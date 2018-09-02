Climate Scientist Michael Mann Congratulates Identity Thief Peter Gleick for Receiving his Carl Sagan Award

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Identity thief Peter Gleick, who impersonated a Heartland Director while serving as AGU Ethics Chairman, and whose swag of rather boring stolen Heartland emails somehow got spiced up with a a nasty forgery, has just been congratulated by Michael Mann for receiving his Carl Sagan Science Popularization Award.
Congratulations Peter---well deserved for sure. You honor Sagan's legacy with your tremendous science outreach efforts my friend. 🙂 https://t.co/ctckVxac5a— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 2, 2018
From the Carl Sagan Award Website;
PRESS RELEASE August 31, 2018 WINNER OF CARL SAGAN PRIZE FOR SCIENCE POPULARIZATION ANNOUNCED
SAN FRANCISCO — Wonderfest, the 21-year-old Bay Area Beacon of Science, announced today that environmental scientist Dr. Peter H. Gleick has won the 2018 Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization.
The prize, funded by Aduro Biotech, is presented specifically to recognize and encourage researchers who “have contributed mightily to the public understanding and appreciation of science.” Past Sagan Prize winners include UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna, Stanford neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky, and SETI Institute astronomer Jill Tarter. The prize includes a $5000 cash award, and will be formally presented at a by-invitation event in San Francisco on November 9th, Carl Sagan’s birthday.
“Wonderfest was born in 1997, just a few months after the death of researcher and popularizer Carl Sagan,” notes the organization’s founding executive director, Tucker Hiatt. “Wonderfest’s work has been dedicated to Sagan’s memory ever since. Sagan would be proud to know that Peter Gleick, so renowned for his research and his outreach, has received Wonderfest’s Sagan Prize for 2018.”
Wonderfest is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to informal science education and popularization, particularly among adults in the San Francisco Bay Area. Several times every month, Wonderfest produces in-person science events — with accompanying online videos — in an effort to “enlarge the concept of scientific community.” Wonderfest also produces “Science Envoy” workshops to develop the science communication skills of Bay Area Ph.D. students.
Gleick is president emeritus and co-founder of the Pacific Institute for Studies in Development, Environ- ment, and Security in Oakland, California. The Pacific Institute, created in 1987, is a nonprofit research institution dedicated to creating and advancing solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges.
Gleick holds a B.S. degree in Engineering and Applied Science from Yale University, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Energy and Resources from UC Berkeley. Among his more than thirty honors and awards are membership in the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship (the so- called “Genius” award).
Gleick has coauthored or edited 11 books, more than 70 journal articles, and more than 80 peer- reviewed reports, book chapters, and proceedings. A strong public communicator, he gives dozens of public lectures annually; writes op-eds and popular essays on climate, water, and environmental issues for major newspapers, social media outlets, and blogs; and is popular on Twitter for his science and policy commentary. Gleick is regularly called upon by state and federal government agencies for advice on climate change and water resources.
Gleick said: “I’m thrilled to be honored with the Sagan Prize. Carl Sagan’s early efforts to bring science challenges and solutions to the public and policy makers was an inspiration to me, and has encouraged a whole generation of scientists now willing to speak up on the critical challenges of our day.”
Additional information: https://wonderfest.org/sagan-prize http://www.pacinst.org
Contact:
http://www.gleick.com
Tucker Hiatt
Executive Director, Wonderfest Email: tucker@wonderfest.org Tel: 415-577-1126
Read more: http://wonderfest.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/SaganPrize2018-release-peter-gleick.pdf
My question – what level of dishonesty and public humiliation do you have to achieve before the establishment climate science community decides your conduct is unacceptable?
How much more shameless can they get? How they guy was not prosecuted and/or sued is beyond me, and now he is receiving sham awards. It’s truly disgusting, and further evidence for how morally, ethically, and scientifically bankrupt their movement is.
“have contributed mightily to the public understanding and appreciation of science.”
Mightily?
Climate science (along with politics and journalism) tends to put a low value on integrity. This has not always been the case but is trending in that direction.
TRENDING????????????????????????? From the start, when James Hansen went before Congress in 1987 and again in 1988, climate science has been one long deceptive branch of science which has resulted in the biggest and most costly lie in history. . Witness the 2 sets of climategate emails as one arrow of proof.
A scientific community that developed computer climate models that pedalled a CAGW meme and that never had any accurate predictions.
A scientific community that took over all the atmospheric science faculties the world over and turned them into faculties of global warming.
A scientific community that predicted we would all be drowned by now or all burned from forest fires started by global warming.
A scientific community that was caught through their own emails of trying to hide the decline in temperatures.
A scientific community that was caught through their own emails of fudging data with tricks.
A scientific community that refused to release their data so that others could try to replicate it.
A scientific community that took over all the major journals in relation to any topic remotely associated with climate change and refused to publish contrary studies to global warming.
A scientific community that kept on spouting a fake 97% consensus.
A scientific community that turned peer review into pal review and thus is corrupting all of science.
A scientific community that refuses to debate the issue because they say the science is settled but on NASA’s own web site it says the IRIS effect has not been proven or disproven. That one effect if true could destroy any capability of CO2 affecting the climate at all.
A scientific community that rallies around any study that purports to debunk any contrarian study on global warming making sure that the skeptic scientists are drowned out.
A scientific community that has as yet to publish any definitive physics on how the greenhouse effect actually happens.
A scientific community that supports a scientist like Michael Mann who has tried to erase history vis a vis the mediaeval warming period and who even Dr Richard Muller of Berkeley a famed alarmist has said he will never read another paper by Michael Mann again nor read the journal that published Mann’s paper ever again.
A scientific community that took over all the government agencies that had anything to do with climate and that have produced fake graphs and altered temperature data.
A scientific community that punishes any scientist by demotion,firing, …etc who dares to object to any aspect of global warming.
A scientific community that frightens little kids around the world with predictions of disaster that are impossible.
A scientific community that sees almost every retired scientist come out agsinst the global warming meme because at last they have nothing to lose.
A scientific community that threatens and hurls insults including words such as harlot at scientists who go over to the skeptic side.
A scientific community that publishes fake debunk studies.
A scientific community that defends the computer models which are actually junk science.
A scientific community that admires its own and despises anybody who disagrees.
THAT IS NOT SCIENCE
Glieck is rather appropriate recipient for an award named for Carl Sagan. Sagan’s most consequential “research” was the notorious TTAPS “nuclear winter” study. It was one of the earliest noted climate change studies, and bears a great deal of similarity to current climate change studies.
It was transparently political, and produced to advance a current political agenda.
Another similarity was the lack of predictive power of the model, as Carl Sagan predicted global cooling from the Kuwait oil fires in the first Gulf War. One does remember how that prediction came out.
Awe, looks like the moderators didn’t like my photoshop job.
“My question – what level of dishonesty and public humiliation do you have to achieve before the establishment climate science community decides your conduct is unacceptable?”
With Peter Gleick as the test case, clearly there is no threshhold to distinguish SCUM from MARGINALLY PASSABLE ICKY SUB-SCUM in the world of “climate science”
The American Geophysical Union (AGU) will never recover from naming this SCUM as chair of its “Ethics Committee”, and then leaving him in that post after the Heartland fraud was revealed.
Yeah, I’m talking about you Carol Finn (USGS), AGU Pres during the debacle.
Dante’s Eighth Circle of Hell is named Fraud, and the lowest level is reserved for “falsifiers, perjurers and counterfeits”. Perfect place for the likes of Gleick
I noticed that Judith Curry also liked Gleick’s tweet.
“What level of dishonesty and public humiliation do you have to achieve before the establishment climate science community decides your conduct is unacceptable?”
As the accepted scale of moral values is now inverted, the established science community awards recognition on the “scientists” with the lowest discovered level of honesty and integrity. Hence the continued success of Michael Mann and Peter Gleick.
Shouldn’t that be an award for “Science Polarization?”
I posted this on the Wonderfest Facebook Page:
“I am astonished and disappointed that you would attempt to honor Peter Gleick with such a prestigious award as the Carl Sagan prize. Are you not aware that Gleick is an admitted forger of documents in an attempt to smear and defame the Heartland Institute? That he did this while serving as the AGU Ethics Committee, a position he was forced to resign (along with his post at the Pacific Institute), once the false documents came to light? I loved Carl Sagan for his clear and entertaining take on science, which helped me develop a lifelong love of the subject. You dishonor his memory by associating his name with this charlatan. Please explain to your funders, and more importantly the children you are trying to reach, that in no way do you endorse Peter Gleick’s shameful actions.”
Billions and Billions of +1
Fixed it for you. 🙂
Now that the Carl Sagan awards have been completely stripped of credibility and respect. Gleick et al will live on in infamy.
“My question – what level of dishonesty and public humiliation do you have to achieve before the establishment climate science community decides your conduct is unacceptable?”
What ever, from the web site that benefited form the the illegal release of the Climate gate emails more than 10 years past. No thought of acceptable or unacceptable conduct there.
Tsk tsk.