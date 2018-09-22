A lecture by Dr. Willie Soon suggests that something odd was occurring with the view of the sun in the decades around 1450-1460, which he dubs the “Global Blue Sun” due to historical anecdotal evidence that has been recorded. The suggestion is that there was a massive volcanic eruption somewhere on Earth that put haze and ash into the air, turning the view of the sun “blue”.
12 thoughts on “Evidence the Sun may have turned “blue” during 1450s-1460s”
“Once in a Blue Sun”
by Corazonde Dios:
https://www.deviantart.com/corazondedios/art/Once-in-a-Blue-Sun-150964064
There may have been some serious fluctuations during that period. I am a historian and recall reading somewhere a description of the straits of Gibraltar having been so full of drift ice in 1436, that it was difficult to sail through the strait. The Portuguese should have decent records from that period. Is there anybody here, who could access those records to check if the description was true?
It was during the Little Ice Age (LIA). I would hesitate to infer causality.
It is telling that there are a bunch of possible explanations for the LIA. In the face of that, it’s amazing that the alarmists express such certainty about CAGW.
If, on the other hand, the sun does vary in output, on human time scales, any explanation for how it might do so? Hard to imagine the temperature and pressure at the core of the sun.
According to the excellent John Kington of CRU, there was ‘inferred volcanic dust veil (estimated DVI3000 )’and a submarine eruption in 1452
1453 to 1457 tree growth stunted in Europe, inferred volcanic dust veil
in the summer of 1453 thick fog and red twilights in Constantinople, inferred volcanic dust veil effect
1453 for three years strong global cooling inferred. otherwise the decade was a mix of hot and cool summers and mild and cold winters
The volcanic effects seems to be well recorded in many places
No particular record of the same observations of volcanic dust in the 1460’s
Note:
1453 was the year Constantinople was captured by the Ottomans. There had been great burning of the surrounding area, then the city itself for 2 years. Probably an awful lot of smoke in the air but doubtful if that could affect regional or global weather during the decade, but I would imagine it might account for the red twilight and thick fog .
tonyb
If it was due to volcanism, there’d be evidence in the ice sheets.
What I really like about this post: A. short, B. Interesting, C. Verifiable. Thank you, Anthony.
Outstanding compilation of evidence confirming cooling.
Couple of years ago a paper was published with detailed analysis of written records
Endless cold: a seasonal reconstruction of temperature and precipitation in the Burgundian Low Countries during the 15th century
1455-1462 period was apparently coldest during whole of 15th century.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.clim-past.net/11/1049/2015/&ved=2ahUKEwjjnOmEks_dAhXOTd8KHY2ABfgQFjAAegQIBRAB&usg=AOvVaw3JoXVayQW8r9HwFrELvt9a
There is a lot of interesting information embedded in Dr. Soon’s presentation! Deserves a second ‘viewing. Very relevant and well done… Thanks, Dr. Soon and Anthony!
The Chosun Annals from Korea might shed some light on the atmospheric phenomena of the period.
The sky was yellow and the sun was blue