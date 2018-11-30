G20 “Kowtows” to President Trump Over Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t James Delingpole / Breitbart – Climate Home News claims to have seen a draft G20 communique which omits mention of climate change or the Paris Agreement.

Draft G20 statement waters down Paris climate commitment

Published on 26/11/2018, 1:08pm

Argentinian official says ambiguity over the Paris Agreement is needed to avoid a split with the US, days before critical UN climate talks begin

By Karl Mathiesen

A draft communique from the leaders of the G20 shows that resolve to stand up for the Paris climate agreement against critical voices, such as the US, may be weakening.

The document, seen by CHN, is the latest version of a text that may change before it is released when leaders meet later this week.

Unlike recent G20 statements, it declines to give full-throated support to the Paris Agreement, simply “acknowledging the different circumstances, including those of countries determined to implement the Paris Agreement”.

In a nod to those countries defending their coal industries, the text prepared by the Argentinian presidency says there are “varied” energy choices and “different possible national pathways”.

There is no mention of a major scientific report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was released in October; nor any direct reference to the Cop24 climate talks, which start in Katowice, Poland just a day after the meeting ends on Saturday.

…