Global Warming – How We Will Know When It Is Over?

Guest essay by David Archibald
The world hasn’t warmed as much as some predicted it would. The little bit of warming that has occurred in our lifetimes is easily explained by the increased solar magnetic field strength that we have lived through, relative to the experience of prior generations. So how do warming catastrophists maintain the faith when the world we live in has failed them? The answer is that they contort their weltanschauung so that decreasing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels can cause warming. In effect warming happens, and the punishment of mankind, no matter what.
From the blog Peak Oil Barrel, this post carries this figure in comments:
Figure 1: Loony notion that has temperature going up no matter what
With this explanatory text:
I’ve been thinking about that recent Schellnhuber et.al. paper about whether it’s possible to reach and maintain a stable, if hotter, intermediate temperature. My understanding is in the chart below. We are presently somewhere to the right of point B. If we go past point C, and may have already, then it’s not easy to quickly get back to point B by removing GHG (the Earth has to be cooled somehow as well). If GHG keep getting added then we move up the big arrow and end up in a hothouse condition somewhere between E and F, and that’s probably the end for humans. If we remove GHG then we could get back to some intermediate condition D, which might be stable. To get back to the ice age (lower) branch we’d have to remove so much GHG we’d actually trip back to a glacial condition. D might be stable as, if the GHG is removed further, then the temperature increases and more GHG would be released from the earth sinks; so it’s a negative feedback (things get a bit fuzzy here). The main point is that the longer it’s left before anything is done the warmer D will be, this means more GHG would need to be removed to get to D but also the more GHG would have been released from the earth sinks, and the less chance of success there is. Therefore delaying action and allowing an overshoot makes things exponentially harder, and deniers, whose main aim is to procrastinate so they don’t have to take any personal responsibility or inconvenient actions, should be held accountable accordingly. D is not a good place to be (weather chaos) but better than E or F, and maybe the best, if slim, hope we have.
The author of that text has increased CO2 causing the climate to come out of glaciations. His next step would be to explain why glaciations came along every 100,000 years or so over the last million years, and every 40,000 years or so in the two million years before that.
How long will we have to endure the wailing and inanities of the global warmers? What would help is a break in the slight uptrend in the temperature record. Now that Hadrcut has been discredited we are left the UAH satellite record from Dr Roy Spencer. The satellites have been up for almost 40 years. What can be divined from their record is shown in the following figure:
Figure 2: Climate bounds from the UAH temperature record
The green line is the lower bound of the satellite temperature record. Five points establish that line. The chance of this being a random happenstance is infinitesimally small. Perhaps the lower bound is caused by a negative feedback established by Richard Lindzen’s iris effect. The upper bound, shown by the orange line, is penetrated by large El Nino events. Our current climatic uptrend channel is 0.8°C wide and rising at 0.1°C per decade. The result for September 2018 was 0.3°C above the lower bound.
As Nir Shaviv pointed out, the oceans are a precise calorimeter. Each day the Sun sends a pulse of heat deep into the oceans, with the amount varying with cloud cover. As the following figure from Professor Humlum of Argo temperature for a transect across the North Atlantic at 59°N shows, heating occurs to at least 400 metres:
Figure 3: Time-depth temperature diagram along 59 N, 0-800 m depth, across the North Atlantic Current.
The cumulative effect of the daily heat pulse means that temperature can still be going up even as solar activity is going down as long as thermal equilibrium hasn’t been reached for a particular level of solar activity. It looks like we are headed for a record neutron flux for the instrument record in about two years. So, according to Svensmark theory, the clouds will have their albedo effect.
For people who haven’t one out of their way to understand climate science, global warming theory remains plausible while the Earth’s temperature is still in uptrend. A break of the lower green bounding line in Figure 2 would mean that the warming period is over. Not long to go now.
19 thoughts on “Global Warming – How We Will Know When It Is Over?”
Given its a claim that mean ‘anything ‘ and where anything is regarded as ‘proof ‘ the answer is of course never or at least not until the political will and money has gone and even then there will remain the ‘true believers ‘ whose life is total investing in the idea .
In reality the whole AGW game was always going to end in a slow death rather than a quick end , far to many peoples careers and political outlooks are invested in it for it to go any other way , and the IPCC like other UN bodies never really dies even the reason they were set up disappears.
The last IPCC ‘report ‘ may well have been the last big push which seems to have already failed given interest was limited and even now seems to have dropped off outside of the ‘fanatics’ While for the last few years and across the world AGW has been a none-issue with the voters and hence the politicians. And the focus now drifting into areas like ‘plastics ‘ which can get wider scale support .
We may have already seen the beginning of the end with ironically the ‘high water mark ‘ come and gone for those that thought AGW was going to give them the type of control they knew they could never get through the voters . But the last period may well see them fight like rats in a sack, so it will not be easy.
James Hansen has been getting grumpy. He’s backed off on the urgency of reducing GHGs immediately. link He points out that efforts to address the problem are nonsensical anyway. link
Mostly everyone else is still on message. As CAGW starts to lose currency we can expect to hear a lot more bitter venting.
Last paragraph (g)one out of their way. The Argo temp data from the Atlantic current shows decreasing depth of warmer temperatures with time, but I wonder if this is about the current or about solar input? The current loads up with warmer water in equatorial areas then passes east coast North America, then continues NE to save Britain (et al) from the hellish winters they normally would expect. IF this current is getting cooler, transporting less heat value, might be time to move somewhere else, like BREXIT writ large.
We might have an idea about a decade ahead where the global temperature is heading regardless of what the CO2 is doing.
IMHO, the best forward indicator is the strength of the Earth’s magnetic dipole
My guess is that by 2030 we should see clear evidence that 1980-2020 was just the upswing of a natural cycle, as the downturn will have started.
But as far as the CAGW crowd is concerned, it will never be over, it was never about the climate, it’s justification for a coup d’état, a socialist globalist revolution.
Global warming will be over when the sun goes out. Until then I hope the sun keeps Earth warm.
So the Sun as gone out many times in the past each time the Earth went from an inter-glacial warming period back to the regular glacial climate?
The devil is always in the detail, but I have never seen a detailed account of how the radiant GHG contention is claimed to work.
As all of us should know, the CO2 molecule absorbs photons at three distinct wavelengths, namely2.7, 4.3 and 15 micrometers (µM) (which considerably overlap with the absorption characteristics of water vapour). This raises three obvious questions:
First how many photons are there in Earth’s atmosphere at the 2.7 µM, 4.3 µM and 15 µM wavelength which would be absorbed by the CO2 molecule?
Second, what is the source of these photons?
Third, when backradiated towards the surface, what is the warming effect of the photons of the three wavelengths that the CO2 molecule absorbs and re-emits?
It is claimed that the atmosphere is generally transparent to the wavelength of incoming solar irradiance but rather opaque to the wavelength of outgoing LWIR emitted from the surface. But this is where the detail kicks in, given that incoming solar irradiance contains photons of the wavelength that is absorbed by the CO2 molecule (ie., 2.7 µM, 4.3 µM and 15 µM photons) and Earth’s atmosphere is not transparent to photons of those wavelengths.
If one looks at the Plank’s curve for solar irradiance (circa 5,500 to 6,000 degC) it contains, in its wings, far more photons of a wavelength that is absorbed by the CO2 molecule than does the Plank curve for outgoing radiation at a temperature of the surface temperature of the Earth (eg circa 0 deg C to 40 deg C, say average 15 degC).
This is well known. Energy from a higher frequency source will always contain more photons of all wavelengths than photons being emitted from a lower frequency source. See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_body#/media/File:Black_body.svg
Now imagine the plot containing a curve for 288K which will fall well below and will be flatter than the 3,000K curve. Note how the wings of the 5,500K curve are at all times higher than the 3,000K curve and would be even higher compared to a 288K.
Of course, incoming solar irradiance is not received uniformly 24/7 whereas surface emissions are a 24/7 event. But this means that if there is considerable more photons incoming from solar irradiance of the 3 wavelengths absorbed and then reradiated by the CO2 molecule than there are photons of the wavelengths emitted from the surface, then adding more CO2 will do little if anything at all since the additional CO2 will backradiate towards space more of the incoming solar source photons than it will back radiate to the surface photons sourced from surface emissions.
It is simply a numbers game, and I have never seen the numbers involved. I would welcome comments from anyone who has some information on the relative quantity of 2.7 µM, 4.3 µM and 15 µM photons incoming from the sun and 2.7 µM, 4.3 µM and 15 µM photons emitted by the surface.
Whether you invest in the Svensmark hypothesis or in some as-yet identified root cause for the observed cyclical temperature trend, it seems to me that we will have observed a reversal of the trend within the next five years. If we do not see a cooling trend by 2023, I will see that as evidence that human activity is driving an unnatural warming trend. Of course it would still be an open question whether human-driven warming was dangerous or detrimental, but 45 years of mostly up trend would be unusual and hard to explain from natural causes.
I hope we can continue to trust UAH to indicate the trend. If things start going south, the political pressure to cook the books will be extreme. A clear break in the trend will falsify the CO2 hypothesis (presuming that we don’t suddenly stop burning fossil fuels). It may have to be discovered that Dr Spencer really liked beer in high school or that he stole some crayons in kindergarten.
‘Global Warming’ will be over when the flow of money financing it runs out.
If you decrease the amount of GHGs in the atmosphere, why will there not be an increase in the amount of radiation lost to space? Surely the amount lost to space is proportional to the amount there is?
Or is the amount lost fixed?
Phoenix44, did you mean “increase” the amount of GHGs in atmosphere? Increasing CO2 supposedly raises the emissions height of CO2 and so CO2 emits at a lower temp, meaning less radiation.
To the best of my knowledge we’re not seeing any decrease in the amount of longwave energy leaving earth.
But everything is confused. There are two general competing paradigms: alarmist and skeptics, and each can bring a lot of “evidence” to the table to prove their theory. Each accuses the other side of lying. It’s a food fight. The only way to settle it is through physical experiments that test the alleged mechanisms, but physical experiments aren’t sexy enough and can’t compete with computer glamour. We should be able to devise a relatively simple experiment that asks: does CO2 raise the temperature of a volume in a (laboratory) atmosphere? Yes or no? And by how much? (Note: uncontrolled and undocumented YouTube experiments do not qualify as legitimate science.) We can surely devise any number of experiments that test any number of alleged mechanisms, but instead we rely on ancient experiments that only show that CO2 absorbs and emits infrared, and from that flimsy basis we seem to be constructing monumental theories that we don’t bother to test except in endless computer programs that we pretend substitute for actual experiments.
A sad state of science when theories are validated by who can shout the loudest: get a group consensus and start shouting; you have the most people you win!
Don132
As a former liberal who snapped out of it with Climategate, I believe the global warming fraud will end with critical mass awareness that it’s the totalitarian foundation of the ‘new world order’. I appreciate WUWT, but it’s doing nothing to expose this sinister threat. Nobody fears or cares that global warming is a money-making scheme – only the hard truth ‘shall set us free’. Big lie propaganda will continue until the hard truth is widely known or the NWO succeeds – whichever comes first. I’m NO bible thumper, but prophecy is staring us in the face as SCIENCE: Carbon: 6 protons; 6 neutrons; 6 electrons..
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/05/29/AR2008052903266.html
Carbon Chastity
“Only Monday, a British parliamentary committee proposed that every citizen be required to carry a carbon card that must be presented, under penalty of law, when buying gasoline, taking an airplane or using electricity. The card contains your yearly carbon ration to be drawn down with every purchase, every trip, every swipe. There’s no greater social power than the power to ration. And, other than rationing food, there is no greater instrument of social control than rationing energy, the currency of just about everything one does and uses in an advanced society.”
“UN Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL.” – Rosa Koire
http://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com
Who would have prophesized C14, the isotope that broke the Bible’s 6000 year creation date? Thank God we have neutrons, and relativistic cosmic protons for C14 and cloud cover.
As the idea that ‘CO2 is the dominant driver of global temperature’ is unproven it is reasonable to expect that the warming will end eventually.
But it’s not necessarily so, even if the effect of CO2 were negligible. It can still keep warming as it has been. And that could be the case even if we completely destroyed the economy to reduce emissions.
Stick to the science – cause and effect – and don’t wait for the weather to change.
Thank you David.
To All:
Please not Humlum posts a series of graphs monthly at
http://www.climate4you.com/Text/Climate4you_August_2018.pdf
Examine page 41 and 42 and consider the meaning of these observations:
41. Atmospheric CO2 trends lag atmospheric temperature trends by ~9 months in the modern data record.
42. According to UAH LT temperatures, there has been no net global warming since 2005.
“The cumulative effect of the daily heat pulse means that temperature can still be going up even as solar activity is going down as long as thermal equilibrium hasn’t been reached for a particular level of solar activity.”
Yet the Gulf of Mexico in my area goes from around 90F in summer to around 55F in winter six months later and back again to around 90F in summer. That has to do with insolation from obliquity not solar activity.
“…How long will we have to endure the wailing and inanities of the global warmers? What would help is a break in the slight uptrend in the temperature record….”
What would really help is to begin defunding the government funded scientists that are maintaining their job security by finding what the deep state bureaucrats want them to find.
U.S. Global Change Research Program
When there’s $2.8 billion in funding every year, you can bet there’s a whole lot of people trying to find a way to secure a chunk of that money for themselves. That would include climate scientists