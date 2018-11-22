UK’s backup power subsidies are illegal, European court rules

Late post. But an important story that should not be neglected.~ctm
Surprise judgment means government must halt capacity market scheme
Thu 15 Nov 2018 07.59 EST Last modified on Fri 16 Nov 2018 11.39 ES
The UK’s scheme for ensuring power supplies during the winter months has been suspended after a ruling by the European court of justice that it constitutes illegal state aid.
Payments to energy firms under the £1bn capacity market scheme will be halted until the government can win permission from the European commission to restart it.
The scheme subsidises owners of coal, gas and other power stations so the plants are ready to ensure that electricity for businesses and homes is available at peak times in winter.
The UK has also been blocked from holding any capacity market auctions for energy firms to bid for new contracts to supply backup power in the future. National Grid said ministers had instructed it to indefinitely postpone auctions that had been planned for early 2019.
The government said it was disappointed by the judgment but insisted that power supplies were not at risk.
On Thursday, the ECJ ruled that the European commission had failed to launch a proper investigation into the UK’s capacity market when it cleared the scheme for state aid approval in 2014.
The ruling renders the capacity market unlawful for a “standstill period” while ministers seek state aid approval from the European commission. It is not clear how long that will take, but it could be many months.
The court’s surprise judgment was an embarrassment for Greg Clark, the business secretary, who hours later outlined his vision for the future of the power market to energy executives at an event in London.
Industry watchers said the decision would send shockwaves throughout the sector.
“The consequences are absolutely huge. Immediate cessation of payments is going to have immediate consequences for electricity generators that were relying on them,” said Ed Reed, head of research at analysts Cornwall Insight.
While electricity supplies were unlikely to be at risk, he added, companies may seek to recoup lost capacity market revenues through wholesale power prices instead.
“The lights are not going to go out. We certainly have enough power stations. But the consequence is the market price might go up.”
Tom Glover, UK country chair of RWE, which owns the biggest fleet of gas power plants in the UK, said he was “deeply disappointed” and his company was facing a “significant negative hit” to its earnings.
Bernstein Research said the suspension of payments would hit earnings at British Gas owner Centrica, plus RWE, Uniper and SSE.
Sara Bell, founder and CEO of Tempus Energy, which started the challenge in 2014, said: “This ruling should ultimately force the UK government to design an energy system that reduces bills by incentivising and empowering customers to use electricity in the most cost-effective way – while maximising the use of climate-friendly renewables.”
The company believes that the capacity market favours fossil fuel generation at the expense of alternative ways of securing electricity supplies, such as “demand side reduction”, where companies reduce electricity demand at times of need.
19 thoughts on “UK’s backup power subsidies are illegal, European court rules”
Surely just a one word response to the EU is needed…?
BREXIT!
Agreed. This is the kind of “ruling” from a distance Brits don’t want!
Exactly! And May appears to be doing the worst of all situations, of not actually getting out in any real sense.
And maybe follow it up with 2 more… 😀
Eff EU!
Do I understand correctly? A green energy firm brought charges against the UK government. The EU upheld those charges. The green energy firm says we should cut back our consumption when supplies are low.
If I were in the UK right now I would be sharpening the tines on my pitchfork and rounding up a flaming torch.
There must be a tipping point somewhere. Perhaps the likes of the EU and the UN are actually hoping for such a reaction?
These are just two of Tempus Energy’s claims:
“Using renewable generation when it is available drives the price of your electricity down.
If you are flexible about when you consume electricity you are able to save money and reduce your carbon footprint.”
So they pre-suppose that renewable generation is cheap, and that you can plan your life around when this ‘cheap’ renewable energy happens to be available.
“alternative ways of securing energy supplies such as demand side reduction’. Er, demand side reduction means the opposite of securing energy supplies does it not? It means shutting down the power to businesses/local grids because you haven’t been able to secure enough energy to power them. Only in the land of the Guardianistas would such an oxymoron make any sense.
And people wonder why so many of us voted for Brexit! The unelected bossy boots on the Continent are at it yet again.
The socialist EU wants the UK to be powerless; politically, economically, and national energy grid.
Get yourself free, Britannia!
Noble sentiment.
However, the gilded classes are in the process of delivering the UK to Corbyn and – ahem – extreme Socialism, because ‘they’ know better than ‘us’.
This sort of unscientific nonsense drives many wild.
That it is imposed by the ECJ compounds the offence.
And we are led by Mrs. May.
And there is no Tory prepared to go out on a limb for the sovereignty of the UK – certainly none I have seen with even a smidgen of recognition and ability.
Boris is well-known, but essentially unelectable [even against J. Corbyn!].
Auto – almost crying because of the treasonous behaviour of many MPs [not just May] and Civil Servants.
And where, now, is the architect of this shameful capitulation, David Cameron?
Somehow, a line from a song came to mind:
“When the lights go on again, all over the world”
Looked it up and the first recording was by Vaughn Monroe in 1943
It was looking forward to the end of the War.
So these gas plants are moving, now? I can’t ins any definition of the word ‘fleet’ that doesn’t involve movement…
Surely you have seen signs ‘Heavy Plant crossing’?
Well, this refers to a number of those.
‘Fleet’ – as in ‘fleet of foot’ may also mean swift.
That seems to have nothing to do with the ECJ. [Shock, horror].
Auto
Who will speak for the pensioners when they are dying from cold without power?
I suggest that it is unlikely to be civil servants with tax-payer-guaranteed pension [Index linked].
It may not be the former EU functionaries – like Lady – and Lord – Kinnock, or ‘Sir’ Nick Clegg, now, seemingly, the catamite to Facebook. Also with such pensions.
Just suggestin’ . . .
Auto
Tempus Energy sells demand side response software and systems. Translation, you can have electricity only when it is available, not whenever you want or need. So of course they objected to capacity payments to keep otherwise underutilized conventional generation on standby to cover renewable intermittency. So now the intermittency isn’t covered because any sane utility exec will shut the unprofitable conventional standby capacity down. It costs real money to keep coal plants in spinning reserve status. Staffing, fuel, maintenance. And it takes (depending on plant) up to 24 hours to bring a cold start steam generator fully back on line thanks to thermal inertia and other ‘hard engineering’ considerations.
This will not end well. UK blackouts just became more likely. Uk and Australia as renewable crash test dummies.
Who will speak for the pensioners when they are dying from cold without power? Do the green thing. Postpone dying until the wind starts blowing or the sun starts shining again.