For Halloween – “The Climate Mash’

For years, climate crusaders have trying to scare humanity, and the scare tactics have mostly fallen flat. Few listen anymore because doom and gloom just doesn’t sell, unless you are selling Halloween costumes. This video is from 2005, after Hurricane Katrina hit. The description says:

“Bobby Boris Pickett takes a political stance against global warming, and sticks it to the Bush administration.”

For your amusement, I present the “Climate Mash” as parody, from the original “Monster Mash”

Here is the original, From American Bandstand. October 13, 1964. Bobby “Boris” Pickett.

