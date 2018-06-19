An update from Peter Ridd on his legal case against @JCU

/ 2 hours ago June 19, 2018

Dear All,

Just a little news on what has been happening. The legal matters are slowly grinding through the system. We were successful this week in a legal hearing to combine the two legal matters (first censure and the termination) so that it will now all be done in one court thus saving funds. At the same time we made an unsuccessful attempt to get an injunction to force JCU to reinstate me pending the decision of the final court case. We did not hold out too many hopes for this as the bar is set quite high . It was however illuminating to see the lawyers slug it out.

I have mentioned previously that the case will not be fought primarily on the science but on legal technicalities. Jennifer Marohasy, who was at the court hearing has written this interesting piece about proceedings on her Blog.

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2018/06/can-universities-lawfully-bully-academics-silence/

In any case, my legal team that includes a Queens Council have now put together a powerful case and we are hopeful of success. I doubt there will be much more news for a month or two due to the glacial pace of proceedings.
Thanks again.

Peter

Advertisements

Related posts

11
Leave a Reply

7 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Cephus0

Professor Ridd I’m unsure as to why you would even want to be in the same state as that nest of virulent totalitarian extreme left wing lunatics at JCU let alone be reinstated but I certainly hope you win your case – not only for yourself but for all of us. With the best of luck from the UK. I would have said ‘best of British luck’ but unfortunately we’re all out of that.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:15 am
commieBob

He could be unemployable in academia. If your university does something rotten to you, and you stand up for your rights, your university is likely to treat you even more horribly and you won’t get into another university. Just ask Lindsay Shepherd.

A plaintiff has the duty to mitigate damages and, I fear that means going back to his job if he can.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:52 am
Duncan Smith

“Glacial pace of proceedings” just add more CO2 into the room, it speeds everything up.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:18 am
kokoda

Your mental process is outstanding.
Good one; very.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:33 am
Curious George

Teargas works even better.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:37 am
David A Smith

I thought CO2 was a teargas. It does everything else.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 9:35 am
andy

Dear Peter,

You have right on your side, so while the mills of justice may be grinding slowly, they will be doing so thoroughly. Fret not.

Cheers, Andy

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:25 am
Malcolm andrew bryer

I believe the correct Australian expression is, “Good on yer, mate!”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:35 am
Nick Schroeder, BSME, PE

Typical employment T&C.

You do what the boss wants done & say what the boss wants said or work someplace else.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 8:53 am
ResourceGuy

Okay, but Jennifer did not even both to mention the possibility of a quid pro quo in the reef research center grants at stake at that institution. The readers need to see that part of the story.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 9:05 am
J Mac

Dr. Ridd,
Give ’em a ‘waddy wallop’ for me!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 9:25 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz