A floating wind turbine built off Fukushima Prefecture to symbolize recovery efforts after the 2011 nuclear disaster will be removed, a government source has said.
The offshore power facility was put in place at the Fukushima Prefectural Government introduced renewable energy after the triple-reactor meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the days following the massive March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Experimental studies were conducted with a view toward commercialization but the turbine, one of the world’s largest with a rotor diameter of 167 meters, was deemed unprofitable due to multiple malfunctions decreasing the utilization rate.
“At present, we are considering a method of removal because the maintenance cost is too high,” the government source said Friday.
The turbine is one of three on a floating wind farm 20 km off the coast of Naraha.
The price tag to remove the ¥15.2 billion ($134,481,133) turbine, which has an output capacity of 7,000 kilowatts, is expected to be around 10 percent of the building cost.
Studies on the two other turbines are due to conclude in fiscal 2018, but the study period is expected to be extended to seek any possibility of commercialization.
The turbine started operating in December 2015 but was riddled with problems.
Its utilization rate over the year through June 2018 was 3.7 percent, well below the 30 percent necessary for commercialization.
The two other turbines, of different sizes, have utilization rates of 32.9 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.
Read more at Japan Times
18 thoughts on “FAIL: symbolic Fukushima wind turbine to be removed – “too expensive to run””
What is the equivalent of “hangar queen” for wind turbines?
The San Gregornio or Beaumont Pass in southern California is littered with the rusting hulks of these tax dodges.
What the Fukushima went wrong?
ANSWER: Fantasy hath no wrath like reality’s scorn.
Surely the world is on the downward trend from all this green fantasizing, it was so fashionable about 15 years ago, but now it is a broken dream.
No surprise, since this was never really about creating electricity.
I don’t think you can peg the capacity values at which a wind turbine becomes “commercially viable.”
Since the turbine is not controllable, the value of its power output is limited. I think the Japanese have
restarted a half dozen of their nuclear plants. If they had any sense and weren’t so frightened, they would have all of them back online by now. A large portion of Japan’s power has traditionally been nuclear, and allowing those plants to idle, while importing fossil fuels has proven quite expensive.
What does this phrase mean?
It’s only “used” 3.7 percent of thetime–it has only 3.7 percent output from what is expected… I don’t udnerstand what a “utilization rate” is, apparently.
It means a theoretical max capacity Watt produces 0.037W for real, on average, but not when asked, only when the utility is not broken, and wind blows.
Nuclear produces almost 100%, and almost always during peak demand.
And off peak times too
And during dark winter days
And when clouds pass in front of the sun
And at night
And at 90D N or 90D S when there is no sun for 6 months
And when the wind doesn’t blow
And when the wind blows too strong
And produces ZERO Carbon Dioxide output
20 $/W(capacity). That’s quite a pricetag when your W is 3.7% utilized. Remember a modern nuclear reactor may give you 1E9 W with less than half the price and 99% utilization.
14th century solutions to 21st century issues and they don’t work??? Shocking!
They worked just fine in the 14th century, as the ancestor who gave you his name would have attested, Mr. Miller.
They were working fine well into the 20th century too, milling grain and keeping the polders in Holland dry.
Just these high-tech monsters that have trouble. And they kill birds and bats, and they are eyesores that seem to cover all the beautiful hills in Scotland.
The head pic is very symbolic. The turbine seems to be asking: ‘Why?’ – to which there is no logical answer, only dogmatism.
It’s expected to cost $13.4 million to remove that thing?
It floats, right? Just pull the plugs and let it sink. Let it would become $134,000,000 worth of fish habitat and might do some good that way. 😉
Sorry, there was no “meltdown,” none of the cores were ever breached. The radiation levels were also quite low.
Hmm.
Floating wind turbines are being installed in the Cromarty Firth, N.E.Scotland.
I wonder if the design is different.
Well, If Japan & Google can’t make it Viable…Who can???
From the Grauniad, rather mixed news concerning nukes…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/oct/30/belgium-energy-crisis-nuclear-reactors-shut-down-electricity
I can see a couple of coal burners across the fields from the end of my little country lane here – they have been puffing away very very merrily this last week.
Also been following/watching a little renewable energy forum (rabid anti-nukes), even they are concerned about Belgium. =Amazement.
Coz, if there happens a Flash French Frost, Sudden Global French Stormes de la Niege, avec Blizzards au Brittany, pue t-etreaussi Du Locally Inclement Ooh La La Change de la Climat, *we* here in the UK might find ourselves short of juice.
Vive le Paris! haha
Don’t you miss the Romans, they knew how to make decent concrete.