An update from Peter Ridd on his legal case against @JCU

Dear All,
Just a little news on what has been happening. The legal matters are slowly grinding through the system. We were successful this week in a legal hearing to combine the two legal matters (first censure and the termination) so that it will now all be done in one court thus saving funds. At the same time we made an unsuccessful attempt to get an injunction to force JCU to reinstate me pending the decision of the final court case. We did not hold out too many hopes for this as the bar is set quite high . It was however illuminating to see the lawyers slug it out.
I have mentioned previously that the case will not be fought primarily on the science but on legal technicalities. Jennifer Marohasy, who was at the court hearing has written this interesting piece about proceedings on her Blog.
https://jennifermarohasy.com/2018/06/can-universities-lawfully-bully-academics-silence/
In any case, my legal team that includes a Queens Council have now put together a powerful case and we are hopeful of success. I doubt there will be much more news for a month or two due to the glacial pace of proceedings.
Thanks again.
Peter
Professor Ridd I’m unsure as to why you would even want to be in the same state as that nest of virulent totalitarian extreme left wing lunatics at JCU let alone be reinstated but I certainly hope you win your case – not only for yourself but for all of us. With the best of luck from the UK. I would have said ‘best of British luck’ but unfortunately we’re all out of that.
He could be unemployable in academia. If your university does something rotten to you, and you stand up for your rights, your university is likely to treat you even more horribly and you won’t get into another university. Just ask Lindsay Shepherd.
A plaintiff has the duty to mitigate damages and, I fear that means going back to his job if he can.
“Glacial pace of proceedings” just add more CO2 into the room, it speeds everything up.
Your mental process is outstanding.
Good one; very.
Teargas works even better.
I thought CO2 was a teargas. It does everything else.
Dear Peter,
You have right on your side, so while the mills of justice may be grinding slowly, they will be doing so thoroughly. Fret not.
Cheers, Andy
I believe the correct Australian expression is, “Good on yer, mate!”
Typical employment T&C.
You do what the boss wants done & say what the boss wants said or work someplace else.
Okay, but Jennifer did not even both to mention the possibility of a quid pro quo in the reef research center grants at stake at that institution. The readers need to see that part of the story.
Dr. Ridd,
Give ’em a ‘waddy wallop’ for me!