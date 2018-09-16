Hurricane Florence, Culmination of Exploitation of Natural Events by Government, Extremists, and Business

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
The east coast of America experienced a storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that blew down trees. Also, regrettably, a few people who live in the area lost their lives. These are all normal events, except the loss of lives which only began after people occupied the region. In fact, the total impact was below the normal for long-term averages of hurricanes in this region. Being surprised by the impacts of a hurricane in this region is like being surprised by flooding when you live on a floodplain.
The whole story of hurricane Florence underscores the degree of corruption of natural events for a political agenda. All the players, from the bureaucrats at the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), through the media, and the historical role of Insurance companies, created misinformation, misused and omitted data, to nakedly distort the reality. They took a perfectly normal, well within even brief historical sequence event, and turned it into a never before seen monster.
The role of NOAA in this is further evidence of their collusion in the deception that is anthropogenic global warming (AGW). With Florence, they got almost everything wrong. The computer model predictions of the path and strength were wrong even in such a short distance and in 48 hours; a period for which they claim a high level of accuracy. They claimed the hurricane path was very unusual because it was further north than usual. No, it wasn’t. I was in Bermuda in the early 1960s when we were forced to evacuate because of a hurricane moving in.
On Wednesday the 12th I did four radio programs across America explaining what was wrong with the hype and predictions about hurricane Florence. By Wednesday evening they already downgraded Florence from a Category 4 to a Category 2, and it came ashore barely as a Category 1. In fact, it was amusing to see how long they continued to report it with wind speeds of 75 mph because if it was 74 mph, it was no longer a hurricane. NOAA control the wind speed determinations with their estimates from one or two flights above the hurricane from which, using models they estimate surface speed. We know these are consistently higher than reality, but a higher speed allows for a higher hurricane category and greater media attention.
The major story with Florence was the level of exploitation and hype by every segment of society all driven by the so-called experts getting it wrong. In just that one small region of the world with a reasonable supply of information, several computers gave different paths and potential outcomes. The idea that a cone of potential paths is somehow helpful or is an improvement is laughable. All you have to do is look at the tracks of all previous hurricanes and with a known starting point draw a cone. It doesn’t need a computer. The truth is the forecasters got the most important parts of the dynamics wrong.
Apparently, the NOAA forecast ignored three major mechanisms. One was the presence of colder water as Florence moved north. The fuel source for a hurricane is the latent heat of evaporation carried up and released as sensible heat after condensation. Estimates are that a moderate hurricane, like Florence, evaporates 2 billion gallons of water an hour. This is why, when the system moves over land it dissipates very quickly. Another was the three-dimensional dynamics of a system that stretches from the surface to the Tropopause. That very distinct boundary is twice as high over the Equator (approximate average, 18 km) as it is over the Poles (approximate average, 8 km). This means the system gets flattened out as it moves north, which explains why Florence became much wider. As it widens the wind speed diminishes in the opposite effect to a skater spinning with arms spread spinning slowly and increasing spin rate as the arms are drawn in. Very simply, the speed of rotation is determined by the radius of the mass from the axis of rotation. The combination of the energy in the system and the reduced speed of rotation served to alter the path the system takes. The Coriolis Effect is changed, which is partly why they got the direction wrong in such a short distance.
As Florence’s Category decreased the wind speed decreased but also the atmospheric pressure decreased. At 955 mb it was above average, but this increased with the category change. This is very important because a major cause of the surge is the weight of the atmosphere pushing down on the ocean surface. With low pressure the surface bulges up and it moves along with the system. When this long low amplitude wave reaches shore it becomes the tidal surge. It is amplified on the windward side of the hurricane center and also if it coincides with high tide. These factors should be part of the estimate of flooding potential.
The media distortions were fully represented by the reporter pretending to lean over because of the wind when people in shorts stroll casually past. Unseen in all this, is the role insurance companies played in this history of this exploitation. They did far more to exploit the deception of AGW or profit than any energy company.
I was reminded of this with the misinformation and unadulterated exploitation of hurricane Florence by alarmists and the media. Attempts to present the hurricane as abnormal and link it to climate change were naked and almost desperate. It reached a nadir when the Washington Post wrote,
Yet when it comes to extreme weather, Mr. Trump is complicit. He plays down humans’ role in increasing the risks, and he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks. It is hard to attribute any single weather event to climate change. But there is no reasonable doubt that humans are priming the Earth’s systems to produce disasters.
This is a reference to Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. A good article about this distortion was presented by James Agresti on WUWT. I will only add two points. Bjorn Lomborg calculated that even if fully implemented the Paris Agreement would make no difference. He wrote,
The climate impact of all Paris INDC promises is minuscule: if we measure the impact of every nation fulfilling every promise by 2030, the total temperature reduction will be 0.048°C (0.086°F) by 2100. (His emphasis).
This reduction is within the error of the estimate, and it incorrectly assumes that CO2 is causing warming. To add insult to injury, China, Russia, and India, combined adding far more CO2 and not required to reduce production until 2030, are demanding money from the Green Climate Fund approved in Paris.
A hurricane is normal and is only defined as disastrous because of the damage, death, and destruction it does to humans and their constructions. Like the tree falling in the forest, all the other impacts of flooding and trees blown would occur even if humans were not present. Over time more and more people moved into the hurricane-prone region and suffered the consequences. All of the more severe consequences resulted from the enabling and false sense of security created by government and insurance companies. For example, two of the greatest loss of lives involved Galveston, Texas and New Orleans. In 1900, an estimated 12,000 people drowned in Galveston because an earthen dam failed. Authorities dramatically downplayed the loss of lives for political and economic reasons. In 2005, hurricane Katrina came ashore at New Orleans, and 1833 people died, most from the flooding. They were behind a dike that the US Army Corps of Engineers sought to fortify but were blocked by environmental groups. Katrina, like Florence, was hyped and even today Wikipedia still says,
Hurricane Katrina was an extremely destructive and deadly Category 5 hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast of the United States in August 2005.
In fact, Katrina was barely Category 3 when it came ashore.
Before Katrina, the most expensive in terms of claims for damage ($108 billion) was hurricane Andrew at $26.5 billion in 1992. This is important because the multiple small insurance companies were unable to satisfy all the claims. As a result, a few insurance companies were created to provide insurance to smaller companies, called re-insurance. They offered insurance to the smaller companies in the event of another similar overwhelming disaster. There are hundreds of them today because it is such a lucrative business. I know this because a former student of mine who is a manager handling a large portfolio (a few billion) is always looking for companies with very low overheads and extremely high cash assets. He identified a few for consideration but never invests without talking to management. He discovered that a short list of the largest early players, such as Swiss-Re and Munich-Re, established bases in Bermuda. He arranged to visit with a few of them and invited me to talk with them about how they build hurricane forecasting into their strategies.
The businesses were based in Bermuda because of a tax-free deal. Bermuda benefitted from the large amounts of cash moving through their banking systems. Ironically, the majority of staff at these companies in Bermuda were young men and women formally working for Lloyds of London. They all lost their jobs after Lloyds was unable to manage claims mostly from oil tanker spills.
As I recall, we visited with at least four companies and asked them all the same questions about hurricanes and research science and forecasting. I asked them if they followed the work of the late Dr. William (Bill) Gray at the University of Colorado. In every case, they said they did not pay any attention to weather or climate forecasting in general and hurricane forecasting specifically, and none knew about Dr. Gray. I asked them how they determined rates from year to year if they didn’t consider research and expert predictions. One answer represented the overall view, ‘We charge what the market will bear.’
The shameless part of all this was the overt activity by some of these companies, but especially Swiss-Re in promoting its business. They joined the Chicago Climate Exchange that was central to carbon credits trading and had Maurice Strong on the Board. They claimed they joined to “facilitate reduction of carbon emissions.” You could argue their intent was genuine as expressed here
Swiss Re uses its core skills in risk assessment and risk transfer to address sustainability challenges, including climate change. While its specialists foster the exchange of relevant knowledge within the company, they also collaborate with external experts to achieve a better understanding of environmental issues.
The trouble is even minimum research showed carbon credits increase CO2 in the atmosphere. Why didn’t they find this?
A UN-endorsed carbon offset scheme designed to reduce emissions has actually increased them massively, a study by a green think tank has found.
As well as pumping much as 600 million tonnes more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the carbon credits scheme has been abused by countries like Russia and the Ukraine which have used them as a money-making scam.
A simple search also raises this article title, “Why does IDEAcarbon believe that carbon offsets reduce emissions?”
Then there is Swiss Re sponsorship of a documentary (here). They explain
“As part of our core focus on sustainability, Swiss Re has been committed to actively raising awareness of climate change issues for well over a decade and we believe that ‘The Great Warming’ is an important step forward,” said Mr. Simon Lam, General Manager for the Hong Kong Branch of Swiss Re.”
Here is a press release about the movie that pushes all the propaganda buttons.
Narrated by Alanis Morissette and Keanu Reeves, The Great Warming is a dramatic film about climate change that sweeps around the world to reveal how a changing climate is affecting the lives of people everywhere. It has been called “the best film about global warming ever shot,” and taps into the growing groundswell of public interest in this topic to present an emotional, accurate picture of our children’s planet.
The Great Warming includes hard-hitting comments from scientists and opinion-makers about America’s lack of leadership in what is certainly the most critical environmental issue of the 21st century, as well as new scenes documenting the emerging voice of the America’s faith communities urging action on climate change.
Why do they need to say “our children’s planet? What do “faith communities” have to do with climate change? The answer is because it is all about the political and emotional exploitation of natural events.
Perhaps the most egregious distortion created by the insurance industry was the claim that hurricanes were increasing in intensity. It turned out the data they used was the increasing cost of claims. Of course, this was almost all due to the increasing gouging for materials and labor before and after the event.
AGW is the biggest fake news story of all created and perpetuated by the bureaucrats who are the deep state. A single small moderate and normal hurricane named Florence demonstrated the level of deceptions across the social and political spectrum. We need to ask how much longer can people who consistently get their forecasts wrong, retain credibility and keep their jobs? If Upton Sinclair is correct,
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.
Then it will be a long time before they go, especially adding, for me, Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s even more disturbing observation that,
“To do evil, a human being must first of all believe that what he’s doing is good.”
Finally, just a couple of many questions to underscore the insanity of it all. Consider how much infrastructure could be made hurricane proof with the billions of dollars spent by the Federal government on AGW. Why aren’t there mandatory building codes for a hurricane region that has existed for thousands of years and will continue, with or without climate change?
18 thoughts on “Hurricane Florence, Culmination of Exploitation of Natural Events by Government, Extremists, and Business”
My personal gripe is how they exaggerate everything. The number of deaths attributed to the storm is rather silly – a man dies packing [to evacuate] and he becomes a victim of the storm. Someone dies of a heart attack and that is attributed to the storm, despite the fact that every day in that area many have and some die from heart attacks. A couple [dies] in their burning home – exactly why is that the storm’s doing? Etc etc
You know, they better cut this crap out….they are believing their own hype…and over predicting these storms
….and not crying wolf….hysterically screaming wolf
They had everyone in the state of Florida jumping from one side to the other before Irma…until people finally said screw it, exactly the same thing they did with Ivan
..claimed a 20 ft + storm surge on the SW coast…when the wind has to go over land first and blow offshore…
..and the news getting caught faking it over and over….
My absolute favorite..the weather channel puts some sacrificial reporter…right on the beach…to everyone they are all going to die….people see that and go “like hell”…..who’s going to go into debt, and all the trouble, evacuating when they see that?
They are flat out telling everyone …we fake it, we lie, it’s all hype
Politics, money, peer pressure and the lying, fact-free, fake news media’s censorship have completely corrupted science. Climate change has turned science/engineering/economics into full time bullshit factories.
The Radiative Green House Effect theory contains a fatal flaw.
For RGHE to perform as advertised requires the earth’s surface to radiate upwelling LWIR as an ideal black body, i.e. 1.0 emissivity at 16 C, 289 K, 396 W/m^2. (TFK_bams09)
The contiguous presence of atmospheric molecules participating in non-radiative heat transfers through conduction, convection, latent renders impossible such BB LWIR, the effective surface emissivity being 0.16, i.e. actual 63 W/m^2 / ideal 396 W/m^2.
The LWIR upwelling 396 W/m^2 does not exist – the GHG energy loop “warming” the surface and atmosphere does not exist – and the global warming and climate changes that are attributed to carbon dioxide and mankind do not exist.
Three decades of careers, books, papers, research, seminars all go straight in the trash bin and the trillion-dollar climate change industry is instantly unemployed.
No big deal, just some minor changes.
Hey, what can you say? It’s SCIENCE!!! Have any yourself? Bring it!
Nick Schroeder, BSME CU ’78, CO PE 22774
As always, follow the money.
There is a great deal of hype concerning any natural disaster, and a good many useless proposals to deal with the problems.
Renewable energy to deal with global warming would be counterproductive with tropical storms, given the frailty of the systems, and the general lack of relationship between CO2 and storms.
Dealing with the effects of these storms is mostly zoning in not building in the worst flood zones, and building codes that deal with the side-forces and uplift. There was a picture of a hurricane damaged building on this site last year (I think) with brick veneer not tied to the frame walls, and the wall sheathing being foamboard over the studs. A fair example of what not to do to harden a frame structure against windstorms.
PR’s coal, oil, and gas power plants…..100%
PR’s wind and solar……..0%
When faced with disasters you have two choices.
Put up with so called gouging, or be prepared to deal with massive shortages of everything.
I worked for Sears in Atlanta when Andrew hit Florida. The night before Andrew hit, a gentleman bought every gas powered chainsaw in the store I worked at. He said he was taking them down to Florida to sell.
If you think he was planing to sell them for the same price that he bought them, you don’t know human nature.
He was planning on selling them for as much as he could get.
Does anyone think he would have gone to this effort if he knew he couldn’t make a huge profit?
Does anyone think the people of Florida would have been better off had the man not brought down extra chainsaws?
I live in Raleigh which is on the north edge of the storm. As the storm slowed, the bigger issue quickly became the rain bands away from the eye coming in over the same areas. Hours of 2+” of rain an hour quickly becomes overflowing rivers. The flooded areas of New Bern, Belhaven and some others on the western side of the sounds floods during Nor’easters, so this is not unexpected. The only difference with Florence was it has crawled along so the wind has lasted days causing higher waters.
We have had other hurricanes with more wind damage, especially inland. Fran was more intense for a shorter time. Matthew dumped more water upstream so the flooding came down river from farther up.
Florence will be memorable like Harvey for just how long it stayed around. Other than that, it was your basic hurricane. It wasn’t Hugo or Hazel which roared in as true major hurricanes. It certainly wasn’t a Camille that put large ships 2 miles inland. It just kind of eased on in and as I write this, is still wondering slowly over South Carolina. Everyone will be glad when it finally leaves.
The kicker is, one of these days they will cry “wolf”!, and it truly will be a wolf, but many won’t believe it, and many deaths will result. That will be on their heads.
It’s getting so nobody trusts the media any more. link
Interestingly, trust in media and trust in government seem to be correlated.
Hurricanes in the North Atlantic usually start out tracking to the northwest and then curve to the northeast. That’s why the forecasts showing Florence curving to the southwest after landfall seemed a little strange. Of course, local pressure areas can affect how hurricanes move (in weather, likes attract and unlikes repel). I notice that the track of Florence is as expected–northwest to northeast–even after landfall.
Jim
Yes, here in Southern Vermont according to the Windy forecast, we are expecting a few inches of rain Tuesday afternoon (not as bad as Irene – that was a heart stopper).
http://imagizer.imageshack.com/img923/6476/KSAhtT.png
The explanation of coriolis here is not very clear.
Coriolis is a reaction, rather than a force. The winds try to blow and flow in a straight line, as everything does, but the spherical curvature of the Earth gives the winds (and bullets and cannon-balls) an apparent turn to the right, in the northern hemisphere. This has the resultant effect of creating a low pressure to the left, which draws the wind to the left, so the winds always spiral anticlockwise into a hurricane or depression in the NH.
However, the further north you go, the greater the coriolis reaction. And since this increasing reaction is to the right, it opposes the left turn of the winds spiraling into the low. So a hurricane will naturally widen, and its peak winds reduce, as it travels north. An Atlantic depression hitting the UK will have almost as much energy as a tropical hurricane, but its center will be more spread out and its peak winds lower.
R
The explanation of coriolis here is not very clear.
Coriolis is a reaction, rather than a force. The winds try to blow and flow in a straight line, as everything does, but the spherical curvature of the Earth gives the winds (and bullets and cannon-balls) an apparent turn to the right, in the northern hemisphere. This has the resultant effect of creating a low pressure to the left, which draws the wind to the left, so the winds always spiral anticlockwise into a hurricane or depression in the NH.
However, the further north you go, the greater the coriolis reaction. And since this increasing reaction is to the right, it opposes the left turn of the winds spiraling into the low. So a hurricane will naturally widen, and its peak winds reduce, as it travels north. An Atlantic depression hitting the UK will have almost as much energy as a tropical hurricane, but its center will be more spread out and its peak winds lower.
R
Another factor not mentioned here, was the cyclone energy potential.
The waters to the north were warmer than usual, but not warmer than the tropical waters. In addition, the depth of that warmth was not that great. A hurricane will churn up the sea to quite a depth, and so if the oceanic warmth is shallow, the hurricane will mix and cool the sea surface very quickly. And once that happens, the cyclone strength will likewise decrease rapidly.
R
There were a lot of media organisations and other sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome hoping that Florence would be a disaster with huge loss of life and property damage so they could lay the blame at President Trump’s feet in their wish to destroy him.
As far as they were concerned, lives and property were just collateral damage in support of a greater cause.
Very sad.
Thank you for that Dr Ball. The take home quote for me was “we charge what the market will bear”. I had naively pictured teams of actuaries bent over their desk scanning the statistics to evaluate risk and levy charges accordingly.
However in a situation where they rely on “what the market will bear”, it is in their interests to hype up all of the dangers so that their customers will be happy to accept larger and larger costs if they perceive that the risks are continuing to increase.
When I was a lad and they sent kids up the chimney to sweep them, thieves were generally freelancers, working on their own. These days they are company men and occupy the offices of reinsurance companies.
They are really reaching on the “death toll” thing, now up to 16. Included are a couple who died from CO, i.e. were stupid, and had a generator running close to, or even in their house, and the driver of a pickup truck that went off the road. And that was Florence’s fault because….