This was a surprise to me. A previous presentation I made on the issues with the surface temperature record got turned into a video.
From the YouTube description: Anthony Watts, founder and editor at wattsupwiththat.com, explains why the oft-reported surface temperature record is inaccurate, misleading, and an insult to proper science.
Some graphics in this presentation are from Tony Heller from realclimatescience.com
Bonus video:
A few years ago I was interviewed for PBS News Hour, which caused a lot of liberal heads to explode.
19 thoughts on “Video: What’s wrong with the surface temperature record?”
Anthony:
Your 2012 paper?
You took it down and Never shared the data?
Its been over 6 years!
At the same time you withdrew your paper, Gergis withdrew their paper for a data mistake caught by readers.
They have since published.
you have not.
Over six years ago I requested the data.
Still no data
I request again. Even for a small SAMPLE of the data, not the whole dataset but a small SAMPLE
of every type of station: crn1 to 5.
Over 6 years ago this is what I said
https://climateaudit.org/2012/07/31/surface-stations/#comment-345389
My concern has come true
my post
“But Hu.
1. Anthony has put it out for blog review and cited muller as a precedent for this practice. that practice included providing blog reviewers with data.
2. Anthony brought Steve on board at the last minute even though hes been working on this paper for a year. Steve has a practice as a reviewer of asking for data. Since we bloggers are asked to review this, we would like the data.
3. if, they want to release the data with limitations, that is fine to. I will sign a NDA to not retransmit the data, and to not publish any results in a journal.
4. You have to consider the possibiity than Anthony and Steve could now stall for as long as they like, never release the data and many people would consider this published paper to be an accepted fact.
Steve: Mosh, calm down. this is being dealt with.”
6 years
6 years
[the paper was never “taken down”, it’s right here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/07/29/press-release-2/ -mod]
https://mobile.twitter.com/stevenmosher/status/1036758566533615617
Mosh,
Had BEST a shred of academic honesty and normal decency, it would never even have published its cooked book pack of lies.
I have read much about the uncertainty or magin of error in temperature records, and how margins of error are rarely admitted in climate papers. I especially liked this climate paper that claimed a margin of error in the Global Average Surface Air Temperature Index of .46%
http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1260/0958-305X.21.8.969
I wonder if Anthony can save me the trouble of looking for his figure if he has one on the margin of error, although I doubt if any number can be truly accurate at least an estimate would be interesting. If it is half a degree it pretty much wipes out all the warming over the last 150 years.
.46% ??
OK, I see. 0.46 deg. C.
The author makes some points. First GAST is (at least the early portion) a hot mess. That is *global* average going back to 1880.
Just one point, very sparse coverage across the entire southern hemisphere, particularly in the earlier part of the record. So we expect the error bars to go “floor to ceiling”.
On the other hand:
We may be going too far to say we can not show any warming at all, particularly in the 1880-1940 time frame.
