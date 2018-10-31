“100s of Millions of People will Die” – ACF Climate Change Warning about Breaching the 1.5C Limit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Bob in Castlemaine; The Head of the Australian Conservation Foundation Kelly O’Shanassy delivered a solemn warning last Tuesday to a packed audience of journalists, claiming that if we continue to burn coal and breach the 1.5C IPCC climate limit, “100s of millions of people will die”.
Gloves off over climate policy: ACF chief
By REBECCA GREDLEY
AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2:44PM OCTOBER 30, 2018
Kelly O’Shanassy has run out of time to be polite over climate policy.
The Australian Conservation Foundation CEO says recent warnings from scientists and two decades of climate inaction mean the gloves are off.
“If we continue to burn coal and gas for decades to come, we will kill the 1.5 degree target, we will not have a habitable planet and hundreds of millions of people will die,” she told the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday.
“When people are defending burning coal and gas, then that’s what they’re really talking about – those hundreds of millions of people whose lives will be at risk.”
Read more (paywalled): https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/latest-news/aust-climate-policy-under-the-microscope/news-story/d6a6ab7145c31456dc9f1457c9ce738f
According to Andrew Bolt, a well known conservative Australian climate skeptic, the most shocking thing about this speech is not one journalist in the audience challenged this ridiculous claim.
AND NOT ONE JOURNALIST CRIED: “THAT’S NUTS.”
Andrew Bolt, Herald Sun
November 1, 2018 10:02am
Pardon?
“Hundreds of millions of people will die”? We will “not have a habitable planet”?
But get this: not a single journalist in the room said: “Are you nuts?” Not one asked: “What’s your evidence?”
To me, it’s mad, bad and dangerous that a room of journalists can hear a shiny-eyed speaker proclaim the end of the world — at least for humans — yet react without the slightest scepticism.
Have they no eyes to see or brains to think? Just look outside.
Read more: https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/and-not-one-journalist-cried-thats-nuts/news-story/2e6b56012ad47349677f23b076e33bd7
Even for green Australia this press silence in the face of such indefensible claims is shocking.
If the world breaches the 1.5C limit, nobody will die because of the breach. All that will happen is on average Summer might last a few days longer every year, or winters may be slightly milder. Given that cold weather is a far greater killer than warm weather, breaching the 1.5C limit would likely save lives.
Billions will die and not even life insurance can’t prevent it.
can
Here is the claim:
“If we continue to burn coal and gas for decades to come, we will kill the 1.5 degree target, we will not have a habitable planet and hundreds of millions of people will die,”
Here is the reality:
“If we eliminate energy production from coal and gas and rely only on renewables, we will harm the world’s poorest and hundreds of millions of people will die”
Yes, everyone in that room is nuts.
??? I’m sure I’ve heard the greenies say over and over that this is what needs to happen, that millions and millions need to die because Gaia is so stressed…or because the envirowackos are so stressed. Others should die, not them, of course.
This is so Western politicians can blame the coming deaths of billions on the phony climate change problem if the UN’s UNFCCC carbon “policies” are implemented.
20th Century Soviet Gulags and Nazi concentration-death camps will pale in comparison to 21st Century climate policy energy deprivations if the global socialists, using their climate change Trojan Horse, are allowed to rule.
A feudal (2 class) society is where the fake Cargo Cult scientist’s and the Erhlichman’s and Holdren’s want us to return to — so they can continue to get their grants and accolades for their status. A system of the Elites and the peasants — us and our “betters.” Very much a Hunger Games society.
A return to Cold is coming. Prepare.
So far, everyone has died, eventually. If I recall, the record was 123 years old for a French lady, so surely hundreds of millions will die.
Follow their agendas by cutting use of petrochemicals and millions, perhaps billions WILL die, and that is the sad truth.
Journalism, as I used to know it, has already been the first casualty!
We have had long periods when it was more than 1.5 degrees warmer than it was in 1800. How about the Holocene Climate Optimum. It was a good thing, that’s why it’s called optimum.
All the historical evidence is that 1.5 degrees warmer than 1800 will be a good thing.
I keep saying, these people are completely brainwashed. NPCs
#BelieveSlanderers
Around about 2000, ever since the World Chess Champion got beat by a computer in a match in 1997, the world went crazy by believing that computers knew more than humans. The climate modelers had already started believing intrinsically in the predictions of their models even before that, but their belief cemented around that time and the rest is history. Climate modelers have entered the virtual world of computers and there is no turning back. The genie is out of the bottle and they will never give up trying to perfect their programming code to model the earth. THE EARTH CAN NEVER BE MODELLED WITH ANY USEFUL DEGREE OF ACCURACY.
It is a chaotic system which mathematics can never replicate. The IPCC has admitted this but climate scientists like Michael Mann,Ben Santer, and Gavin Schmidt and 1000’s of others under groupthink will never admit this. The world is paying dearly for this groupthink of worshipping computer code.
Computers are dumb, but they’re very very good at following directions. Lots and lots of directions in a very short time. This can give them the illusion of intelligence, when they’re really just repeating an algorithm created by human input. (Building a complex algorithm can be an intellectual challenge for the human programmer, but in of itself, it’s just a list of instructions the computer follows mindlessly.)
Interestingly, in one of the games played in the match between the Deep Blue supercomputer and Gary Kasparov, DB made a mistake that GK did not recognize as such and exploit, because GK thought a computer would not make such obvious blunders. He too became mystified by the illusion of superintelligence and mindgamed himself into losing a game that the computer all but handed to him. 😮
Isn’t this PRECISELY what is the unspoken, unspeakable reductio-ad-absurdum that’s been called for since … well … forever? The problem — without verily a single abstention — is continued overpopulation pressure on the finite Earth’s ability to “handle the shît”.
So, get rid of a few percent.
Hopefully per year.
Indefinitely.
Until the Dogs of War can be called off.
If they can.
100,000,000 a year? 1.5% mortality-to-Darwinian-causes every year was the natural, hundred-thousand-plus year long “normal” for mankind. We’re 7,200 million or so, so 1.5% of that is 100 million. Sounds about right. After 50 years, the world population is 0.985⁵⁰ = 45% of what it is today. 3.4 billion. Much easier for the Earth an its outrageous naked apes can work within.
Might as well continue for another 50. Down to 22% of 7,200 million or a mere 1.6 billion.
If what I’ve read over the years is possibly true — then the “carrying capacity” of Earth is only about 500 million people, indefinitely. There is enough wild forest regrowth to sustain pretty opulent living standards for half a billion souls. Only takes about 175 years at –1.5% per year to get there from 7,200 million people today.
Not that long, not that short. The maturity of a certain nation.
Just saying,
GoatGuy
You are really scaring me! Stop It!
” The heat in the summer will help the cause. Penrith for instance that has already experienced temperatures of 47 degrees last summer “highs we expect in the deserts of Oman, not the suburbs of Sydney ” (Kelly O’Shanassy, Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive officer):
https://www.thefifthestate.com.au/business/no-more-playing-nice-on-climate-canberra-youre-warned-acf/
That’s nonsense of course.
Penrith is an outer Sydney suburb and the offical record starts 1996 however Windsor is about 10 km away:
” The extraordinary temperatures of the present summer verifies the conclusion at which I arrived some months ago ….
… The maximum reading attached to each year is the maximum recorded for that year: — 1863, 113.4; 1866, 113.4; 1867, 113.0; 1868, 113.6; 1876, 113.9, 1878, 117.1; 1882, 114.0; 1884, 113.1, 1896, 116.8. John Tebbutt The Observatory, Windsor, Jan. 7, 1896 “:
https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/72547559?
Kelly let the good times roll.
This is how we do it . . . .
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2015/12/the-good-times-roll-for-the-one-world-climate-cultists.html
This is just the next step in their plan to build a justification for using more and more strong-armed tactics against those that oppose them. Expect their voices to become even more shrill over time. And remember, all it takes for stupidity to flourish is for intelligent people to do nothing.
Then that will solve the population issue that the One World One Government UN folks claim leads to their Climate Change concerns. They won’t have to pretend to be worrying about how to feed them etc. etc.
They should be happy………….right?
This kind of reportage is escapism of the most irresponsible genre.
At the present rate, homo sapiens will be lucky to survive long enough to witness a single climate-related fatality. Put simply, there are too many of us, and if we don’t do something about it today, there will be nobody left to do so tomorrow.
To quote the new Papal encyclical, which synthesizes and summarizes the science of thousands of scientists,
‘The latest scientists believe unequivocally (p < 0.05) that extinction due to overpopulation will occur in, or before, January 2035. We are treating the Earth, our Mother, like an orphanage in which to dump excess children. Fight the real enemy!
—N Oreskes, for
The Holy Father
Eugéne IX"
And this time, WE MEAN IT!