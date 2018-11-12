Aussie Climate Change High School Student Strike Gathering Momentum

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A growing number of Australian students are demonstrating their commitment to climate issues, by embracing a future career of low paid menial jobs.

“We Can’t Sit Around”: Aussie Students Are Skipping School to Combat Climate Change

Sarah Basford

Nov 12, 2018

In the short time 14-year-old Jean Hinchliffe has been on this planet, she’s already done more than most adults to prevent it from being irreparably destroyed.

Thankfully, she’s not alone.

This November, school children around the country will be taking the day (or many days) off school and heading to Parliament Houses, MP offices or anywhere they can be heard in an effort to force our politicians into taking climate change seriously. They’re calling it School Strike for Climate Change.

“We can’t sit around waiting until we’re in power because it’s gonna be too late,” Jean explains to Student Edge with urgency.

“We need to make a difference and take action as soon as we possibly can.”

“When we’re striking from school, it’s very difficult to ignore us,” Jean says.

“As young people, we can’t vote, we can’t make a difference in that sense so we’ve gotta find some other way of making a change.”

The majority of the strikes will take place on 30 November, but Jean insists the campaign won’t fizzle out after that. It’s here to stay until something changes.

“We know we’re not going to step down right after the strike,” Jean cautions.

“It’s just the beginning.”

