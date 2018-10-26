Space Race Game Changer? Chinese Space Elevator Breakthrough

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
South China Morning Post has published a claim that Chinese researchers have successfully synthesised a sample of a carbon nanotube material so strong it could be used to construct the tether cable of a space elevator.
China has strongest fibre that can haul 160 elephants – and a space elevator?
Scientists say just 1 cubic centimetre of the carbon nanotube material won’t break under the weight of more than 800 tonnes
Tsinghua University researchers are trying to get the fibre into mass production for use in military or other areas
A research team from Tsinghua University in Beijing has developed a fibre they say is so strong it could even be used to build an elevator to space.
They say just 1 cubic centimetre of the fibre – made from carbon nanotube – would not break under the weight of 160 elephants, or more than 800 tonnes. And that tiny piece of cable would weigh just 1.6 grams.
“This is a breakthrough,” said Wang Changqing, a scientist at a key space elevator research centre at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian who was not involved in the Tsinghua study.
The Chinese team has developed a new “ultralong” fibre from carbon nanotube that they say is stronger than anything seen before, patenting the technology and publishing part of their research in the journal Nature Nanotechnology earlier this year.
“It is evident that the tensile strength of carbon nanotube bundles is at least 9 to 45 times that of other materials,” the team said in the paper.
They said the material would be “in great demand in many high-end fields such as sports equipment, ballistic armour, aeronautics, astronautics and even space elevators”.
Those cables would need to have tensile strength – to withstand stretching – of no less than 7 gigapascals, according to Nasa. In fact, the US space agency launched a global competition in 2005 to develop such a material, with a US$2 million prize attached. No one claimed the prize.
Now, the Tsinghua team, led by Wei Fei, a professor with the Department of Chemical Engineering, says their latest carbon nanotube fibre has tensile strength of 80 gigapascals.
If this claim is verified by other researchers, the properties of this new material are straight out of science fiction.
Space elevators are the ultimate cheap space launch technology. Instead of blasting into space using a rocket, space elevators allow launch vehicles to literally climb to orbit along a long cable, using electric power supplied via the cable.
The way space elevators work, a satellite is placed in a geosynchronous orbit, and a long cable is dangled down to Earth, where it is tethered to a ground station. Geosynchronous satellites orbit the Earth once every 24 hours, so from the point of view of someone on Earth they appear to permanently hang in the same place in the sky, providing the perfect orbital tether to the top of a very long elevator cable. TV satellites are also placed in geostationary orbits, so you can point your satellite dish at the transmitter, and never have to adjust it again.
The catch is the tether cable has to support its own weight for at least 22,000 miles, so the cable material must be immensely strong and extremely light. The new Chinese nanotube material may satisfy both of these requirements.
Space elevators could be used to construct solar power satellites for an affordable price.
The new material might even make electric cars practical – the Post claims it could potentially be used to construct a flywheel battery for an electric automobile capable of holding 10,000 miles worth of electric charge.
If that flywheel battery explodes, I would not want to be anywhere near it.
The skyhook is a neat idea, if one actually has the materials and will to do it.
Cornering with that thing on board might be fun, I guess it might have substantial angular momentum.
That all depends on the orientation of the flywheel and whether it employs counter rotation to negate the precession forces. Bicycles and motorcycles use these forces to their advantage to corner (and necessarily “roll to yaw”).
Flywheels are used to stabilize the orientation of many satellites including the ISS (International Space Station). Eventually these flywheels become “saturated” and lose their ability to function.
But, as you mention all tempts to create filament wound flywheels has not ended well for any of the attempts. Yet we cannot nor should not stop trying.
Yeah, I didn’t consider the gyroscopic effects, just the power density, which is an issue with very high density batteries as well. A failure would make it a rather effective bomb.
This could be the biggest news story of the decade. Not biggest science story – biggest story.
If they have really achieved this then the sky’s the limit. No wait, the sky’s just a starting point.
And all the Earthbound applications are potentially wonderful too.
Could make a really good cheese slicer as well.
Um…that’s not how stress (load) is calculated. It is based upon cross-sectional area NOT volume. Mass is calculated by volume.
Stress carrying capability is measured in square cm. One cubic cm could create fiber extraordinarily long but also extraordinarily thin, or it could create a fiber infinitely short and infinitely large in diameter.
This is meaningless drivel.
Agreed. There is a huge difference between static and dynamic strength/loading. I’ll likely be long dead before this amounts to anything practical with regards to space elevators and much else.
The principle is flawed. While the geostationary satellite keeps a fixed position above equator, it still rotates with the Earth once every 24 hours – on a much larger radius. The additional orbital velocity required is about 3 km/s (almost 2 miles per second). You have to accelerate any load ascending on a space elevator to that speed. Proponents are very discrete about this.
George – they use perpetual motion machines to accelerate the load. The art students who designed this have thought of everything.
I disagree, there is no flaw. Nobody has said it would not take energy to haul things into orbit. But unlike a rocket, it does not have to carry it’s energy source with it. A lot of the fuel used b a rocket is burned up lifting that fuel the first few thousand feet. On a space elevator, the cab would be powered by electricity which would be provided by power stations either end and carried through the cable/ribbon. This makes the elevator much more efficient in terms of energy used per pound of payload delivered to orbit. It would be slower than a rocket, of course, probably taking a day to make the trip one way, but for most purposes, that would be acceptable.
I read about this 10 years ago when China formed a consortium of nations, excluding the US, to develop a surveillance satellite system that would blanket the earth, and that such a system would knock out all other satellites in space. The original development of the materials for this elevator were developed by White and Chinese American students of astro-science in an American university. A prototype was demonstrated on video. Yes, the Communist China imperialists are very serious about this.
Ahh, the “Fountains of Paradise”
If this is a ballistic armor game-changer, there won’t be any independent verification outside of China. That tech door only swings one-way.
Space elevators are an interesting concept and have been considered for decades, however it is not necessarily clear on how they would be constructed.
As I have mentioned before; “Any scientist can calculate a number, but it takes an engineer to demonstrate just how big of a shit load that really is…or isn’t.” Or, “Rocket science is easy, but rocket engineering is a bitch!”
Such a tethers would necessarily need to be lowered from space down to earth (try as you’d like its still very hard to “push rope”), and as they were lowered would be subject to all the gravitational loads and orbital forces as well as atmospheric forces. The mass of getting enough cable into orbit is a huge challenge, and such a cable would have to grow in diameter as it was lowered due to the increasing mass of the suspended cable, lest the weight of the cable would cause it to break itself.
Now what exactly would all this mass and drag do the orbiting elevator reel? Well, simply put: not very good things.
The logical method would be to manufacture the cable in orbit rather than try to pre-assemble it on the ground. Not sure where all the raw material would come from, though.
That was my first thought too….and the cable would create drag
“a satellite is placed in a geosynchronous orbit, and a long cable is dangled down to Earth”
“Now what exactly would all this mass and drag do the orbiting elevator reel? Well, simply put: not very good things.”
Can you say deorbit?
I guess if you had large enough station keeping rockets and an unlimited amount of fuel on the geosynchronous platform holding the tether, then theoretically the platform could remain stationary with respect to the earth. However, without such systems to counteract the radial force downwards, the mass of the 22,236 mile long tether would deorbit the satellite.
Simple physics…
Not only drag, but considerable electrical potential.
If I remember elementary electro-mechanics properly moving a conductor through a magnetic field is what we describe as a “Generator”.
If such a device is built it would generate significant electricity.
The mass of the ‘elevator cars’ would also whip them out to the end with extraordinary force. We’ll need to harness this force to ‘pull them back down again’. I suspect the elevator will would much like a funicular.
just need a ground rod every mile or so… you scientists are so negative.
The “weight” of a theoretical space elevator cable would be less than you might think, since gravity decreases as the square of the distance from Earth. The effective force of gravity on a geostationary satellite is by definition zero, due to the orbital dynamics. Still, a space elevator would require an immensely strong cable.
The weight of the cable increases as it is nears the Earth so too will the load upon it and therefor the stresses incurred. Until to reaches its full extent it will assume a catenary like shape and be whipping around at its earthly end with rather sever magnitudes, like a tail in the wind.
Ah, yes an interesting proposal, but who will ‘put the bell onto the cat’?
Can’t you just start with a very very thin cable and use it to pull up a thicker one and so on..
The very thin cable is still beyond current materials capability.
As I understand things, the issue has not been, are carbon nanotubes strong enough. The issue has been making them long enough with sufficient quality control to make a space elevator.
The entire concept seems to be ignoring the “Square/Cubed Law of Materials”
A material’s strength is based upon its cross-sectional area load carrying properties, hence dimensions squared.
The mass or weight and hence implied load due to forces is a function of the cube of its dimensions.
Therefore the mass (and weight under force) increases much faster than the strength.
All materials will experience a point wherein structures build from them will collapse under their own weight.
Engineering can design increase margins for these structures, but eventually the ratio will be reached and the size would require an infinite support base.
This is a concern only when scaling up from humans to, say, elephants. For a rope, the mass will increase linearly with length, not in a cube/square fashion. Therefore, the only question is do you run out of rope strength before you get to where you’re going? Per the article, NASA says you need 7 gigapascals of yield strength to git ‘er done. They’ve got 80 gigapascals. What exactly is your objection again?
I put this right up there with their concept of LEO (low Earth Orbit) geostationary reflective “moons”.
Seems they need to revisit elementary orbital mechanics.
Their next announcement will be that they intend to explore the Sun, but to avoid burning up they intend to visit during the night.
An Earth-based space elevator would consist of a cable with one end attached to the surface near the equator and the other end in space beyond geostationary orbit (35,786 km altitude).
This is from Wiki,
not surprising it doesn’t give the calculation for the orbit of the counter weight…
Cool. That’s all. Waiting for confirmation and a demonstration. Plus, I’m wondering what the costs would be to have terrestrial production levels – never mind space-elevator-levels.
A geostationary satellite is not good enough; the satellite has to be well beyond geostationary altitude so that the cable applies its own weight to keep it orbiting at geostationary angular speeds. You have to start at geostationary altitude, and as you reel out the cable the satellite altitude must slowly increase to compensate for the increasing perceived weight of the cable. You need to slow down the leading edge of the cable as it approaches the earth to counteract the high orbital velocity, and keeping the whole stand straight, and free of oscillations. And heaven help whatever is on the ground should the strand break at any time.
Since it is past geostationary orbit, the tether would need to be strong enough to hold the satellite in orbit. So, when a piece of space junk hits and snaps the cable, the geostationary satellite, and whoever is on it, but be sling-shot out into space ….never to be seen again.
It may be important, but a space-elevator is problematic. What happens if it fails? It crashes uncontrollably at re-entry speed across vast tracks of land….
If true, this would actually be more important for construction of earth-bound items.
There are *plenty* of really valuable applications for such a material here on the surface. The planetary risks from failure of a space elevator cable are not insignificant, at least for those living near the equator. I don’t think Lloyd’s has insurance policies for that.
Have any of the proponents of a space elevator ever seen an elevator?
The tether is the least of it. The elevator car needs guide rails with a braking system, counter-weight and an electric winch presumably situated on the ground and therefore a double length of cable going over a pulley in the satellite. When the winch starts to lift the elevator up, the force on the pulley in the satellite will pull the satellite towards Earth so what will stop it moving?
The satellite will also be pulling on the winch as centripetal forces try to fling it away from Earth. The elevator car once it reaches the satellite will also be subject to centripetal forces, so to return it to Earth rather than gravity the winch will have to pull it back down.
The stresses and strains on the cables will be immense and that is before air currents in the atmosphere are considered or icing up of the cables, rails, elevator car which will have to be heated and supplied with air and presumably an escape capsule for when disaster strikes. The whole length of whatever structure will require anti-collision lights along its lengths to avoid aircraft blundering into it.
If it even is possible, it will not be cheap to build, maintain and operate.
My understanding is that the elevator car would climb on a “track” on the cable, not hooked to another cable. The car will need to have its own motor, solar-powered. Perhaps there will be a matching car that climbs down another track synchronously. The round trip might take many days (traveling up/down at 60 mph would take 16 days or more).
Why not just use Sky Hooks? They are much cheaper and available everywhere…
Yes, they’re usually in the same store aisle as the boxes of left-wall nails and boxes of right-wall nails.
I’d just like to see them sort it out when it gets tangled.
No, the Chinese have not built such a fiber. Any such fiber would be immediately applied to defense applications and would be top secret. This is a load of garbage. You know what they want though? Somebody to come help them set up a shop to produce their new wondermaterial. Then they learn new manufacturing techniques for real materials that can be applied to defense applications.
The biggest lightning rod in history
http://mill-creek-systems.com/HighLift/chapter10.html
Thanks for that link. Good Mill Creek guys acknowledge that an ascending load will have to be supplied a 3km/sec orbital velocity – but don’t bother, time itself will supply it, it will ascend for a long time. But they computed that the ribbon will withstand Cat 5 hurricanes.
“160 Elephants” would be a good name for a band.
Just sayin’.
What happens if lightning strikes the cable?
A magic material that is so strong that one cubic centimeter (?) of it won’t break under the weight of 800 tons. Hey it would be great if it’s real. It would also be great if Santa Claus was real too. But I don’t think I’ll start believing in Santa Claus until I see a flying reindeer.
This elevator thing wouldn’t have to go all the way to the ground. The Yo-Yo would only need to go down to about the 75,000 feet above sea-level mark and let go from there. Things that need to go up could be lifted by balloon. But, I still can’t get the image of a catapult outa my head.
If this stuff can be made cheep enough, perhaps it’s the solution to grid level storage.
I’m guessing you’d have to push the “up” button more than 160 times for the thing to finally appear. Better build some stairs too.
All this talk of supporting elephants seems strangely appropriate. The weight of white elephants is practically infinite.
Few of us were discussing the subject the other day, general opinion was that if possible certainly is not with current technology.
I’m still of the view that orbital forces on an object spanning all altitudes from 0 to geostationary will not allow realisation of such project.
Perhaps this stuff could make pressurized light water nuclear reactors cheaper and safer.
Space is a waste of money.
