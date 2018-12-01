Sea level rise preparation plan puts Pacifica property owners on edge

By: Brooks Jarosz
Posted: Nov 28 2018 10:25PM PST
Updated: Nov 29 2018 10:36AM PST
PACIFICA, Calif. (KTVU) – The Fairway Park West neighborhood in Pacifica has been the place Jeff Guillet and his family have called home for nearly a decade, but he’s concerned his property and its value could soon be at risk with the passage of a new coastal plan.
The City of Pacifica is working on updating the Local Coastal Program plan or LCP, which includes preparing for sea level rise over the next 50 to 100 years. It involves making tough decisions to prepare for the worst case scenario. Guillet claims his entire neighborhood is located in a hazard zone, made up of any land west of Highway 1 in Pacifica.
“My home is a third of a mile from the beach, 40 feet above sea level,” Guillet said. “There is no way that I’m going to be affected by sea level rise in the next 100 years.”
While the city has looked at maintaining ocean barriers and replenishing beaches with sand, it’s one controversial proposal that would negatively affect Guillet’s property that has him outraged. The proposal is called managed retreat, which means moving homes and businesses located in the hazard zone to allow nature to do what it wants and maintain the beach.
“We were shocked,” Guillet said. “I just feel angry that this is being done to me by my city that should be protecting me.”
In addition to property values, Guillet is concerned about insurance and also said if managed retreat were to ever be mandated by the city, Pacifica could then restrict renovations and prevent homeowners from pulling permits. With word spreading throughout the community, it has left not just homeowners but business owners on edge.
“I don’t get it,” business owner Cheryl Yoes said. “It’s allowing erosion to happen without trying to do something about it to save the homes and businesses.”
Yoes and her husband own Dial Glass and Window Company. They just renovated and are frustrated that Pacifica even considered managed retreat. She fears it will push people away right now for a problem that may happen decades later.
“I’ve lived here my entire life and the sea level couldn’t have risen more than an inch or two,” Yoes said. “There’s no way.”
That view has dozens of homes and businesses displaying bright, yellow signs talking down managed retreat with worry that even the city’s long-term plan could have short-term consequences.
Pacifica received a grant to assess and consider several strategies to deal with climate change and ocean rise in the future. While what happens is not certain, the city looked at numerous options and is set to approve the sea-level rise adaptation plan this December. Pacifica has received more than 100 comment letters from people concerned with the plan.
“Since no one has a crystal ball about what the future holds related to climate change and sea level rise, the important component of this plan is its adaptability,” Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse explained. “If we implement strategies but in future decades they don’t seem to be protective, we’re going to need to reevaluate at that time.”
Woodhouse said the strategies being considered and implemented right now are armoring the coast with sea walls and boulders or adding sand to beaches to prevent coastal erosion. However, within the draft policies it does mentioned managed retreat as a potentially “cost effective” and “long-term solution” but also pointing out the effects in the near-term could be “severe.”
“To be absolutely clear, managed retreat is not recommended in the draft policies,” Woodhouse said. “We’re actively working on these other protective measures.”
Right now, millions of dollars is being spent to armor the coast and prevent erosion that could affect homes and businesses. However, homeowner Suzanne Drake who lives on Beach Boulevard feet from the beach is skeptical and said the truth is buried in the paperwork of the draft policies.
“I’m just going through it and right in there it says retreat,” Drake said. “I think it’s a shame.”
She’s concerned that eventually if managed retreat is implemented that she and her family will be flooded out or forced from their home.
The final draft does mention that managed retreat of existing development and infrastructure may be required. To understand why managed retreat will have to be considered by 60 plus coastal cities, 2 Investigates went to the California Coastal Commission. Scientist Carey Batha explained the Pacific Ocean has risen about eight inches over the last century but with more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, it’s important coastal cities prepare for a major increase in sea levels.
6 thoughts on “Sea level rise preparation plan puts Pacifica property owners on edge”
Managed retreat is a green euphemism for can’t be bothered to do anything and who cares if a few people see their homes destroyed. It is practised extensively in a the U.K., especially East Anglia where people’s homes are washed away. This process has been going on for centuries and is nothing new, although eco-activitist hysteria misleads people to believe otherwise.
Across the North Sea the Dutch are not surrender monkeys to the sea and have been recovering large tracts of land to extend their country and protect their people. We have a choice but choose not to care when we could do something about it.
(No, I am not threatened personally by coastal erosion, so no axe to grind)
No, it’s much worse than ‘we can’t be bothered’!
It s rather ‘we’ll make you an example by punishing you before the sea level rises’.
“Scientist Carey Batha explained the Pacific Ocean has risen about eight inches over the last century but with more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, it’s important coastal cities prepare for a major increase in sea levels.”
Nothing to worry about, there is another idiotic idea from the usual suspects.
A scheme to dim the sun by mimicking the impact of volcanic eruptions will move a step closer next year with the first experiment in the stratosphere, they want to cool the planet by about 0.5C.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/30/g20-kowtows-to-president-trump-over-climate-change/#comment-2539546
Sitting here typing this, I am shaking my head….
Where is the endangerment of a change in climate, done ‘naturally’ – as has happened since earth was a mere slip of a planet?
BUT, there IS endangerment to the earth – by mankind – not from adding a couple of molecules of the fantastic and life giving gas, CO2, but rather, from cocking it up by deliberately fiddling with the very thing that has been self regulating itself for all those millennial?
I don’t even want to go down the rabbit hole of what sort of reaction may develop should this sort of silliness ever see the light of day.
God forbid and help us all!! (and I’m an agnostic).
Sad to say, this is a very hoary topic here in Christchurch (NZ) as well, AND in all other ‘low’ and ‘flood prone’ areas through-out NZ.
In excess of 18,000 homes are ‘designated’ as at risk from storm surge and sea level rise.
Now, added to that are many 10,000’s of other homes, businesses and commercial properties….all because of an engineering report done by a local (and reputable) survey/engineering company.
As I am given to understand, much of the report was based upon the various climate models, and therefore the upper end or extreme levels said to occur to the sea level as a result.
Here where I live in Christchurch, the annual sea level rise is 1.73/1.76mm per year (as measured at the nearby harbour of Lytellton) – and has been for the past 120 or so years…..now I ask ANYONE, if it has been thus for that period of time and that NO acceleration has been recorded, other than via some bloody computer climate model, why oh why can a report be officially followed by the local council and government agencies, and affect so many law abiding, honest and good citizens of the country, in such a detrimental fashion?
Insurance for many has become problematic, or impossible.
Valuations are at risk if not already severely eroded (NO pun intended).
Council permits are being with-held or denied.
Future planning for the people affect, likewise is on hold or up in the air.
REAL issues do occur of course – everywhere – not just in my lovely city, Christchurch. Creating real world problems where they need not be, for so many, makes waste of the funds that could be allocated to those real issues.
SIGH!!!
Hi DH
Yesterday I read this:
Hundreds of whales die in new mass stranding in New Zealand as spate of deaths linked to warming seas
Last weekend, 145 pilot whales died on Stewart Island.
In the latest stranding, up to 90 pilot whales beached themselves late Thursday at Hanson Bay on the remote Chatham Islands.
Apparently pilot whales live on average around 50 years (male less, females more), and it is thought they navigate by some kind of a biological compass following earth’s magnetic field.
Considering the distance the pilot whales travel, I wonder if part of that navigation system is genetically inherited from previous generations as well as learned in the infancy. In either way, NZ is close enough to the South magnetic pole that with the magnetic pole drift over life time of a single generations ‘magnetic map’ could be sufficiently altered to lead to the events regularly reported in the media.
In the map I show here
it can be seen that since the beginning of the last century the drift represents about 15 to 20 degrees in direction of the magnetic pole from the NZ’s point of view.