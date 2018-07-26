SHOCKER: National Geographic admits they were wrong about “starving polar bear” video

A stunning admission from National Geographic:
National Geographic went too far in drawing a definitive connection between climate change and a particular starving polar bear in the opening caption of our video about the animal. We said, “This is what climate change looks like.” While science has established that there is a strong connection between melting sea ice and polar bears dying off, there is no way to know for certain why this bear was on the verge of death. This is an updated version of the video.
Dr. Susan Crockford says in an essay:
Remember that video of an emaciated Baffin Island polar bear that went viral last December? In an unexpected follow-up (“Starving-Polar-Bear Photographer Recalls What Went Wrong“; National Geographic, August 2018 issue), photographer Cristina Mittermeier makes some astonishing admissions that might just make you sick.
It turns out they didn’t just come across the dying bear the day it was filmed: it was spotted at least two days earlier by Paul Nicklen. He must have had a satellite phone with him when he saw the bear but the only call he made was to his film crew — he made no attempt to find a local conservation officer to euthanize the bear, which would have been the right thing to do.
The bear’s emaciated, near-death stagger1 was simply too tantilizing to pass up (video needs action: an emaciated dead bear would not been nearly as effective). Mittermeier claims they knew when they filmed the bear that he was sick or injured, but Nicklon presented it as an effect of climate change regardless. Mittermeier now says National Geographic simply “went too far” with their video caption (“This is what climate change looks like“), that she and Nicklan “lost control of the narrative.”
Actually, what they lost was their humanity.
Here are some excerpts (my bold):
“Photographer Paul Nicklen and I are on a mission to capture images that communicate the urgency of climate change. Documenting its effects on wildlife hasn’t been easy. With this image, we thought we had found a way to help people imagine what the future of climate change might look like. We were, perhaps, naive. The picture went viral—and people took it literally.
Paul spotted the polar bear a year ago on a scouting trip to an isolated cove on Somerset Island in the Canadian Arctic [August 2017]. He immediately asked me to assemble our SeaLegacy SeaSwat team. SeaLegacy, the organization we founded in 2014, uses photography to spread the message of ocean conservation; the SeaSwat team is a deployable unit of storytellers who cover urgent issues. The day after his call our team flew to an Inuit village on Resolute Bay.There was no certainty that we would find the bear again or that it would still be alive.
…Only when it lifted its head were we able to spot it lying on the ground, like an abandoned rug, nearly lifeless. From the shape of its body, it seemed to be a large male.
We needed to get closer; we boarded a Zodiac boat and motored to land. Strong winds covered our noise and smell. From the shelter of one of the empty buildings, we watched the bear. He didn’t move for almost an hour. When he finally stood up, I had to catch my breath. Paul had warned me about the polar bear’s condition, but nothing could have prepared me for what I saw. The bear’s once white coat was molted and dirty. His once robust frame was skin and bones. Every step that he took was pained and slow. We could tell he was sick or injured and that he was starving. We could see that he was probably in his last days.
I took photographs, and Paul recorded video.
When Paul posted the video on Instagram, he wrote, “This is what starvation looks like.” He pointed out that scientists suspect polar bears will be driven to extinction in the next century. He wondered whether the global population of 25,000 polar bears would die the way this bear was dying. …
National Geographic picked up the video and added subtitles. It became the most viewed video on National Geographic’s website—ever. … The mission was a success, but there was a problem: We had lost control of the narrative. The first line of the National Geographic video said, “This is what climate change looks like”—with “climate change” highlighted in the brand’s distinctive yellow. In retrospect, National Geographic went too far with the caption.
Perhaps we made a mistake not telling the full story—that we were looking for a picture that foretold the future.
We had sent a “gut-wrenching” image out into the world. We probably shouldn’t have been surprised that people didn’t pick up on the nuances we tried to send with it. Yet we were shocked by the response.”
Read the rest here.
What kind of people sit around for days knowing an animal is suffering an agonizingly slow death and do nothing but plan how to use that suffering animal to make money? Callous and self-absorbed people.
Not only did Nicklen and Mittermeier cold-bloodedly exploit a defenseless, suffering animal without a thought to ending its pain, they still think that what they did was noble and self-sacrificing (they were “on a mission”). They apparently think that their advocacy for climate change relieved them of the responsibility of being humane.
They still don’t understand that many people were as sickened by their lack of compassion as by the film footage itself. People were also angry that Nicklen and Mittermeier misrepresented the situation: by their own admission, they knew the bear was sick, yet peddled their images as climate change tragedy porn anyway.
Their response to the public backlash (“National Geographic went too far”) is laughable. They just don’t get it: their actions did real damage to their cause.
Bottom line: A polar bear needlessly died a slow, miserable death because of heartless climate change advocacy and it made the public angry.
FOOTNOTES
1. As I pointed out in my State of the Polar Bear Report (Crockford 2018), cancer can cause the kind of profound muscle wasting exhibited by this polar bear. Muscle wasting is more than simply not having enough to eat: it is the body consuming itself, drawing on all energy reserves to try and fight the illness.
REFERENCES
Crockford, S.J. 2018. State of the Polar Bear Report 2017. Global Warming Policy Foundation Report #29. London. pdf here.
Dr. Crockford also has a summary of why dying polar bears is mostly fake news, well worth the read:
This is what Climate Hustle looks like.
That’s what compassionate environmentalism is.
It is also, I suspect, a fate that many “environmentalists” would like to see inflicted on “skeptics”.
“Perhaps we made a mistake not telling the full story—that we were looking for a picture that foretold the future.” oh, no, it’s perfectly OK to blatently lie if its for the right cause.
All of the ‘coming climate change catastrophe’
is fake news supported by junk science.
Why should any polar bear story be different?
I don’t understand how people count polar bears,
since they all look the same to me,
with few exceptions, or why they are counted.
Who pays for that?
How about counting homeless people,
and helping them out,
with their drug and alcohol addiction issues,
using all the money saved
by NOT studying polar bears,
and NOT playing computer games
to make wrong wild guesses
of the future climate?
Or does that make too much sense?
I don’t understand the passion for polar bears
— it’s an animal that would kill humans
and eat them, if hungry.
The seals they eat seem a lot nicer.
They say truth will out: but this seems a bit of a damp squib. Hardly a Facebook winner. Meanwhile the damage has been done and it is here that the dice are severely loaded against the so called sceptics.
Too late I cancelled my subscription
So, it was a con job?? 🙂 The devil you say!
They didn’t lose control of the narrative. They TOOK control of the narrative.
But I think if they’d have shot the bear to end it’s suffering, it would have made the video even more emotionally powerful.
An absolute blunder on many levels, the least of which should be “How does this effect their credibility”.
Future actions will demonstrate what lessons they chose to learn from this event.
you can’t affect something you don’t have….what credibility?
Indeed as we long suspected
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Lies
And if they had made money and fame off the images of a starving bear, that too would have been acceptable with a slight touch of regret.
Why let compassion interfere with THE CAUSE?
It did not faze me since I’ve been boycotting National Geographic for several years now.
Sorry, but this is how nature works. The bear dies slowly. We kill the bear to make ourselves feel good, not to help the bear.
While it might seem humane to terminate the bear, an argument might be made to let nature take its course. That is, let it play out as it would had the bear not been spotted. If we start killing bears or other animals that appear sick or weak we are then confronted with the ethical decision of just how sick or weak they have to be before they are put down. We don’t have the luxury of having a veterinarian examine the animal to determine the problem or the prognosis for survival. We also have the ethical problem of just where on the hierarchy of life we stop intervening. Do we snuff out an injured ant? Or do we limit our intervention to mammals? If so, why?
If a hunter wounds an animal, then I think that they have a moral responsibility to try to find the animal and limit its suffering because the hunter caused the pain. However, if a human is not responsible for an animal’s pain, we should view it as nature and evolution at work. Can we justify killing a wolf or lion eating its prey while it is still alive to stop the pain of the prey?
OK, I know I’m not a vet, or even very medically astute. But I’m still struck by this question:
It would seem they had the resources to ferry people into the area. That being a given, would it have been that hard to find a vet, who could have done some type of assessment on this animal? Obviously, we do not know if this was simple starvation, or if there was a pathogen, or whatever … … … but to simply sit there, and think, ‘this is how we can sell climate change propaganda … ‘ is something I am unable to express in words.
IF … … … and I want to emphasize IF … … … this bear was starving, and otherwise viable, a small amount of food left for it, close enough for it to sustain itself, until it could reach a natural food resource, would have been in order, in my opinion. Again, obviously, the compassionate thing to do is get someone knowledgeable to do some kind, ANY kind of an assessment, and proceed from there.
I fully understand that the bear might have just been elderly (like me), suffering some disease, or … who knows what. And, I would not be in favor of creating a state of dependency for the bear by leaving TOO much fodder. But what we see here, is reprehensible.
National Geographic, from now on, I shall only refer to you as National PORNographic.
Gee Clyde, you are really battling with the concept of “snuffing out an injured ant?” What do you mean, “If we start killing…animals that appear sick or weak?” We do it all of the time. It doesn’t take a veterinarian’s examination to see what was happening in that video.
We also apparently don’t have the resource of a Necropsy to determine just what lead to the poor condition of that bear in the first place. Like Susan indicated, if the bear had cancer, shame on Nat Geo for making it a Climate Scare Story
This is similar to poverty porn. It’s disgusting. It’s bad taste on warp drive. People are starting to push back.
There is a group of activists who depend for their paychecks on soliciting donations. It is unsurprising that they often go too far.
“We probably shouldn’t have been surprised that people didn’t pick up on the nuances we tried to send with it. Yet we were shocked by the response.”
Condescension, much.
An exercise in narcissism.
Good thing they don’t do things like this with starving kids, right?
Andrew
Are you sure?
Non,
I was being sarcastic. I presume they do it. To what extent, I don’t know.
Andrew
So do I. I’ve been uber-sarcastic…
“He wondered whether the global population of 25,000 polar bears would die the way this bear was dying.”
I’m curious, exactly how does he think polar bears die now, or have died in the past? Or does he think polar bears never died until climate change came along? And how does he think polar bears will die if he manages to put an end to all climate change somehow?
I got very good news for the scaremongers: they can tell the world that all these cuddly polar bears are going to die! Some of illness, some of old age, some killed in accidents, but they’ll all be dead some day. What a cruel world.
Very satisfying to see the facts coming through. But I doubt that the opportunistic msm will pay the same attention to truth as to the lies.
Well… If it wasn’t Climate Change wot killed da bear, then it musta bin plastic drinking straws wot dun it…. yup, yup, yup.
“the SeaSwat team is a deployable unit of storytellers who cover urgent issues.”
Well, there you have it. A special, mobile unit to make up fables on the fly. What else would you expect they’d come up with?
Besides, isn’t it spelled “deplorable”?
… deplorable unit of bold-face liars.
Yeah, it’s me again — I’m jumping in to trash them all over this blog post, because of its disgust factor.
I subscribed to National Geographic (Irrational Geographic) for lots of years in my teens and early twenties, mainly for the photos. Thankfully, I rarely read the articles.
I just did a Bing search of the phrase, “national geographic lied about starving polar bear”, and all I see are stories that treat the original story and video as truth. So, even Bing is slow on this one, … or in denial like Google.
One big lie replaced with a pretty big lie
“While science has established that there is a strong connection between melting sea ice and polar bears dying off, “
They try again and again and again. We ought to be used to it, but we better shouldn’t.
Hard to sell pictures of fat healthy polar bears not connected to ‘climate change’, This is what ‘climate change doesn’t look like’ … that just won’t go viral, nor will the news that the population of polar is increasing.
Polar bears will not starve.
Their article was simply CONfirmation Bias at its worse.
“This is what climate change looks like”
No, this is what LYING looks like.
The ends justify the means. Nothing new for this ilk.
The Afghan girl was right to be nervous.
Dear National Geographic,
What a mealy-mouthed excuse for an apology:
” We PROBABLY shouldn’t have been surprised…”
” PERHAPS ” we made a mistake…”
” while science has established that there is a strong connection…”
I remember the National Geographic of over 60 years ago. Brings to mind “Oh Hamlet, what a falling off was there “.
An apology like that is much worse than doing nothing.
I remember the National Geographic when I was growing up in the 70’s and 80’s – it is quite true how the mighty have fallen…… Sadly today IMO the only “good” thing about the magazine is that it still boasts some very impressive and beautiful photography. And no, I’m not including the dying polar pic in with that assessment. So yeah, admire the photos in the magazine but don’t bother reading the text; or if you do – take it with a HUGE grain of salt!
… and take a thorough hot shower afterwards.
“An apology like that is much worse than doing nothing.”
I’m afraid you’re right. This “apology” gives NG another chance to keep the issue alive and to get in a few licks on “denialists” in the same stroke. I would like to know more about reader comments – i.e. how many comments simply took the bait and how many were skeptics who condemned this blatant propaganda effort.
More important is the disturbing turn made by a once great magazine. I suspect the reason is that indulging in climate propaganda is the most sure-fire method of selling magazines. Cute animals have a huge audience, particularly when the meme is indifferent humans causing animal extinction.
Science, 1. Prophecy (inference), 0.
“…he made no attempt to find a local conservation officer to euthanize the bear, which would have been the right thing to do.”
===========
Right thing, why ?
Didn’t even make sense unless she thinks the media would spin it appropriately. Her own words
“Photographer Paul Nicklen and I are on a mission to capture images that communicate the
urgency of climate change. ”
” He pointed out that scientists suspect polar bears will be driven to extinction in the next century.
Poor bear.
What a round about way of saying, “We flat-out lied.” I think I’ll start using this line, whenever I need to gain something at the expense of the truth.
“No, dear, I did not sleep with that other woman.” LATER: “I lost control of the narrative.”
Does this line really make forgiving such a serious lie any easier? I think NOT.
Let’s go to a country with starving, diseased children now. Do recon for a year to find the perfect specimen. Find a sickly, emaciated, staggering, fly-covered, hungry five-year-old. Do we try to help? No, you stupid ass, we call a prize-winning film crew to set up shop and start a production. Can we, at least, give the child some water? No, dumb ass, that would detract from the realism, reducing the symptoms that sustain the image that we wish to capture, reducing the impact of the message we want to send. What message is that? — This is what CO2 is doing to the Earth.
… cutting edge documentary making. Give these people an award.
… insensitive, heartless, cruel, self-focused, arrogant, shortsighted, narcissistic sons of bitches.
And now for what I REALLY think:
You must be mistaken.
I just checked my Google news aggregator and the only citations about this bear are the original article and other related news items about this “viral” and heartbreaking video.
Since Google news is completely neutral and aims to only report real news, you should check your source.
/sarc
So I guess no polar bears have ever died of disease, old age, injury or a combination of these…. The reason you are more likely to see a polar bear struggling along like this (as opposed to a lion, a hyena or other large predator) is that not only is the polar bear the apex predator of its domain, it is also the only large land (or ice) based predator. In other words, in the African Savannah, a lion would likely be taken out by a pack of hyenas before it even got to this severe a condition. There are no other animals (other than another polar bear) that could kill and eat a sickly adult polar bear. Well, unless it fell into the water, where it might fall prey to a Greenland shark.
Also, I wonder how they reason that polar bears as a species managed to survive much warmer time periods than the present? How did they persist during the MWP when it was possible to grow crops in Iceland? But of course that doesn’t fit with the “climate change” narrative….
More climate alarmism fraud, plain and simple. For another example, on the topic of Pacific islands being doomed by sea leavel rise check out this beauty… https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/26/world/asia/solomon-islands-south-pacific.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimesworld
Love how they blame the backlash on people just not understanding the “nuances”, like we just don’t get their edgy truthiness.
Take away reason and responsibility and what do you get?
A) Polar Bear Fake News to drive CAGW (How much money have we wasted on CAGW?)
B) Democrat’s game plan.
Quote – “While science has established that there is a strong connection between melting sea ice and polar bears dying off,…”
==========================================================
Really? As the temperature warmed and the ice melted somewhat, polar bear populations quintupled. Just what is it that “science” was able to garner from this process that I’m missing?
“Science has established” = get ready for a big, whopper of a lie.
This reminds me of a news report of some “!!!!!” who took a horse to a remote area, hobbled it, tied it to a post and left it there to die. By the time someone else came along, the horse was dead. I put this kind of “environmentalist” on the same level. It is going to take me a while to calm down after this.