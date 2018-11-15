British Government Climate Plan: Drastically Reduce Cattle and Sheep Farming, Return Farmland to Forest

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
You would think in a country where poverty leads to thousands of deaths every winter, where far too many people go hungry every night, government advisory bodies would have the sense to avoid suggestions which could put pressure on food supplies.
‘Cut lamb and beef’ to fight climate change
By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
The number of sheep and cattle in the UK should be reduced by between a fifth and a half to help combat climate change, a report says.
The shift is needed, the government’s advisory Committee on Climate Change (CCC) maintains, because beef and lamb produce most farm greenhouse gases.
The report foresees an increase in the number of pigs and chickens because these produce less methane.
The farm union NFU said it supported more diverse land use.
But environmentalists say the recommendations are too timid.
The CCC says a 20-50% reduction in beef and lamb pasture could release 3-7m hectares of grassland from the current 12m hectares in the UK.
The un-needed grassland could instead grow forests and biofuels that would help to soak up CO2.
The CCC report is available here.
The report authors claim that reduced production due to farmland lost to “afforestation” could be compensated by increased consumption of fruit and vegetables, indoor agriculture under grow lights, and improvements to agricultural practices, though they admit using grow lights is expensive.
I am not saying these people are stupid, but they’re stupid.
Two things need to said about UK countryside:
1. Get rid of the green belts.
2. Stop massive subsidies to farmers.
Roger Harrabin is professional green activist whom the BBC employ as an “analyst”. I guess his job title of analyst excuses him form proper journalistic standards. E.g. a few months ago he interviewed Governor Brown of California on BBC Radio 4. Nothing was said about Brown’s long-standing fossil fuel interests.
Don’t agree about 1. In the the village I amd from in Hampshire, just north of Portsmouth, it’s a concrete jungle now all the way up and down the old A3. 2? Oh yes, stop those.
No agriculture in the UK is as profitable as building cheap housing. There would be no green spaces at all if the green belts were abolished.
Stay on the road. Keep clear of the moors.
The British Govn’t should focus on Brexit.
Of course! We will make ourselves better off by producing less food! How could we have missed such an obvious solution? /sarc/
The carbon that cattle transfer from vegetation to the atmosphere is not “external carbon dug up from under the ground where it had been sequestered for millions of years” but the carbon cycle itself. The anti-cattle anti-mean climate movement is not consistent with the theory of AGW
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/25/a-greenhouse-effect-of-atmospheric-co2/
anti meat
The reason beef and lamb are grown in the UK is that they are profitable. If fruit trees were more profitable they would be grown instead.
The only fair way to over rule the landowners on how they farm is to nationalise the farmland. If we are now prioritising demands other than those decided by the market then the new prioirities ought to be decided by the will of the people – determined in another way.
The argument can be made that the market is too short-term for control of vital national resources. But fear of computer modelled weather is not that argument.
“Let them eat trees.”
Will not the massive immigrant population in the UK be launching a protest to prevent said?
Because growing plants indoors magically fails to release CO2. Second law of thermodynamics fail.
A stupid idea. However, it is NOT British government policy as the poster claims. It’s from an advisory group and has about as much chance of becoming policy, as I have of becoming Pope.
True. It’s Gummer again, Lord Deben.
He of mad cow burger fame.