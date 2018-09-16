Privileged Rich Rocker Paul McCartney Can’t Understand Climate Denial

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Paul McCartney, who rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of The Beatles, has expressed his frustration at our failure to heed the climate message, by writing a song aimed at President Trump and other “climate deniers”.

Paul McCartney on handling crowds, and why he calls Donald Trump “the mad captain”

By Mark Savage

BBC Music reporter

13 September 2018

…

But the album’s angriest moment comes on Despite Repeated Warnings – a diatribe about climate change deniers, with a lyric that couldn’t be more timely or relevant: “Those who shout the loudest/May not always be the smartest.”

“People who deny climate change… I just think it’s the most stupid thing ever,” says the star.

“So I just wanted to make a song that would talk about that and basically say, ‘Occasionally, we’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg [despite] being warned it’s not a cool idea.'”

That mad captain, could it be anyone in particular?

“Well, I mean obviously it’s Trump but there’s plenty of them about. He’s not the only one.”

…