AP’s Seth Borenstein: ‘A Propagandist Masquerading as a Journalist’

Seth Borenstein has a journalism degree but claims to be a science reporter. He might have claim to the journalism label except that everything he writes is biased, misleading, distorted, and wrong because he only presents one side of each story. It is no surprise that he is exploiting the latest claims of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). His article demonstrates that he is a master of propaganda and fake news.
Many have identified his activities, biases, and transgressions, but a good summary appears in “Left Exposed.” They list many examples, including this about an article in the Associated Press
“In June 2006, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) issued a press release revealing a series of factual inaccuracies in Borenstein’s article, “Scientists OK Gore’s Movie for Accuracy.” The release says the cited inaccuracies raise “serious questions about AP’s bias and methodology.” EPW challenged the article for suspected fabrications and non-existent sources. The release goes on to say:
“AP chose to ignore the scores of scientists who have harshly criticized the science presented in former Vice President Al Gore’s movie An Inconvenient Truth.
“In the interest of full disclosure, the AP should release the names of the “more than 100 top climate researchers” they attempted to contact to review An Inconvenient Truth. AP should also name all 19 scientists who gave Gore “five stars for accuracy.” AP claims 19 scientists viewed Gore’s movie, but it only quotes five of them in its article. AP should also release the names of the so-called scientific “skeptics” they claim to have contacted.”
Borenstein ultimately refused to release the names.”
This July 23, 2009 email, release via “Climategate”, was from Borenstein working at AP. He wrote,
“Kevin, Gavin, Mike, It’s Seth again. Attached is a paper in JGR today that Marc Morano is hyping wildly. It’s in a legit journal. Watchya think?”
Climate Depot, a reliable source of information. JGR is the Journal of Geophysical Research. The article and entire story referred to are discussed in “Censorship at AGU: Scientists Denied the Right of Reply.”Borenstein’s bias and lack of even minimal objectivity required of journalism are evident, but more so when you consider the entire IPCC deception. The shocking part is the creators and participants of the IPCC knew what they were doing. It was a deliberate scientific deception from the start, but don’t take my word for it, they said it, and their failed results confirm it. Here is what Borenstein deliberately fails to tell people.
The IPCC deliberately created an illusion of certainty about their science, and therefore their forecasts. They knew from the start that the science was inadequate and wrong because they told us. They structured the entire process to carry out the deception. They let people think they study all causes of climate change when they only look at human-caused change. That is impossible to do unless you know and understand total climate change and the mechanisms, and we don’t. It allowed them to ignore all non-human causes of change.
The IPCC produces four reports, but only two are consequential. The first by Working Group I is titled, The Physical Science Basis. Its results underpin the second and third Reports, so they don’t count. The fourth is the Synthesis Report Summary for Policymakers. It is written last but released first by design, because as IPCC Reviewer David Wojick explained.
What is systematically omitted from the SPM are precisely the uncertainties and positive counter evidence that might negate the human interference theory. Instead of assessing these objections, the Summary confidently asserts just those findings that support its case.
In short, this is advocacy, not assessment.
In this latest fiasco, the IPCC produced a Special Report to produce the SPM, to make sure nobody, like Borenstein, would miss the hype. Undoubtedly, they did this because the polls show the public is turning away from the hysteria, ironically, partly because of Borenstein’s misinformation.
The Science Report is in direct contrast to the SPM. It lists all the problems, lack of data, incomplete knowledge of mechanisms, and severe limitations of the science. In 2012, I created a limited list of the problems. The IPCC produces the Summary first knowing it will fool the media and the public. However, even if someone reads the Science Report, they are unlikely to understand it, and if they do they are easily marginalized as a skeptic, denier, or worse, paid by an oil company.
Despite this list, I only need one quotation from Section 14.2.2., of the Scientific Section of Third IPCC Report to prove that they cannot forecast the future.
“In sum, a strategy must recognise what is possible. In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible” (My emphasis).
Add just one fact that explains the deception and why their computer forecasts fail. Their computer models are programmed so that a CO2 increase causes a temperature increase. All the evidence from any record shows exactly the opposite, temperature increases before CO2.
The IPCC climate forecasts were wrong from the earliest Report in 1990. It was so wrong that they stopped calling them forecasts and made three ‘projections;’ low, medium, and high. Since then even their ‘low’ scenario projections (forecasts) were wrong.
Every IPCC forecast is wrong, and if your forecast is wrong, the science is wrong. This guarantees the 12-year forecast is wrong in the latest Report. The IPCC knows this, but don’t care because it is about politics, not science. There is no corroborating evidence; a familiar refrain Washington these days. However, here it is worse because the evidence contradicts the claim.
Few scientists, probably about 3%, read any of the Reports. This 97% assume other scientists wouldn’t manipulate science for a political agenda. One who read them German physicist and meteorologist Klaus Eckart Puls (English translation version) reported,
“Ten years ago, I simply parroted what the IPCC told us. One day I started checking the facts and data – first I started with a sense of doubt but then I became outraged when I discovered that much of what the IPCC and the media were telling us was sheer nonsense and was not even supported by any scientific facts and measurements. To this day I still feel shame that as a scientist I made presentations of their science without first checking it.”
The latest ‘threat’ is a 1.5 to 2°C increase, but global temperatures were higher than today by at least that much for most of the last 10,000 years during the Holocene Optimum. One study showed it was 6°C warmer 9000 years ago. The polar bears and the world survived. However, don’t expect Borenstein even to consider the facts or provide an explanation. If he did, it would be journalism not propaganda.
16 thoughts on “AP’s Seth Borenstein: ‘A Propagandist Masquerading as a Journalist’”
Seth is a pathological liar.
I had several “run ins” with him after the Paris floods, he lies, then lies about lying. He knows you know he is lying and it doesn’t phase him whatsoever
He is on a mission.
For the “team”.
Noble cause corruption.
It is an irony that Tim Ball is criticising another mans writing when he was the man who survived being sued because his writing was so poor. A reminder of what the judge had to say…
“The judge noted that Ball’s words “lack a sufficient air of credibility to make them believable and therefore potentially defamatory” and concluded that the “article is poorly written and does not advance credible arguments in favour of Dr. Ball’s theory about the corruption of climate science. Simply put, a reasonably thoughtful and informed person who reads the article is unlikely to place any stock in Dr. Ball’s views…”.”
Obama appointee?
Based on the quote you’ve included, sounds like it to me.
I think the judge was in BC.
That you can’t say anything against the facts as presented in the article and instead go after the man is noted.
Hack Journalists, hack judges. All part of the same team.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=yfp-t&p=my+cousin+vinny+over+ruled+video+clip#id=1&vid=ed7dbc4a2abe22f5aa648da67392337f&action=click
Typical
1) Attack the man rather than the argument. (We both know that you do this because you can’t attack the argument)
2) Cites a political opinion and claim that it trumps science.
The problem is Borenstein is writing exactly what his editors, driven by their pay masters, want. Borenstein’s food chain wants climate porn. They want stories people will read and read again and cross cite. It pays the bills. And the stories are not intended to be science journalism, but science porn. Like a porn story or a scary horror story that titillates readers and scares them There is a segment of the population hungry to wallow in climate porn, just as there are many people who like the scare movies (like Halloween, or Friday 13th stuff, or vampire movies) or watch internet porn.
And that eco-system of climate porn promotion is self-reinforcing. If a science journalism hire is a writer will real science integrity and ethics, then he or she will write stories that the paymasters don’t want. They will bore. Climate change is predominately driven by natural forcings and natural ocean and (maybe) solar cycles. Yawn. The writer gets let go. A new hire comes along, and the cycle repeats until they find the long-term guy like Seth Borenstein willing to write ethics-free climate porn.
So the problem of climate science journalism-free zones like the AP is a top-down problem. Which clearly identifies the problem of climate porn in main stream media as a politcal-ideological- driven phenomenon.
Seth Borinstein, that man?
Shudder……
Just another one of the “end justifies the means” crowd.
The Trump administration needs to begin de-funding the U.S. Global Change Research Program
https://www.globalchange.gov/about/budget
when the money ($2.8 Billion per year) stops supporting it, the bullshit will eventually stop.
Most people don’t rely on media for critical information. Print media is dead, radio and TV have died, but persist as background noise for older people.
Local information comes from trusted sources, family, neighbors, direct relationships at work, etc.
I can sit in at my town board meetings once a month and observe their performance directly.
I’d sooner believe my barber of 20 years for information than some clown at Associated Press.
Dr. Ball, keep up the good fight against the global warming freak show.
A “journalist” who is a lying hack? Perish the thought! Noooo, that NEVER happens.
This quote from Dr. Ball’s article bears emphasizing and repeating:
“Every IPCC forecast is wrong, and if your forecast is wrong, the science is wrong. This guarantees the 12-year forecast is wrong in the latest Report.”
In my opinion – the best, most concise, and on-target article you’ve written, Dr. Ball.