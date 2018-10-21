Electri-Fried Fusion

Guest Post by Renee Hannon
My dad is an off-the-grid kind of guy and the cost of his lifestyle choice is usually secondary. He was one of the first in Delaware to install a solar hot water heater on his roof in the early 1970s. During the past decades a gorgeous oak tree grew tall and shaded his solar panels. But that’s OK because the oak tree brought birds, squirrels and other wildlife near his deck for countless hours of viewing pleasure. So, in a
sunny spot he put solar panels on the garage roof plus a new free-standing solar panel by the driveway. That free-standing solar panel is big enough to park a car under and, so far, the neighbors haven’t complained. I’m not sure what those solar panels cost but his electric bill is about $5 a month.
Solar panels on garage roof and additional free-standing solar panel.
My dad was also one of the first people to heat and cool his Delaware house with geothermal energy. He drilled three wells about 175 feet deep to tap ‘free’ energy. The upfront costs won’t be paid off for 15 years or more, probably after his funeral. He doesn’t really care about initial investment costs because he’s less dependent on the “grid” or “providers.” And the geothermal energy maintains his house at an even and very comfortable temperature.
Then of course, we have electric cars. According to my dad, any gasoline price over $1 per gallon is outrageous let alone the fact that vehicle emissions are a pollutant. Although a gallon of gasoline energy is cheaper today than a gallon of water and automobile fuel emissions are stabilizing. His first electric car was the Toyota Prius. He loved that car and bragged about how it cost only $20 to drive from Delaware to Florida. Well, that wasn’t good enough. He saw a 2017 Ford Fusion and within a week he traded in his Prius and bought a new Fusion Platinum energi. EPA-estimated rating quoted by Ford is 104 city/91 hwy/97 combined MPGe. MPGe is the EPA equivalent measure of gasoline fuel efficiency for electric mode
operation. The Fusion’s CO2 emissions are virtually zero.
Photo of the Ford Fusion Platinum Electric Car
Two months later, the Ford Fusion was driven to Florida with minimal luggage since the trunk is about the size of a large laundry basket due to batteries stored there. My mother wouldn’t drive the car because of
all the intimidating electronics, vibrations, beeps and buttons. After a few months in Florida, she finally
drove about 6000 feet to the store and back home.
The charging plug-in is illuminated brilliant blue. It’s a great night light while grilling on the porch in Florida during dusk. Dad is so proud of his electric car. He loves planet Earth, conserving energy and reducing emissions. He’s minimally dependent on the grid with his solar and geothermal energy home and new electric car.
Picture of the cool illuminating charge port.
Things were good when my parents left Florida and headed 1250 miles north to their Delaware home for the
summer. Oh, I need to mention he didn’t have to fill the gasoline tank for five months while in Florida and averaged about 100 miles MPGe.
Once back in Delaware, a thunderstorm came passing through. Not a notable storm, just a typical summer storm. The house was struck by lightning on September 7, 2018. Mom and dad heard a loud crack. They were fine and didn’t think too much of it.
The next couple of days were challenging as they discovered all the damage. The typical stuff. They found lots of electrical components blown out that didn’t work. They had to replace the hot water tank, the computer was fried as well as several other electrical items. He had a large deductible on his homeowner’s insurance. I think they were getting close to paying off all the repairs and the insurance deductible. A week after being struck by lightning they thought they were in the clear.
Then dad was driving his beloved Ford Fusion and realized it was not holding a charge and other strange stuff was happening with the electronics. The car had been parked in the detached garage and was plugged into the grid. But wait, wouldn’t you think a modern electric car would be designed with a built-in circuit breaker for electrical storms like this? Guess not! He immediately drove his electric car straight to the Ford dealer and said something was wrong.
That was SIX long weeks ago and no end in sight. Turns out the Fusion had an en-lightning experience and is completely incapacitated. Car insurance doesn’t know how to deal with electric cars that have been struck by lightning. They want pictures. Really? What does an electric car demobilized by lightning look like? Well, the same as an electric car that hasn’t been struck by lightning. Except none of the 2 separate battery compartments work now. It turns out the lightning strike blew out the electrical circuit boards. After weeks of back and forth with the insurance company, things started progressing. Repair work is underway.
My mom thinks this is one of the first Ford electric cars struck by lightning to be repaired. The dealer and insurance company need to keep calling Ford’s corporate office in Atlanta to find out what to do. Now the dealer says they need a special circuit board, but there are none available to fix my dad’s Ford Fusion. After six weeks of ongoing efforts, Ford will not have the circuit board until January 15th……for sure, or so they say. Wait, the car went into the Dealer’s shop in early September and repairs will take over five months? Insurance won’t total the car, and nobody knows how much it will cost to repair this modern, energy efficient, low CO2 emissions electric car. Well, how about trading his car in for another one? Nope, the Ford dealer can’t find another electric Fusion in the area. Well, there’s always the old reliable gasoline fueled car as a backup.
Over the past decade, my parents have driven to Florida every November. Because my Dad is trying to do the environmentally right thing by owning an electric car, he won’t be driving to Florida any time soon. And it’s all due to a natural event, a lightning strike, which happens about 8 million times a day on planet Earth.
I haven’t told my dad yet, but according to the newly released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC) report, scientists have a “medium confidence level” of more extreme storms in the northeastern U.S. due to human causes despite my dad’s most sincere efforts. I didn’t ask my dad, but I have a “very high confidence level” that while the IPCC report mandates carbon emissions must be cut by 45% during the next 12 years and shifts to electric transport systems are essential; nobody from the IPCC has contacted
him about his electri-fried Fusion.
Did I mention my parents found four dead squirrels in that old oak tree the day after the lightning strike?
My dad is an off-the-grid kind of guy
not true, reqs grid connection to run panels in most states and any away from house charging of car done from grid.
and the diagnostics on these cars at dealers use TONS of grid supplied energy at local shop as well as all the severs used to store the firmware/software updates and vin config info.
hes lucky the dealer was able to help at all as fords oasis portal been having many issues over last 2 months preventing dealers from accessing vehicle info, etc.
CO2 induced lightening is systematically hunting down solar panels, electric cars and squirrels….News at 11.
A fun story Renee
Your Dad sounds like a cool guy.
How’d he deal with you being a petroleum geologist?
Ha, he always complained about his daughter being a petroleum geo and his brother worked for Duke nuclear power company.
Your dad is doing all the right things. Even if you don’t believe the climate change hype, it’s commendable to use our precious non-renewable fossil fuels in a responsible way. It took nature millions of years to create this energy treasure, and we are blowing through it in a couple of hundred years. A real shame.
Fried squirrel makes a great meal.
There’s not much meat on a squirrel. Too bad they didn’t think to wrap the squirrels in bacon before the storm hit.
Not much meat on a squirrel and VERY tough. It is probably best to use a pressure cooker to make squirrel stew. Bacon won’t help.
Brunswick stew!
Squirrels are cute because they have busy tails and live in trees.
Rats are repulsive because they have naked tails and live in the ground.
Take-away message:
Charging points for electric cars need foolproof ultra-fast overload breakers. Unfortunately it isn’t easy to build breakers fast enough to protect against lightning strikes.
If the car hadn’t been plugged in it would probably have been OK. Normally a car body will work pretty well as a Faraday cage. Of course this wouldn’t necessarily apply to a Tesla with a composite body. The carbon fibre in the composite is a fairly good conductor, but not as good as metal. I know of a case where a yacht with a carbon-fibre composite mast (in salt water) hit a high-tension wire. The mast literally exploded as the carbon vaporized.
If anybody knows what actually happens when a Tesla is hit by lightning I would be very interested.
Model S struck by lightning while charging:
https://jalopnik.com/heres-what-happens-when-lightning-strikes-a-charging-te-1708184871
“I heard the crash, and just a second or two after about 9 errors popped up on the dashboard. Some of them were low charge warnings, saying it would disable some functions. ”
Reminiscent of Apollo 13.
Honey, we have a problem!
I’m surprised it would even move after that. New designs have gone all-electronic controls, when I push on the gas pedal (of my 2014 F-250) the cable that moves doesn’t pull on a lever on the carburetor or throttle-body, it moves an input slide on a computer. Then the computer decides how much fuel the engine will get, and even what gear the transmission needs to be in, no more vacuum lines to downshift the transmission. So if you fry the main circuit board, none of those decisions can be made, not even enough to start the engine. So the fried circuit board is the power control board? The one that decides where power comes from when driving and where it goes to when charging?
My thoughts are with the squirrels.
As for the other problem with the car… it’s an issue with being an early adopter.
Lightning strikes are so rare that that just replacing the car with a similar on of the same age would be the obvious action for the insurance company. But, as yet there aren’t any around. This won’t be an issue if Ford electric cars take off.
But the poor squirrels will always be vulnerable.
I agree that an obvious action for insurance would be to replace the car. It’s my understanding that lightning strikes are not covered under collision and therefore, insurance would not total the car or replace it. They will just pay to fix it which will take up to 5 months.
M Courney,
There is an old joke that you can tell the pioneers because they are with ones with arrows in their backs!
Interesting. Something else to consider when thinking about buying an EV.
In parts of FL, an EV owner would need to unplug every afternoon.
Texas somewhat less often, but many rainstorms here are thunderstorms. Another thing to consider buying a plug-in hybrid.
Yup. And if you have one, keep a close eye on the sky and WX forecasts.
Yes, in FL you would need to unplug every afternoon and make sure you don’t have a detached garage.
A misconception exists that FL has good WX. What it has going for it is that it’s not cold.
But it’s the Lightning Capital of the US and in the running for Hurricane Capital. Ranks right up there for rain, too, although parts of Hawaii and the PNW beat it out.
It has been my experience that any tree struck by lightning will be dead within 2 years at the most, usually <1 year. Not to throw more shade (SWIDT?) on your dad’s environmental stewardship.
We had a lighting strike on a tree that was heard 800 miles away since we were talking on the phone to the daughter in Montreal. It was a maple tree, and still going strong 12 years later.
Ed MacAulay,
There was a hickory nut tree hit across the street. It sounded and looked like a hand grenade going off. The funny thing was that it just peeled some bark. It is still going strong two years later.
Damaged things are replaceable, your parents were lucky to escape uninjured, possibly saved by excellent ‘grounding’ of the geothermal heating pipes. When I was in my early teens, my friend and I made ‘cat whiskers’ radios, he put up a 60-70 foot long antenna to a nearby pine tree. His house was just off a hill top and a year later, during a late summer storm the antenna mast on the roof top was hit by lighting, his dad was killed and mother was badly burned.
If you have geothermal resources it’s probably worth using it. Solar heaters – where panels contain pipework that circulates to a heat exchanger in the hot water tank – also worthwhile. Everything else – destroying the planet to be green!
If hurricanes are likely to become more common and stronger, it doesn’t make sense to have energery generation infrastructure that will be destroyed by them (windmills and PV panels). Destroyed PV panels will leak toxins and contaminate land/water, just to add to the fun.
https://stopthesethings.com/2017/10/06/weather-dependent-wind-power-leaves-hurricane-victims-powerless/comment-page-1/
Mr GrimNasty
Ah! The joys of knee jerk government policies with unintended/unanticipated consequences.
A government announces “Our country will only sell all electric vehicles by 2040”. Well, the British government actually.
Unlike industry which takes baby steps when it comes to technology, and anything else for that matter, the UK government announces giant steps, and misses out all the really difficult in between stages that shape our future.
Funny that. Aneurin Bevan opened the first NHS (National Health Service) hospital in 1948 and the juggernaut was conceived.
The NHS has moved from being the provider of essential medical services into the forefront of specialist medical care across the world. All at public expense.
That’s an unintended consequence, and the costs were never anticipated.
The unintended consequences of nationwide wind turbines and solar panels have yet to be understood, obviously, never mind the added difficulties of weather and social influences.
Grand schemes are all very well, but the NHS is now reliant on the more cautious private sector to ensure it’s services are delivered as the government expects.
Funny that.
Renee,
Here in NE Ohio we get the occasional “fried Squirrel” when they sit on
top of a transformer and set off an arc.
Given that phenomenon, plus downed tree limbs and occasional
nearby lightning strikes, we get to use our battery powered lanterns
and antique kerosene lamps four or five times a year.
That’s the difference between being off the grid and the grid going off.
You can’t put a Faraday cage around everything electrical…
“The Fusion’s CO2 emissions are virtually zero.”
I don’t give a hoot.
“Unfortunately it isn’t easy to build breakers fast enough to protect against lightning strikes.”
Aye, there’s the rub.
jorgekafkazar,
What you have to do is use a vacuum arc switch to shunt the major pulse to ground (such as is commonly done with radio antennas) and put heavy-duty MOS varistors on the inputs of everything that might be affected.
“But wait, wouldn’t you think a modern electric car would be designed with a built-in circuit breaker for electrical storms like this? ”
No offense,but your Dad lives in a parallel universe. Electric cars are built to be charged from a
line that is protected from surges, such as those from lightning strikes.
And your Dad’s solar system is financed mostly by our neighbors – up to 6KW systems, tax credits pay for roughly half of the system, more if you install it yourself. Your Dad is living on welfare. Even the credits he gets from the grid for his power is hugely subsidized – that power you Dad pushes onto the grid, which has no control over it, is practically worthless. The grid is paying your Dad, thru exchange, about 6 times more than the power he gave them is worth. And geothermal systems
quite often are a nightmare and not very effective. They are yesterday’s bright idea gone bad. He should have built a bern against the wall of the house that gets the bad temps, like Frank Lloyd Wright did.
How to respond to this from a confirmed climate change sceptic……..Hmmmmm
As someone earlier responded, early adopters of any technology will find problems. Not that electric cars are particularly new technology, but modern ones with sophisticated, low voltage control units will be susceptible to all sorts of external influences. My sister lives in Bermuda and because of the high humidity her digital kitchen oven(s) simply die after a few years. The ovens fine, the electronics controlling them just get mouldy.
However, I’m with your Dad and I suspect many people here also support his efforts to be self reliant. The problem is that do be reliably self reliant today means we still must turn back the clocks and burn wood for heating we gather ourselves from local sources.
Except that for even the most modest rural conurbation that is neither practical or possible as we have day jobs that pay for the electricity we use. Abandon electricity, sure, but be prepared to abandon electricity and be prepared to spen your days grubbing for timber (and I mean brushwood) to burn for cooking and heating.
And whilst I suspect your Dad is several generations on from that primitive principle, self sufficiency is both expensive and soul destroying, that’s why the western world sought an alternative.
It also takes considerable wealth to indulge in solar panels and electric vehicles, all made with fossil fuel derived energy, and the wealth amassed from the same sources. If your Dad is of pensionable age, it might be worth considering that it’s entirely likely (nay almost guaranteed) that his retirement income is thanks to fossil fuel energy which forms a considerable part of any pension portfolio.
That’s not to suggest he shouldn’t do what he’s doing, I mean, we are all allowed to spend our money as well like, after taxes for carbon schemes and electricity bills subsidising inefficient wind farms/solar farms etc.
Just as a matter of interest, does your Dad get a refund from the government because he’s not using conventional electricity and his installation is done entirely at his expense. Apart from the grid connected refunds of course.
Having said all that, good luck to your Dad assuming he’s not jamming the ‘benefits’ down everyone else’s throats. And if he is, no one argues with Dad, they just tolerate him.
HotScot, a Dad.
Since oak trees in general are shallow rooted I believe your parents home will someday have other issues. Only working with the picture you furnished, it would appear the Pin Oak ( leave & branch density suggests ) which surprisingly is standing after that lightning strike. My opinion it would appear to have been the lightning rod attraction due to being the tallest structure on the flat land the property sits on.
Having at a 30 inch diameter red oak land on my house because of a micro-burst I would not wish that to befall anyone else. The tree represents a future problem (s).
The tree would also appear to be planted to close to the house—that’s what time and photosynthesis provides. I’m surprised it hasn’t undermined the house foundation, interfered with sewage lines/beds, well water lines, geothermal piping, etc. Maybe in the near future.
Notwithstanding the affection for Mother Nature I would seriously consider cutting it down. Or have a professional arborist prune the living hell out of it so it doesn’t provide a lightning target for your house and other improvements. As Dennis Miller usually says ” its just my opinion–I could be wrong”.
Back in the mid-1700’s, that colonial genius Ben Franklin solved the problem of lightning frying electric cars. Too bad dad didn’t have a LIGHTNING ROD.
You know what happens to a Ford when it’s struck by lightning?
The same thing that happens to everything else.
My mom’s gas powered car was parked in the detached garage next to my dad’s electric car. And it survived the lightning storm just fine.
Great to see your dad walking the talk Renee. Mind you I suspect there are other issues beside the high up-front capital cost and the lightning incident that might also bite your dad in the hip pocket. Factors like the cost of maintaining his complex electrical/electronic toys like short battery service life and limited availability of competent maintenance services. Not sure how you would go when selling a house with such a complex electrical/electronic system and likewise heating cooling gear, it might well scare off potential buyers.
But good on him for trying.