
RUNS OUT OF WEALTH it crashes !
Look at ALL the others ! Nothing but death and destruction !
Take Venezuela as the most recent example !!
No stray dogs or cats in Venezuela……………guess why ?
hi Robin,
Have you signed up for the Cairns Supporters of the Scientific Method?(See Alfred Cairns above)
A good initiative.
All the best, Chris
The termination of Peter Ridd says more about the venality and cowardice of the University leadership than anything, and actually raises the Professor Ridd’s standing with the intelligent, though not with the intelligentsia.
So glad I could contribute to his defence and more so that public figures who should speak in his defence are funding their way to do so
Science is a method of assessing the way the world works, basically. Climate science is a belief system. They are not compatible.
If Cook University wants to hold people accountable to a belief system, that is their choice but people should know this before they are contracted to perform services. Firing someone over their scientific findings expressed in the course of their work in a conventional manner is immoral. For that reason there are usually laws in place to protect workers who render their professional opinion even if the management of that institution wants to hear something else.
The question of whether or not there was ‘science’ involved is a separate matter.
If an insurance adjuster investigates an explosion and determines that it was caused by carelessness on behalf of an employee, and the insurance company wants to hear that it was an accident of indeterminate origin, what does a professional do? They report what they found. If the company fires them for it, it is a matter for the Labour Court. Making the working environment so miserable that a person has to leave, that is constructive dismissal – back to the Labour Court.
It is clear that Cook University want science to be suborned by the beliefs of climate science.
Climate seance.
they’re using an old chestnut, that Ridd is supposedly breaching some code of conduct by disagreeing with someone. So the only acceptable conduct is to hold certain scientific views, and you must recant and not be allowed to say anything about it. They said the same thing to Galileo.
The disgusting fact is that many other so-called universities in the English-speaking world are hardly less F@scistic than JCU.
As a man of science, CPT James Cook, FRS, would want to chunder.
And yet it moves.
And yet CO2 above 300 ppm does jack shit, except help plants to flourish.
Apparently it also makes mush out of the brains of a subset of humans.
A culture of group think has been established pretty much throughout Australia’s universities, their role now has become little more than one of enforcers of PC scientific orthodoxy. The late Professor Bob Carter was another independent scientist also victimised by this same James Cook University.
The public face of Australia’s totalitarians of academia is far reaching and now inhibits any would be independent thought pretty much across the whole gamut of scientific research. We saw just a few years ago that even the slightly different response suggested by warming orthodoxy believer Bjorn Lomborg proved a bridge too far for the group thinkers of Curtain University in WA when they canned a proposed Lomborg run research centre at the university. Much earlier still we saw eminent geology Professor Ian Plimer, once Professor and Head of Earth Sciences (1991-2005) at The University of Melbourne, gradually frozen out as the alarmist group think narrative progressively overtook that once great institution.
Your thoughts Nick Stokes?
Well, as mentioned earlier, he wasn’t fired for disagreeing. He was fired for a code of conduct violation. I haven’t tried to pass judgement on whether they had a proper case for that, but I remember his comment that first caused trouble back in 2007:
“Closer to home, there is a swindle by scientists, politicians and most green organisations regarding the health of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR).”
Disagreeing is one thing, but when you call your colleagues “swindlers” (and by implication, their university), it is likely to not be within the code of conduct.
It’s not libel if it’s true.
He didn’t say they were his colleagues. He just spoke the truth, as we all know. Or are you telling us all scientists are honest and that there are no swindlers amongst them?
Definition from Oxford English dictionary.
Swindle (verb) – 1Use deception to deprive (someone) of money or possessions.
‘a businessman swindled investors out of millions of pounds’
No doubt Professor Rid saw a deception in play between the green-o’s, the scientist’s and the politicians handing out tax payer money regarding generating GBR alarmism to meet a politcal agenda.
A Swindle.
His comment, after more than 10 years (sic!) still holds.
“Closer to home, there is a swindle by scientists, politicians and most green organisations regarding the health of the Great Barrier Reef”
Yes, Ridd was claiming a lot without naming the names. However, I do think this kind of opinion is outside of his academic career; he may say so if he feels so – just as Mann may talk about Big Oil Consp without real backing with no consequences. When he says something about a named paper or a named person, then things become for delicate.
Prior to my retirement, about ten years ago, I had for several decades lectured part time at one of Australia’s “prestigious” universities in Melbourne.
On the first day of class, I noticed that my statistics class was almost half Chinese. Being somewhat naive, and probably stupid, I asked for a show of hands of people who spoke English. None of the Chinese raised their hands. I asked a follow up question: “How many of you understood my previous question?”. None of the Chinese raised their hands.
A couple of days later I was called into the Chairman’s office and notified that my services were no longer required. “Bums on seats” was/is the operative philosophy of this university.
The relevance of this is the fact that JCU needs those “bums”; Peter Ridd’s attitude is threatening that cash flow. Pretty simple really, and all of us who hope that truth and integrity will prevail are bound to be disappointed.
Prior to Tony Abbotts knifing by climate believer Malcolm Turbull, a Labor Prime Minister, Julia Gillard had a policy that all kids should go to university. The universities conveniently lowered their standards and were subsequently flooded with students and government money. The results were a disaster with very few employable and a severe shortage of tradesmen.
A culture of group think has been established pretty much throughout Australia’s universities, their role now has become little more than one of enforcers of PC scientific orthodoxy. The late Professor Bob Carter was another independent thinking scientist also victimised by this same James Cook University.
The public face of Australia’s totalitarians of academia is far reaching and now inhibits any would be independent thought pretty much across the whole gamut of scientific research. We saw just a few years ago that even the slightly different response suggested by warming orthodoxy believer Bjorn Lomborg proved a bridge too far for the group thinkers of Curtain University in WA when they canned a proposed Lomborg run research centre at the university. Much earlier still we saw eminent geology Professor Ian Plimer, once Professor and Head of Earth Sciences (1991-2005) at The University of Melbourne, gradually frozen out as the alarmist group think narrative progressively overtook that once great institution.
That 2400+ people in very short period put their collective money ($260,000+) where their beliefs are in grass roots support of Peter Ridd speaks volumes.
Just so Clay. It’s called ‘charity’… and it’s the only form of collectivism that truly functions well, because it is comprised entirely of voluntary contributions generated from incentivized participation in capitalist activities.
mainly that there is a sucker born every minute. As others have pointed out Prof. Ridd is being fired for a code of conduct violation. Which means that irrespective of the merits of his scientific views he is almost certain to lose his case due to the technicalities of his contract. In Australia as in most other english speaking countries the destruction of the trade union movement has made it all to easy to fire people for whatever reason whether valid or not.
Curtin University rejected Lomborg because he was a climate change denier. They had students demonstrating in the streets to that effect. No other university offered to take him. Three weeks after that, the president of Universities Australia, at a televised National Press Club address, complained that the government was not giving the universtiesr enough money for scientific resarch. Hypocrisy rules.
I have a degree in railway engineering and I write steamy novels. Get the joke?
The pain… :-)
Is it my imagination or was this feller separated at birth from Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti?
