Young Students Going on Strike to Protest Climate Change Inaction

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The SMH has published a letter from students explaining why they have decided to go on strike. But in my opinion this strike action is a symptom of a deeper malaise within the Australian education system.

Why we’re striking from school over climate change inaction By Harriet O’Shea Carre & Milou Albrecht

31 October 2018 — 11:53pm It seems ridiculous that children have got to the point where they realise that the adults who are supposed to be in charge aren’t doing enough to protect our futures from dangerous climate change. So, we have decided to strike from school to show them that this simply isn’t good enough. There are already so many solutions to climate change but our politicians aren’t doing enough to put them in place. Instead, they are approving massive new coal mines, such as Adani’s, that will wreck our future. As children, we are going to be living in this hot world far longer than the adults. This is just not fair. … We feel sorry for the future generations who don’t even get a say in the world that we’re creating, who will have to deal with even more extreme weather, who will never get to see the Great Barrier Reef and other threatened icons and species. …

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/victoria/why-we-re-striking-from-school-over-climate-change-inaction-20181031-p50d30.html

Remember back when schools were places of education? Nowadays far too many schools in Australia have become places of indoctrination rather than places of learning.

From what I have seen those poor kids have likely had their minds twisted by years of relentless Australian climate propaganda, force fed to them by teachers and other authority figures.

You reap what you sow. The children are simply carrying their educational brainwashing to its logical but false conclusion; what is the point of attending school or doing your homework, if the world is about to end?

