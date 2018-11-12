Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A growing number of Australian students are demonstrating their commitment to climate issues, by embracing a future career of low paid menial jobs.
“We Can’t Sit Around”: Aussie Students Are Skipping School to Combat Climate Change
Sarah Basford
Nov 12, 2018
In the short time 14-year-old Jean Hinchliffe has been on this planet, she’s already done more than most adults to prevent it from being irreparably destroyed.
Thankfully, she’s not alone.
This November, school children around the country will be taking the day (or many days) off school and heading to Parliament Houses, MP offices or anywhere they can be heard in an effort to force our politicians into taking climate change seriously. They’re calling it School Strike for Climate Change.
“We can’t sit around waiting until we’re in power because it’s gonna be too late,” Jean explains to Student Edge with urgency.
“We need to make a difference and take action as soon as we possibly can.”
…
“When we’re striking from school, it’s very difficult to ignore us,” Jean says.
“As young people, we can’t vote, we can’t make a difference in that sense so we’ve gotta find some other way of making a change.”
…
The majority of the strikes will take place on 30 November, but Jean insists the campaign won’t fizzle out after that. It’s here to stay until something changes.
“We know we’re not going to step down right after the strike,” Jean cautions.
“It’s just the beginning.”
…
Its sad these young people are going to have to learn the hard way, that holding their breath until their faces turn purple only works on their parents.
13 thoughts on “Aussie Climate Change High School Student Strike Gathering Momentum”
Where is the ‘Crusty old pensioners with life experience, including ‘The Ice Age Cometh’ 70’s demonstration’?
Looks like another letter to my local member complaining about the education system.
I blame the parents.
So do I!
What all kids want to do, have something to go strike over so as to not have to go to school again.
Oddly she belongs to a generation that have never had it so good , largely thanks to the very things she wants to take action against.
Stop access to Wifi and make them gone without their mobiles, which are after all products of the very modernity they reject , and let them get a taste of a small part of the reality they claim to want to bring about .
No, I feel sorry for them. After all what are they to believe if all they hear/see is their elders (well some of them) screaming climate change doom and gloom at every opportunity. And any more reasoned opinions don’t get a hearing. It’s like the Catholic Church dictum “Give me a child until he is 7 – or was it 10 – and he is mine for life and like pre-war German – mass indoctrination. So unfortunately it’s happening all over again – shout the lie loudly and often anough and it becomes the truth
Alan
My recollection is it’s 7.
Haha. Those pesky youngsters. But the real joke is on Sarah Basford for not having the common sense of ignoring this nonsense.
“I’m going to scream and scream until I make myself sick”.
The teachers that feed them this cr@p are culpable here. My daughter is readiong Lord of the Flies, a classic book, used in schools for decades to teach English. There is, believe it or not, today, and environmental and climate change lesson to be learnt.
The funny thing is that when Jack tells the boys about the beast from the sea, and convinces them that he and his militaristic hunters are their saviours, the solution, they actually are using the same method as the UN to gain power. Sell a scare story and yourself as the solution. Used by dictators throughout history.
I told my daughter this. Hopefully she will raise it at school.
I blame not only their parents, but also many teachers. These kids have been brainwashed into believing whatever their teachers have said on this subject. I hope it comes back to bite them (the teachers) one day. The kids are throwing away their futures for an untrue unproven theory.
More embarrassment for my country, poor fellow.
“We just cant sit around”
I’m tipping thats exactly what they will do. Unless they have wealthy parents to support them, they will find govt benefits and employment hard to come by at 14. The “adults” facilitating this stupidity all better have working with children clearances also.