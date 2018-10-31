For years, climate crusaders have trying to scare humanity, and the scare tactics have mostly fallen flat. Few listen anymore because doom and gloom just doesn’t sell, unless you are selling Halloween costumes. This video is from 2005, after Hurricane Katrina hit. The description says:
“Bobby Boris Pickett takes a political stance against global warming, and sticks it to the Bush administration.”
For your amusement, I present the “Climate Mash” as parody, from the original “Monster Mash”
Here is the original, From American Bandstand. October 13, 1964. Bobby “Boris” Pickett.
3 thoughts on “For Halloween – “The Climate Mash’”
He was a one hit wonder, a one trick pony, one half of the minds that created the Monster Mash. link
It could easily be done as one to ridicule Antifa-it is on the list for Antifa-the Musical. The Racist Bash. We have George Soros cash. This is why I like commuting by train-it is prime creativity time for such songs. Luckily, Monster Mash suits my voice
This particular one is quite limp, especially as it is supposedly creative people that are in Hollywood/the arts/ leftist liberal causes.
More climate fears from the Katrina, ArcticIsScreaming, and Copenhagen years
