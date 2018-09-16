Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Paul McCartney, who rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of The Beatles, has expressed his frustration at our failure to heed the climate message, by writing a song aimed at President Trump and other “climate deniers”.
Paul McCartney on handling crowds, and why he calls Donald Trump “the mad captain”
By Mark Savage
BBC Music reporter
13 September 2018
But the album’s angriest moment comes on Despite Repeated Warnings – a diatribe about climate change deniers, with a lyric that couldn’t be more timely or relevant: “Those who shout the loudest/May not always be the smartest.”
“People who deny climate change… I just think it’s the most stupid thing ever,” says the star.
“So I just wanted to make a song that would talk about that and basically say, ‘Occasionally, we’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg [despite] being warned it’s not a cool idea.'”
That mad captain, could it be anyone in particular?
“Well, I mean obviously it’s Trump but there’s plenty of them about. He’s not the only one.”
People like McCartney in my opinion epitomise the kind of out of touch “Champagne socialists” who look down on the deplorables, who don’t understand ordinary people’s reluctance to embrace hardship, expensive green energy and personal sacrifice, so he and his friends can fly about on private jets telling the world how wonderful they feel that we made the “right” choice.
25 thoughts on “Privileged Rich Rocker Paul McCartney Can’t Understand Climate Denial”
BeAtles, son.
Hey I was never a fan ;-). Fixed, thanks.
Yup, intentionally misspelt, but nonetheless a tribute to Buddy Holly and the Crickets.
“Those who shout the loudest/May not always be the smartest.”
Sir Paul is well known for his giant carbon footprints via private jets. BIG private jets.
Nice Wings.
As Dr A Einstein (almost) said ”The shoemaker should stick to his last and the singer should stick to his banjo”.
“Paul McCartney Can’t Understand Climate Denial”
He prob’ly has trouble understanding flatearthism too.
If he led by example, giving up his private jet and car, living in a small cottage rather than an energy intensive mansion, I might take his climate rants more seriously.
I have no problem with rich people living a life or luxury, but I have a big problem with those rich people telling me I have to make sacrifices while they continue living it up.
This is a musician who boasts that he doesn’t understand musical notes.
How can a person with such disrespect for his own trade be expected to show any kind of understanding, not to say respect for science.
You know, this constant “live by example” gets so old. Rock stars need to go to concerts or they stop being rock stars. Climate scientists need to go to science meetings to get grad students and postdocs. It’s business. Until there is an energy neutral way to do that, they both will use jets, that’s the only choice there is no real alternative.
The other, more important thing, is that by pushing a pro energy neutral agenda, they will have far more effect on changing the earth than sitting in their offices. This is the thing I suspect you dislike.
I have no problem with low carbon energy which works, I’ve written several times on WUWT about my support for nuclear power.
e.g.
I have a big problem with wasting vast sums of money on useless technology which doesn’t work.
I personally wonder why people like you will go thru every hoop possible to make excuses for this jet set.
But i will give you there are exceptions: When Al Gore came to Oslo to receive the Noble, he traveled by train from the airport to Oslo, the large number of people accompanying him though, they all traveled in black limousines.
Really,
If Sir Paul wanted to reduce his carbon footprint, he, his band and roadies would fly in a normal commercial airliner rather than a private jet. That’s what “climate scientists” do.
There’s also the issue of his extensive real estate holdings. I don’t begrudge him any of his ranches, farms and urban mansions in the US and Britain, but he really ought to practice what he preaches.
He hasn’t been seen on his farm in Scotland for about a decade, and may have sold it.
he has no trouble understanding ‘circle jerk’
and the beat goes on.
Amazing that so many people who don’t know a thing about climate have such strong opinions about it.
McCartney has stuck me as being a compulsive trendoid, being a vegetarian and such. Vegan airhead usually strikes me as redundant.
I think it speaks for itself:
If we are all supposed to be worried about warming I’m having trouble with his image that disaster will be in the form of an iceberg.
Its difficult to make warm weather seem scary, thats why global warming films usually bomb unless they include a few episodes of deadly cold like “The Day After Tomorrow”. I guess the same principle applies to music.
Desperate fo attention,any attention, poor Paul.
Plugging his “New song” aging artist sucks in media..?
Maybe we should start addressing him as Sir Yoko.
However is quite funny that his accusation points directly at him.
Those who know the least are loudest to proclaim their knowledge..
Paul, stick to what you were good at, stay away from things you know little about preaching from the pulpit of your fame.
Why is it that the famous often think they know more than others? Even specialists in climatology acknowledge that we don’t know all natural causes of climate change so how can we possibly attribute the affect of so called man made CO2 climate change with any accuracy at all? Personally I think CO2 is a bit player and natural systems are far more important- but I’m not famous. Anyway, I much prefer “Queen” and at least Andy May has a PhD in astrophysics.
He may have been pushed into doing this by friends who are activists. it’s unlikely it was purely a personal impulse—although he may just be repeating what he’s read in the sort of magazines and newsletters he subscribes to.
While I like (liked) Paul McCartney I think all celebrities should stay out of Politics as a platform through their performances. They of course are entitled to their personal opinions, but I don’t want them pushing it from the stage in words or in song. He did the same with his new wife regarding the seals in Canada without any knowledge about what he was talking about. However, him along with Pamela Anderson used it as a ‘cross to die on’ for a couple of years, then moved on to Climate Change. All attention getters. Maybe they do that as a cover up for fading talent.