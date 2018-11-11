ctm Makes a New and, (Possibly) Improved Appearance

Well, well, well,

I’m back @%@%$’s.

For an indeterminate amount of time I will be running this blog again.

For those who do not know me, here is an article about my role in Climategate, way back in the day.

That was back when I personally did most of the moderation on this blog.

I have a different style than Anthony. Some people like it. Others hate it. For example, the few months I ran the blog last year, I invited guest posts from some of our more contrarian visitors. I have not been around much of late, so I will be getting a feel for the happenings around her for a week or two.

I don’t know who the current crop of marginal actors are and with an unlikely amount of luck, that will continue.

All you guest moderators please step up as I won’t be putting the moderation hours in that Anthony does. I will also send an email to the group about this. Anyone who wants to volunteer to moderate, contact me through the tips and notes link.

I was recently interviewed about Climategate, as was Anthony and others, for the Red Pilled America Podcast. I will post about it when our episode airs.

I don’t have a whole lot more to say. I will be relearning on the job.

