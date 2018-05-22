Former Aussie Prime Minister: Sacking Peter Ridd Was an Attack on Science

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The fallout is worsening for James Cook University over the scandalous termination of Professor Peter Ridd, for the crime of making inconvenient public statements about the scientific work of others.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaking on the Bolt Report;

… I have no reason to think he hasn’t done his teaching and his research in a highly competent and professional manner he happens to question the politically correct orthodoxy about man made global warming. If we can’t have debate, we can’t have true science. Because true science is not what 98% of scientists vote for, true science is what corresponds with the actual facts out there and that’s what we have to get to the bottom of. …

Read more: http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/tony-abbott-the-sacking-of-peter-ridd/news-story/cd40f409329ac7a817fbfca83b92dcac

Tony Abbott is not alone. The following is Assistant Minister for Science Zed Seselja speaking up for the right of scientists to publicly criticise others.

It doesn’t matter whether or not you think Professor Peter Ridd is right, the problem here is the act of terminating a scientist who spoke out against the work done by other scientists cannot help but have a chilling effect on the willingness of scientists to criticise the work of other scientists. That some of the bodies criticised by Peter Ridd were financially important to James Cook University just looks bad.

Advertisements