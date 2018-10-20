From the occasionally used cortex department:
Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Friday at a campaign event that the United States’ blueprint for beating global warming needs to be the same as the blueprint the U.S. used for defeating Nazi Germany in the 1940s.
“So we talk about existential threats, the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so we’ve been here before and we have a blueprint of doing this before.”
“None of these things are new ideas,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “What we had was an existential threat in the context of a war. We had a direct existential threat with another nation, this time it was Nazi Germany, and axis, who explicitly made the United States as an enemy, as an enemy.”
“And what we did was that we chose to mobilize our entire economy and industrialized our entire economy and we put hundreds of thousands if not millions of people to work in defending our shores and defending this country,” she stated. “We have to do the same thing in order to get us to 100% renewable energy, and that’s just the truth of it.”
44 thoughts on “Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘tactics to defeat Nazi Germany can defeat global warming’”
Burning European cities to the ground would only produce more CO2 and heated air.
Eggs… omlets. Acceptable losses.
Merely collateral damage……..
The Global Warming Movement is very much like the Nazis during their rise to power in the 1930’s.
The warmist leaders are sociopaths much like Hitler, the imbecilic warmist followers are much like Hitler’s rabid followers. The warmists also have their violent thugs, like Hitler’s Brownshirts, who beat down and intimidate their opponents. The Dems are now moving this violence into the political arena. The left live on falsehoods – blatant lies.
Competent people who understand the Scientific Method and have seriously studied global warming alarmism, aka wilder weather, aka climate change, recognize that there is NO credible evidence that this is a serious problem.
Increasing atmospheric CO2 attributed to fossil fuel combustion may result in some slight, beneficial global warming, and hugely beneficial increases in plant and crop yields.
Global warming hysteria is the greatest fraud, in dollar terms, in the history of humankind.
All that cold war mutually assured destruction, that wasn’t an existential threat? That’s nine years of my life wasted.
She would have been rooting for the Reds to win.
But she still a decade or so before she wore her first diaper.
(She’s still young and dumb. Most people grow out of it.)
Ocasio was born less than a month before the Berlin Wall fell on 9 Nov. 1989. She just turned 29. I’d be surprised if she grows out of socialism, but one can always hope.
So far, socialism has been very, very good to her.
What did she say when Hillary blew in her ear?
“Thanks for the refill!”
Slight problem here: THERE IS NO EXISTENTIAL THREAT.
There is. Her and her ilk.
Well, Ms Ocasio Cortez, “renewable energy” works abut as well in practice as socialism, so favoring both is consistent.
Oh my, Climate Barbie gets a friend. And such a cute, stupid little bimbo she is.
Tell you what Alexadra, if you promise to move to Venezuela for 10 years, I promise to consider voting for you when you get back, if you can truthfully report to my satisfaction on how the economy of that once proud and successful nation went to shit.
In 17 days, Ocasio-Cortez may well drop off the radar screen, never to be heard from again.
Or she may become a pundit for CNN, which is pretty much the same thing.
All Ms Ocasio-Cortez are about is being on the radar, on TV, on social(ist) media, front and centre. Their ‘activism’ is about their own narcissism, nothing more and nothing less. Issues are at best just a passing bandwagon to be hopped aboard or just a blow up balloon in a parade of attention seeking possibilities, bright and bold, afluttering in the air.
In her district, she’s a shoo-in.
She’s liable to be the new, fresh face of the Democrat Party for years to come. It gets worse.
On 13 Oct 2024, she becomes old enough to be president.’
She is promising everyone free $hit. What about free toilet paper? She should spend a year in Venezuela to understand the ramifications of what she is proposing.
BTW. Nazi Germany – Nazi = national socialist workers party = Marxism.
Maybe not Marxism, but definitely socialism. Communism is ostensibly international socialism, while fascism is national socialism. But Stalin went fascist during his “socialism in one country” phase, and of course also persecuted ethnic and religious minorities, despite himself being Georgian.
But the threat this time is from an unproven hypothesis. It hasn’t been shown to exist as a threat just a possibility. Substantially different from tanks and bombers and reasonably requiring a different approach. I would suggest an impartial, unbiased analysis of the problem as a good first step. By this I do mean to imply that the UN report does not qualify for the required beginning point.
The comparison of the very real WWII to the fictictious “war on climate change” is frankly, retarded. And where the former was fought in the name of freedom and democracy, the latter would do precisely the opposite.
No, no, no, no no. Instead of mobilizing people to do stuff, we need to de-mobilize people to stop doing stuff.
Why do liberals always have to draw these ridiculous parallels?
Even if you swallow the ridiculous climate change propaganda, comparisons to WW-II are off-the-wall crazy.
Has she never heard of the Cuban missile crisis?
But AGW didn’t bomb Pearl Harbor.
It’s a sound approach.
Nazi Germany was defeated by Russia. With significant support from the UK and the USA too.
If you can forge an alliance with Russia to confront the use of fossil fuels then we have a chance.
Otherwise, adaptation is the only viable policy.
I wouldn’t say that. The USSR couldn’t have defeated the Axis without Allied help. Khrushchev admitted as much to Ike. In addition to the Allied strategic air campaign, landings in Western Europe and all the other Lend Lease aid, American trucks were essential in moving the Red Army from Stalingrad to Berlin. Couldn’t have been done without them. We sent so many to the Eastern Front, that it slowed the Western Allies’ advance on Germany. Hitler had to call off the Kursk Offensive in 1943 when the UK and US invaded Sicily.
The US, however, could have beaten Nazi Germany and its allies without the Red Army, thanks to its atomic bombs and B-29s. Besides which, Stalin began the war allied with Hitler.
Assuming for some reason that you want to limit future use of fossil fuels, you should expect no assistance from Russia. Its economy requires selling oil and gas.
It would have been much, much different had Germany not invaded Russia.
Given that natural forces are still the likely primary (and maybe only) drivers of climate, it is interesting to hear Ms. Ocasio-Cortez announce she wants to mobilize the country to fight nature as we mobilized for WWII. Announcing that she wants to do it with so-called “renewables” (i.e. solar, wind, hydroelectric), makes her little speech down right spectacular. Does supporting renewables mean she favors the damming of more rivers for hydroelectricity?
What is disturbing though is knowing she is likely to win a seat in Congress anyway (from what I’v read). The blind leading the blind.
LOL. Can she identify which cities she would like to bomb, ships to sink, armies to destroy? Perhaps where to drop a couple of nukes?
What I’m really confused about is who signs the surrender agreement on behalf of the climate.
Ocasio-Cortez is truly too stupid for words and she is a fountain of nonsense.
Somebody should give her some education on climate change — as defined by IPCC & UNFCCC. Unfortunately, people with little or no knoldge on what is climate change become big voice and media gives importance to such people. We must stop giving importance to such people.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Really we are at war. The forces of evil are determined to bring in a world government. They will not stop at just words. This not trivial. The threat to reduce the population is real. You only have to look to history to see what devastation can result from false ideology. Climates change is the replacement for world war three to achieve their aims.
G
Hank Johnson, a little prettier but just as willing to believe Guam will capsize. To all who think she will not win, I present the honorable Hank Johnson D. Georgia
So this is the Dems answer to the foundering of their party! The new right which pushed Dems and Rhino elites out will be running the country for several generations. There is something Darwinian going on here.
It’s like Labour turning to Corbyn. If you can’t win with “moderate” candidates, you might as well go the whole hog and support those who advocate what you truly believe deep down. No more pretense. It’s liberating for the socialist majority in today’s Democrat Party.
Who knows? They might even retake the House, although they’ll lose seats in the Senate. The only hope in that case is that two more years of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker will scare the electorate into regaining its sanity.
Long range bombing and D Day invasion style? OOOOOOH, can I fly a bomber? Please, please………..
Most bomber aircrew didn’t actually enjoy burning cities down.
Make no mistake, NY Dems are after big money to repair the subways and whatever else they need at your expense. It’s super scam Sandy 100x.
Seems she can’t afford to employ any speech writers, or even people who might caution her when it is better to STFU and say nothing at all.
I wonder what country Putin will seize next with socialists running the US. The same goes for China.
The three most obvious targets in Putin’s push to reestablish the Russian Empire are the Baltic States. The only thing keeping out of them for the nonce are the NATO ground troops there.
A blatant target for China is Brunei, followed by bits of Indonesia, en route to Australia.
Ve hev vays to make you not varm.
So she doesn’t know science, nor does she know history. What does she know?
“…the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II…”
The Cold War must have been eliminated from her educational curriculum. How clueless is she?
The reality is that based upon the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we have been experiencing has been caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. The Earth’s climate has been changing for eons and mankind does not have the power to stop it. So carpet bombing cities and invading Western Europe will have no effect upon how Mother Nature is gradually changing the Earth’s climate. Mankind has not had the power to change a single weather event let alone change global climate.