ctm Makes a New and, (Possibly) Improved Appearance

For an indeterminate amount of time I will be running this blog again.
For those who do not know me, here is an article about my role in Climategate, way back in the day.
That was back when I personally did most of the moderation on this blog.
I have a different style than Anthony. Some people like it. Others hate it. For example, the few months I ran the blog last year, I invited guest posts from some of our more contrarian visitors. I have not been around much of late, so I will be getting a feel for the happenings around her for a week or two.
I don’t know who the current crop of marginal actors are and with an unlikely amount of luck, that will continue.
All you guest moderators please step up as I won’t be putting the moderation hours in that Anthony does. I will also send an email to the group about this. Anyone who wants to volunteer to moderate, contact me through the tips and notes link.
I was recently interviewed about Climategate, as was Anthony and others, for the Red Pilled America Podcast. I will post about it when our episode airs.
I don’t have a whole lot more to say. I will be relearning on the job.
I wish you luck. Moderating a site is much more difficult than it appears, given the number of sites that collapse into chaos, or end up as a tyranny.
From some experience of your moderation in the past, you seem to be rather good at it, and can actually herd cats. Or rather baboons, alternately doing dominance displays and politics.
Yes there is a LOT of reading in the spam bin itself to fish out the occasional good comment that somehow floated in there amongst 50 or so obvious spams, also the reading of comments in a thread when they are going bad, hopefully stop it before too many of them bogs down the thread, then it requires Anthony to consider deleting a lot of them and possibly ban the miscreant who messed it up with his trolling.
It would be great if people can moderate themselves BEFORE they post the comment, rather than have mods have to come along to scoop up the droppings for the spam or trash bin, which are dumped at regular intervals. Then the mod team can spend more time reading and commenting without having to lose it in the backroom correcting problems.
As for me I can then spend more time moderating elsewhere……………., hopefully not!
Charles, good to see you back, and we wish Anthony all the best during his break.
I don’t see any coverage at WUWT yet of the scandalous decision to award the Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization to Peter Gleick, the framer, forger and “phisher of men.”
We covered it here
but it would be nice to see something about it on a flashy (apparently widely distributed) site that people actually read 🙂
It ran on Sept 2nd …
Thanks TPG, I must have missed it when it first broke.
If two months have passed without any signs of Wonderfest’s rethinking their mistake, it might be time to talk about it again.
One of our readers emailed the Prize’s custodians yesterday, and actually got a reply from Tucker Hiatt (tucker@wonderfest.org) which I’d characterize as polite, if naive. Without disclosing the contents of the email, I can say that Mr Hiatt apparently still isn’t aware of Gleick’s forgery. In fact he seems to dismiss Gleick’s “mistake” as a heat-of-the-moment moral lapse—a charitable interpretation, but one unequivocally falsified by the data.
My introduction to Gleick was his fake review on Amazon of Donna LaFramboise’s book (“a stunning collection of lies… about the science of climate change”), to which other users of the site quickly responded by asking Gleick if he’d even read the book. Surprise, surprise, he didn’t think he had to.
So his history of activism at the expense of common honesty, not to mention the time and effort it must have taken him to forge the ‘Climate Strategy,’ make a mockery of the notion that Gleick is guilty of nothing but a crime of passion.
I’m sure everybody here understands this. But Tucker Hiatt of Wonderfest doesn’t.
All this indicates to me that the skeptical community has failed to get a rather simple, but crucial, point through his skull despite having 2 months to be angry about it.
Now that (some of us) have had time to get over our disgust, maybe we could try explaining to Mr Hiatt exactly why Gleick is a disgrace to the Sagan Prize.
Welcome back CTM. Since you like like to see a good debate between people with different views would it be possible to have something on forest management in California? I suspect it’s not as simple as some say but a good discussion would be very timely.
Would love to. I can see Jim Steele on one side. Anyone you’d recommend on the other?
How well do you know Bill McKibben?
That’s an interesting suggestion. He’s not much of a scientific authority though, and I do have a history of taunting him over plane flights. Cliff Mass is more the type of person in my mind, but he may take the same side as Dr. Steele.
I wish Jim and Tim Ball could debate Guvnor Doomsday Brown(eye) and Pinebark Beetle Nye about it on national TV.
Dr. Stephen J. Pyne. But I don’t know that he would want to “take a side.” He could definitely give a detailed account of how we got to where we are.
Re-posting the rules for comments might be a good start. I was looking for them and never did locate them.
Try here Robert,
It is at the top of the blog page under ABOUT, where Policy is found under.
Welcome back, CTM. Email me if you need me. I’ve been back from my almost 2-year hiatus for a couple of months.
I’m working on a couple of short posts for this week, in additional to the monthly global temp update, which should be ready on the 15th or 16th.
Bob, IMHO you are among the most valuable mentors to be followed here. Multi Gratis!
Quote of the Week from TWTW:
“The people who are supposed to be the experts and who claim to understand the science are precisely the people who are blind to the evidence…I hope that a few of them will make the effort to examine the evidence in detail and see how it contradicts the prevailing dogma, but I know that the majority will remain blind. That to me is the central mystery of climate science. It is not a scientific mystery but a human mystery. How does it happen that the whole generation of scientific experts is blind to obvious facts?”
– Freeman Dyson, foreword in a report by Indur Goklany [H/t Robert Brinsmead]
CTM, how about getting Mosher to do a post? If he can temper his usual manner with those he finds irritating, he’s got some useful things that need saying.
Also, any more news on the emails from U of A that were supposed to be released imminently?
Thanks for all you do!!!
It would be important that the effort to restore the editing function for comments continues.
It seems this blog has a certain nature to it.
When misfortune strikes it copes, adapts, and survives.
Good luck with the moderation, and best wishes and more luck to Anthony.
I have often wondered how Anthony keeps up the pace of this blog. The articles and information shared is massive … on a daily basis. And this from a ‘retired’ senior citizen. Anthony honestly reminds me of President Donald J. Trump … tireless. Boundless energy and drive to do a job. I Ugely admire people who can keep that pace. I hope Anthony gets a well-earned rest, and hope our UNIONized State Fire Employees STOP the Camp Fire (and it’s associated flare ups) from threatening Anthony’s Home
Here’s an idea, Jerry Brown … how about hiring and deploying MORE Wild-Firefighters in the State … and offset the hires by FIRING thousands of the useless and unnessecary “green” and “eco” bureaucrats in this State?
Required reading at least once a day and sometimes twice. Thanks to everybody on this blog, both sides, for what you do.
“Iceland volcano eruption ‘could cause global disruption’ with ash cloud similar to 2010, scientists warn”
Charles, thank you greatly for stepping up during this time. I know that all right-thinking people wish you well … and the wrong-thinking ones are cordially invited take a short vacation in the place of eternal perdition. I invite everyone to offer Charles their support in whatever way we can.
Please get in touch if you need anything from me.
If Steve Mosher had access to all the climategate emails and must have read everyone, how could he possibly now believe in global warming? Surely the climategate emails provide proof of a world wide conspiracy and that this is just a huge scam.
Is this our Steven Mosher http://berkeleyearth.org/team/steven-mosher/?
The one that Anthony occasionally has a dig at?