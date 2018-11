Prairie Wind | 16K HDR Film from Martin Lisius on Vimeo.

From Martin at Prairie Pictures:

Just wanted to invite you to watch “Prairie Wind” 16K (4:05), a tribute to the dynamic skies of Tornado Alley. As far as we know, it is the first-ever video shot on 16K.

You can view it on YouTube

or up to 8K on Vimeo

To view it in 16K: https://www.displaydaily.com/press-release/innolux-to-showcase-smartwatch-with-flexible-oled-display

The 8K version is embedded above.

Here is their press release.

