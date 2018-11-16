Union of Concerned Scientists For Nukes!

How will this change the doomsday clock? ~ctm
Activist group finally recognizes that it can’t achieve its energy and climate goals without nuclear power.
Ronald Bailey|Nov. 13, 2018 4:00 pm
The activists at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) have had a partial change of heart about nuclear power. Back in 2007, the UCS’ Global Warming and Nuclear Power report declared, “prudence dictates that we develop as many options to reduce global warming emissions as possible, and begin by deploying those that achieve the largest reductions most quickly and with the lowest costs and risk. Nuclear power today does not meet these criteria.”
In its new report, The Nuclear Power Dilemma, the UCS now recognizes that nuclear power plays an important role in addressing the problem of man-made global warming by helping to keep U.S. carbon dioxide emissions considerably lower than they would otherwise be. The UCS notes that there has been a 28 percent reduction in U.S. power-sector emissions of carbon dioxide below 2005 levels. This is largely due to the switch from coal to cheap fracked natural gas, to increased energy efficiency, and to the deployment of some solar and wind generation capacity.
The UCS fears that this trend toward lower carbon dioxide emissions will be derailed because many of the currently operating nuclear power plants will close because they are being outcompeted by generation facilities fueled by cheap natural gas and subsidized renewable power generation. “More than one-third of existing plants, representing 22 percent of total U.S. nuclear capacity, are unprofitable or scheduled to close,” notes the report. “The possibility that the nation will replace existing nuclear plants with natural gas and coal rather than low-carbon sources raises serious concerns about our ability to achieve the deep cuts in carbon emissions needed to limit the worst impacts of climate change.” The UCS has evidently come to realize that closing down nuclear power plants will perversely “lock-in” fossil fuels and thus make it harder and more expensive to “save the climate.”
In order to avoid this outcome the UCS advocates either raising the price of electricity generated from burning fossil fuels by putting a price of $25 per ton on carbon dioxide emissions (to be increased at 5 percent annually) or adopting a steadily rising national low-carbon electricity standard. The UCS favorably cites the subsidy schemes adopted by New York, New Jersey and Illinois to keep open nuclear power plants outcompeted by natural gas and subsidized renewable energy generators.
Of course, the UCS’s mild embrace of nuclear power has provoked criticism by some progressives. Gregory Jaczko, former chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission during the Obama administration, said to ThinkProgress that nuclear reactors “are a bad bet for a climate strategy.” Why? Because the costs of building nuclear power plants have risen steeply over the years.
27 thoughts on “Union of Concerned Scientists For Nukes!”
Ya think?
How else will we power all those electric snow plows?
How else will we power those windmills when there is no wind? In regions where it gets cold, they need to be heated.
https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/energy/renewable-electricity/wind/7321
Canadian of course.
MAKE CANADA WARMER AGAIN!
both heated and turned to prevent bearing freeze-up
Strangely, global warming will help solve the frozen wind turbine problem. But increasing the number of wind turbines reduces CO2 emissions, increases the freezing and exacerbates the problem. These machines seem to be their own worst enemy!
When a “Progressive” is suddenly on your side, run away….Promises in the dark are a trademark of the Liberal left, just ask President Reagan…
Speaking of the Union of Concerned Scientists, how’s Kenji doing?
Increasing the cost of CO2 emissions by 5% per year will increase the cost of “renewable” solutions to energy generation. It simply doesn’t seem to sink in that production of all these wind turbines and solar panels is coal-powered.
Without cheap coal power, wind turbines and solar panels will increase dramatically in cost as the true expense of making them passes on to the end user (the owners of the generation facility).
To make a wind turbine using power from wind turbines means accepting the enormous cost of providing a reliable supply – the back end that is not noticed when looking at the glamorous front end. Making wind energy reliable has a high cost that includes either a lot of soon-to-be-expensive CO2 emissions or already-expensive-storage. The wind turbine business has been getting a free ride: first by being supplied coal fired power at low cost to make all the raw materials and deliveries, and second by being subsidised by money generated by the coal-fired economy producing a profit. All those subsidies came from somewhere – especially the general fiscus produced by the real economy, not the fake renewable one.
Taking away the subsidies generated by the economy that will be suffering from greatly increased power prices, and removing the support provided by cheap electricity from their erstwhile competitors, will make “renewable energy” far more expensive. At present they have been having their cake and eating it, and eating everyone else’s cake too.
It was in the interests of the atomic energy companies to keep the price of fuel and processing and reclamation and storage as expensive as humanly possible. This was to increase the price of electricity and construction – after all, they were going to get the contracts no matter what. They chose the most income over the lowest cost. It would not surprise me in the least to discover that the groups demanding that nuclear power generation stations be stupendously “safe” and shielded are in part funded by the companies building them. If the costs are forced up, they get a larger profit. Even then, tare not being driven out of business on the basis of cost, it is on the basis of regulation.
Perhaps the choice of technologies should be revisited with a view to actually doing what was originally envisaged: plentiful power at very low cost.
Nuclear is a no-brainer. Considering that wind produces power only 26-27% of the time and most often utilizes natural gas that is 15% less efficient due to the requirement to ramp up and down according to if and how hard the wind blows and requires this fossil fuel back-up to run 100% of the time even when wind power is being generated, the actual reduction in carbon dioxide is actually 16-17% from an economical, reliable modern natural gas power plant. Of course far higher construction costs and government subsidies make wind outrageously expensive to build as well. The cost of power generated is reportedly 3 times that of NG as well. Subsidizing and building of wind and solar is unaffordable and is just about the worst approach to reducing carbon emissions possible. If the world were in serious danger because of global warming due to carbon dioxide it seems ridiculous to demand the very worst and completely unaffordable approaches to solve the ‘problem’.
How does the UCS feel about our contracting atmosphere which seemingly blasts the “Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gases Are Warming Our Planet” theory”?
“The Union of Concerned Scientists puts rigorous, independent science to work to solve our planet’s most pressing problems”
Really?
Perhaps they could use some of that rigour and independence to look at the pre-determined conclusions and circular arguments behind the prophesies of doom and destruction made by climate science.
More evidence that the science isn’t ‘settled’ after all….
helping to keep U.S. carbon dioxide emissions considerably lower….
this really pisses me off……while China has tripled their emissions…and the rest of the 3rd world increases theirs
Clearly the green blob’s hate of nuclear has from the very beginning exposed the massively obvious underbelly of their real goal; to cripple western governments and take control via the UN. Exponents of this green ideology have repeatedly stated that at all costs a cheap and plentiful source of power must not be found (or they will lose the fear of the masses and the control).
Ah yes, Obama obviously hired the fox to guard the hen house. The obvious simple solution to regulating nuclear power is to get rid of nuclear power. What a great example of the KISS principle.
There is some reason to believe that nuclear power is over regulated. link If your goal is to get rid of nuclear power, one obvious way is to regulate it to death.
Chairman Jazko also defunded the licensing action of the Yucca Mt. waste storage facility by not providing funding in the NRC Budget. He then pushed for the unnecessary Fukushima changes to all US Nuclear power plants, adding millions to their costs.
The actions of the UCS has been the largest contributor to increased cost of electricity from Nuclear Power. It is like a death of a thousand cuts. That combined with an ever-tightening ratchet wrench of the resulting regulations they pushed for. The UCS would petition the NRC during licensing hearings for new/renewing plants for changes. During this stage of the construction it was/is cheaper for the utility accept these changes because not only is the legal battle expensive the analysis needed to show the change is unnecessary is expensive and the delay in construction is even more expensive. Then the ratchet wrench tightens as the UCS forces plant after plant to make the same modification. All this for improvements in safety that are essentially unmeasurable and extremely improbable, like flood protection measure to plants well above the flood level based upon a prediction that the breach of one dam will cause the breach of two more, all of which are so far from the plan that the plant could be safely shut down even if this absurd scenario actually happened.
The fact that these “suddenly nuclear” folks are assuming that future nuclear will be the same light water reactors demonstrates how really ignorant they are. Everyone with half a brain knows that molten salt reactors are the future, reactors that can operate in all modes, are inherently safe,
and, most important of all, can outcompete any and all other power technologies. The U.S. no longer has the ability to produce the huge steel structures required for conventional light water reactors,
but can easily manufacture the small modular molten salt reactors, which have modest site requirements (no cooling bodies of water required), and can be located virtually anywhere.
Dear Union of Concerned Scientists,
How are you guys doing today. Hope all is going good for you and you are getting plenty of sleep. If not then this might help!
Natural Gas with Zero Emissions is coming soon and even sooner if you guys would get out of the way.
U.S. News & World Report (Nov 13, 2018) – New Technology Promises Natural Gas With No Emissions
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2018-11-13/new-technology-promises-natural-gas-with-no-emissions
Best Regards
Everyone please read the article …..AFTER putting your beverage in a place safe from laughter induced spillage .
Looks to be another plea for more money ….
Nuclear is the direction that you can lead your debate with an alarmist when it gets too angry. I don’t believe in CO2 demon but will happily apply precautionary principle and add more nuclear to our energy mix.
Ask your alarmist friend if she is serious about dangers of hydrocarbons if she does not accept nuclear power as a solution to the alleged problem.
CTM, You ask, “How will this change the doomsday clock? ~ctm”
Please call California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) as he will be joining the organization responsible for the Doomsday Clock as executive chairman as soon as he leaves office. He will for sure give you an answer and then could you please let us all know?
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/413215-jerry-brown-joins-doomsday-clock-group
This is dumb question time: If the major navies of the world have been safely operating nuclear reactors in warships for, what, the past 70 years, why can’t the same designs be used for land based power plants? The military reactors are designed to withstand battle damage, worst that any earthquake or forest fire can throw at one.
They are different designs. Navy submarines don’t refuel, and use far more highly enriched uranium. Power generating nukes use low enriched uranium and partly refuel, and swap around the other fuel about every 18 months. Laws and regulations relating to degree of enrichment are very definite. In practice no NPP uses more than 5% enrichment. Low enrichment is defined as < 20% enriched.
Rolls Royce already have developed Small Modular Reactors that have powered nuclear submarines, and are trying to get these off the ground for land based generation
.
http://www.rolls-royce.com/products-and-services/nuclear/small-modular-reactors.aspx#/
It would seem to be more sensible to build a power station with a number of these units working together, and can be shut down for maintenance individually, instead of a huge plant that has to be shut down completely.
Also they could be situated closer to the demand, but can imagine the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Green community if this were to be suggested.
On a separate topic, it seems to be time to get out the winter woolies, stock up with wood, coal and oil, and check that one has enough fuel for the generator. The European Court wants to bring the UK backup scheme to a standstill.
“When the North wind do blow, and we shall have snow, what will the robin do then, poor thing”
But what happens when we have a high pressure system, with no wind and the sun has gone down, inconveniently, just when there is peak demand for electricity between 6 and 7 pm?
As well as needing to charge your electric car to get to work tomorrow, when you will need headlights and the heater going full blast.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/11/15/european-court-brings-uks-1bn-energy-back-up-scheme-standstill/
UCS say there’s been no policy change. We just misunderstand them.
Nuclear Power is a no-brainer for Energy Generation but not because of any threat from ‘Global Warming’.