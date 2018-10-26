by Kathryn Hansen NASA Earth Observatory
Every month on Earth Matters, we offer a puzzling satellite image. The October 2018 puzzler is above. Your challenge is to use the comments section to tell us what we are looking at and why it is interesting.
How to answer. You can use a few words or several paragraphs. You might simply tell us the location. Or you can dig deeper and explain what satellite and instrument produced the image, what spectral bands were used to create it, or what is compelling about some obscure feature in the image. If you think something is interesting or noteworthy, tell us about it.
The prize. We can’t offer prize money or a trip to Mars, but we can promise you credit and glory. Well, maybe just credit. Roughly one week after a puzzler image appears on this blog, we will post an annotated and captioned version as our Image of the Day. After we post the answer, we will acknowledge the first person to correctly identify the image at the bottom of this blog post. We also may recognize readers who offer the most interesting tidbits of information about the geological, meteorological, or human processes that have shaped the landscape. Please include your preferred name or alias with your comment. If you work for or attend an institution that you would like to recognize, please mention that as well.
Recent winners. If you’ve won the puzzler in the past few months or if you work in geospatial imaging, please hold your answer for at least a day to give less experienced readers a chance to play.
Releasing Comments. Savvy readers have solved some puzzlers after a few minutes. To give more people a chance to play, we may wait between 24 to 48 hours before posting comments.
NOTE: WUWT readers are welcome to comment and speculate here, but to win the contest, you will need to post the comment on the NASA website here
14 thoughts on “NASA releases satellite image of giant coffin shaped entity shrouded in clouds – what is it?”
Sea ice.
KJ Blanche
I sea ice, but I can’t believe my eyes. 🙂
An ice floe.
It’s interesting how the ice is large enough to change the character of the clouds on either side. Both the cloud volume and the area to height ratios have been changed by the ice flow. A zoomed out picture would be interesting to see if further down wind, the clouds reverted back.
An ice floe.
It’s that ‘square’ block of ice on the move.
Ice man cometh!
Iceberg in the Southern Ocean?
It’s an iceberg and proves that NASA employees are getting paid to goof off. Or maybe it proves that the climate is spiraling out of control due to CACA, if you prefer.
Yet another geometric ice berg?
John Tillman
It’s all becoming clear now.
Climate change is a geometric conundrum, nothing to do with atmospheric CO2!
Or it’s crap on the camera lens.
I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it’s aliens.
The death of AGW
It is a very large piece of ice that broke cleanly and just took the form seen. I guess South Pole. The clouds are the same colour and elevation but the background fools you. Try masking the photo with your finger at the edges of the ice and you’ll see what I mean.
Just a wild guess.
“You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That’s the signpost up ahead – your next stop……………