G20 “Kowtows” to President Trump Over Climate Change

h/t James Delingpole / Breitbart – Climate Home News claims to have seen a draft G20 communique which omits mention of climate change or the Paris Agreement.
Draft G20 statement waters down Paris climate commitment
Published on 26/11/2018, 1:08pm
Argentinian official says ambiguity over the Paris Agreement is needed to avoid a split with the US, days before critical UN climate talks begin
By Karl Mathiesen
A draft communique from the leaders of the G20 shows that resolve to stand up for the Paris climate agreement against critical voices, such as the US, may be weakening.
The document, seen by CHN, is the latest version of a text that may change before it is released when leaders meet later this week.
Unlike recent G20 statements, it declines to give full-throated support to the Paris Agreement, simply “acknowledging the different circumstances, including those of countries determined to implement the Paris Agreement”.
In a nod to those countries defending their coal industries, the text prepared by the Argentinian presidency says there are “varied” energy choices and “different possible national pathways”.
There is no mention of a major scientific report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was released in October; nor any direct reference to the Cop24 climate talks, which start in Katowice, Poland just a day after the meeting ends on Saturday.
…
Clean Technica thinks this is evidence of other countries “kowtowing” to President Trump;
G20 Nations Reportedly Set To Kowtow To Trump On Climate Change
November 27th, 2018 by Joshua S Hill
A reported draft version of a communique being formulated by leaders of the G20 in advance of the 13th meeting of Group of Twenty to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting Friday, fails to back the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and makes no mention of the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C which warned that “Limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.”
…
Greens like Clean Technica and Climate Home News are suggesting that President Trump is pressuring other countries out of expressing their concern about climate change.
But there is a simpler explanation.
President Obama was happy to hand out vast sums of US taxpayers money to anyone willing to scream and wail about their climate afflictions.
President Trump stopped payouts to the climate clowns. So they stopped dancing.
BLACK TO GREEN. COP 24 is taking place here in Katowice, Poland where I live. Trump is a here and now politician whose days are numbered. The world is moving on in its mission to hold global temperatures to 1.5 C. 2018 has been the warmest year in record since 1850 and glibal carbon emissions rose again in 2017. Enough said: https://mankindsdegradationofplanetearth.com/2018/12/01/cop24-un-climate-change-conference-whats-at-stake-and-what-you-need-to-know-un-news/
Ummm… historically, the Little Ice Age was a lousy time on Planet Earth to be living in the then-burgeoning populations of the civilized world. Famines, plagues. Nastiness. Similarly, through history, periods of only a few degrees colder-than-average have been periods of great downturns for humanity.
Contrarily, the warm periods between those cold bookends, have been good for humankind. And pretty good too for the plants and animals of Planet Dirt. We are — as you say — in a period of unusual warmth, perhaps caused by 3 or 4 successive super-active solar cycles, or perhaps from Mankind’s CO₂ emissions load, or a bit of both. And, lo’ and behold… the plants are doing great, both wild and farmed. The oceans are doing well, fisheries are doing well, open-ocean and littoral water aquaculture farms are doing swimmingly. The US and Europe have shown that it is entirely possible to clean up the nastiness eminating form the exhaust pipes of cars, trucks and fossil-fuel burning industry.
But we (or people like you) continue to pine over the somewhat unusual warmer and beneficial climate.
I say… let’s do what we can to keep it like this … or even a degree or two warmer!
Shorter winters → longer growing seasons
Higher CO₂ → lower plant photosynthesis water transpiration
Just saying,
GoatGuy
Interesting then that the WMO – an independent body – seems to disagree with you in its most recent report on climate change, as well as the 198 countries attending the upcoming COP24 meeting in December.
How do you explain this? They are all a bunch of socialists seeking to overturn capitalism? Carbon in the atmosphere does not trap heat? All the climate scientists are mistaken in their findings? Trump and the US sceptics are the true experts on the subject of AGW?
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-46374141
What fuel is used in your Katowice power station Ivan? Without that coal the inside of your home would not get much above 1.5C at this time of year.
“2018 has been the warmest year in record since 1850”
2018 has still got a month to go. (Unless using the meteorological year, which ends in Nov. But the records for Nov. haven’t been posted yet.) It’s last two months may be relatively cool.
If there are only a few reasons why Trump was elected and this is one of them, then all will be well that ends well, at least until 2020. If the Republicans and Trump make the election over the collapsing climate change meme as expressed by the new wing of the socialist/marxist Democratic Party, I would bet on Trump winning a second term. There is a majority ground swell of quiet desperation against the CAGW bandwagon that will manifest itself at the ballot box in the USA. And it is growing in Europe, Canada, Brazil and all over the world. Impoverishing ourselves of affordable energy via carbon taxes and various schemes is lunacy at best, and insanity at worst.
For those catastrophists who predict that the end of the world will be caused by one of its simplest & most important molecules, CO2, I suggest they need to read up on science a little. Biology, Botany, Physiology, Geology and Chemistry would be good places to start.
For those fantasists who imagine that hydrocarbon energy sources can or will be replaced by wind and solar anytime soon, I’d say “dream on”. As has been pointed out many times on this site and in numerous publications, ~85% of the world’s energy supply comes from hydrocarbons today and that number has remained practically unchanged for decades. Good luck with your electric planes, bullet trains and other fantastical means of transport. Short of a radical technology development, like practical fusion energy, I suspect methane, oil and coal will provide most of our primary energy for the rest of this century, no matter what’s said in Buenos Aires or Katowice.