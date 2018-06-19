An update from Peter Ridd on his legal case against @JCU

Dear All,

Just a little news on what has been happening. The legal matters are slowly grinding through the system. We were successful this week in a legal hearing to combine the two legal matters (first censure and the termination) so that it will now all be done in one court thus saving funds. At the same time we made an unsuccessful attempt to get an injunction to force JCU to reinstate me pending the decision of the final court case. We did not hold out too many hopes for this as the bar is set quite high . It was however illuminating to see the lawyers slug it out.

I have mentioned previously that the case will not be fought primarily on the science but on legal technicalities. Jennifer Marohasy, who was at the court hearing has written this interesting piece about proceedings on her Blog.

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2018/06/can-universities-lawfully-bully-academics-silence/

In any case, my legal team that includes a Queens Council have now put together a powerful case and we are hopeful of success. I doubt there will be much more news for a month or two due to the glacial pace of proceedings.

Thanks again.

Peter

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

