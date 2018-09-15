California Governor to Launch his “Own D*mn Satellite” to Monitor Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Providing climate data to the world is apparently a top Californian government spending priority.
‘We’re launching our own damn satellite’ — Gov. Jerry Brown says California will go to space to fight climate change
By EVAN HALPER
Gov. Moonbeam is finally sending California into space.
Jerry Brown closed his climate summit in San Francisco on Friday with a dramatic announcement: California will launch its own satellite into orbit to track and monitor the formation of pollutants that cause climate change.
“With science still under attack and the climate threat growing, we’re launching our own damn satellite,” Brown said in prepared remarks. “This groundbreaking initiative will help governments, businesses and landowners pinpoint — and stop — destructive emissions with unprecedented precision, on a scale that’s never been done before.”
…
The state will develop the satellite with the San Francisco-based Earth-imaging firm Planet Labs, a company founded by former NASA scientists in 2010. The state may ultimately launch multiple satellites into space, according to the governor’s office. The California Air Resources Board is in the process of developing the monitoring technology used by the satellite. No date has been set for the launch; the process is expected to take several years.
…
Brown’s announcement came in quickly delivered remarks at the close of the three-day gathering and received a standing ovation from many in the audience. Two activists who stood up on their seats saying Brown is “not a climate leader” were carried out of the auditorium by security.
…
The suggestion that the satellite will “pinpoint and stop destructive emissions” seems a bit ominous, given that the satellite’s capabilities have not yet been finalised. But I guess on the positive side we should all be happy California has so much spare cash they can spend millions of dollars on global projects which provide minimal return to Californian taxpayers.
43 thoughts on “California Governor to Launch his “Own D*mn Satellite” to Monitor Greenhouse Gas Emissions”
Every time I start to think Governor Moonbeam can’t possibly do anything loonier, the crackpot goes and proves me wrong.
Perhaps someone will break the news to him that there’s already one up there?
https://oco.jpl.nasa.gov
Don’t confuse him with facts – his mind (whats left of it) is already made up.
Yeahbut, he can’t hype the data on a NASA satellite. This one he owns.
PAt Brown conyinually surprises us all with the boneheaded ideas that flow from his thick skull.
For taxing e cigarettes (an impossibility – very few vapists use e gigarettes) and encouraging smokers to keep smoking tobacco, I deem his to be an accessory to deaths caused by tobacco. He is worse than any tobacco company. He also has lied about e -cigareetes, claming they pose a substantial health risk.
There is no logical reason to think that and certainly not a shred of evidence to support that argument. Pat Brown may have claimed nicotene is deadly. In the first place, many vapists, like myself, do not use nocotene, not because it is harmful, but because the nicotene in the e -liquid of an e cigarette cannot be transported into the vapist’s lungs. That was proven years ago in a controlled experiment at the University of Maryland, andd I myself can testify that you can’t get a nicotene high from an e-cigarette. Want nicotene? – buy some nicotene gum and chew it while you vape. Nicotene is NOT a carcinagen, now or ever.
Again, someone has to throw in extraneous comments that have zero to do with the article above.
Maybe such satellites would exist if not for the fact that NASA’s priorities shifted to things like “Muslim outreach.”
Maybe he’s unaware of this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geostationary_Carbon_Cycle_Observatory
The project will ultimately likely be scratched, but not before his CA cronies make lots of taxpayer-funded $$$.
Wow, Brown is angry now. The TDS and CCDS are causing him to swear. He has gone way past “moonbeam” status now, to full on, stark raving lunatic. Where’s a strait jacket when you need one?
Moonbeam is becoming more unhinged over Climate Change as time moves on. It’s clearly developed from a concern to an unhealthy, for all, obsession. The amount of money he’s spent and has earmarked to support this demon could have housed all California’s homeless people and put a dent in its’ water shortage problem.
Is it just a coincidence that the illustration makes the satellite look like the Star Wars Death Star or do you know something we don’t? Moonbeam as Darth? Now who could possibly be Jaba the Hut?
Life following fiction yet again
I have a muscovy duck male named Darth Vader. You’re insulting my duck. My duck is smarter than Moonbeam.
OK,
Do you have a second one named Princess Leia????
I’ve always suspected Jerry Brown was a space cadet. Now there is no doubt.
Crackpot senile Totalitarian Governor(s) launching SPY satellites … what could possibly go wrong?
I guess the Fireplace Polizia, enforcing “no-burn days” wasn’t quite Draconian-enough.
And how much emissions will the rockets spew that will carry his satellites?
None if the rocket uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as propellants.
Water vapor.
Dave, is that a greenhouse gas?
You realise the dihydrogen monoxide exhaust is a much more potent green house gas than carbon dioxide?
Maybe his choo choo to nowhere can deliver the satellite(s)…
Maybe his choo choo to nowhere can be put to good use…
good grief…when you have NASA, NOAA, 97% of climate scientists, and every other money sucker..
…pimping for you
Why in this world would you want to rock the boat…
Maybe it can find their missing water……….
So… will Moonbeam’s satellite “pinpoint — and stop — destructive emissions” from every breathing human in the state?
Did I miss something? Don’t we already have a satellite monitoring atmospheric GHGs? Although I suppose a Mexafornia satellite will likely be much more capable.
And I thought our UK politicians were loonies.
It will never be built or launched. He will be out of office in the near future and it will quietly be forgotten.
It’s like Elon Musk and Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago announcing grandiose plans to bore a hyper-loop type tunnel between block 37 in downtown Chicago and O’Hare International Airport. All to be completed in two years. For one billion dollars and it won’t cost the tax payers a dime. To date, six months later there is still no signed contract, no agreed right of way, no geological studies and no business plan. In Spring Mayor Emanuel will be out of office and Elon Musk may be bankrupt. In all likelihood the tunnel project will quietly be forgotten. But it made for wonderful television.
If you will indulge me a moment, I’m going to recklessly over-generalize here. This non-sense about launching a satellite is symptomatic of Liberalism’s greatest weakness. Most liberals are just plain gullible. A lot of them are children or naive adult-children who never grew up. They have a tendency to be taken in by fancy words and a fine speech . They listen to what their leaders say – not to what their leaders actually do. President Obama talked a good game but he did very little. It didn’t matter. He is a candidate for sainthood. Donald Trump communicates poorly but he has done more to create actual jobs for poor people than Obama ever did. Doesn’t matter – he doesn’t talk like their sociology professor so they think he is a fool. The satellite of course is ridiculous and will never be built or launched. But it sounds nice. It doesn’t matter to liberals that it will never actually be built and that their leaders are playing them for fools.
Although there were two activists thrown out of the room by security. Presumably activists against Brown’s purported) cosy relationships with oil companies.
… and yeah, he’s out soon. Will be replaced by Gavin Newsom, so expect more of the same.
I really hope Governor Brown gets permission for the his launch and notifies all concerned parties. It would probably be for the best to simply engage governor Brown’s space launch from the ABM site in Alaska, it is important to prevent the Russians and Chinese form seeing something on their radar screens and over reacting. Or, lord forgive the Indians and Pakistanis for that matter.
michael
The illustration looks a lot like the star wars death star the emperor was building before his untimely demise. With California’s debt load and ridiculous anti business economic/free sh*t/ socialist policies under gov moon beam the cost of launcing this satellite might be the death star for California. But then I’m sure he will expect a bailout from the rest of the country once he and his policies are flushed down the drain.
Hey, this is great news! It represents jobs for many of my former students who now work in the aerospace industry. Three cheers for Governor Moonbeam!!!
USA’s governor Brown makes Australian politicians look like they have some degree of intelligence.
Yeah and launch it with Moonbeam on it .
Really is the guy that mental ?
What has happened is the train to no where and the imminent California melt down have pushed the earth has a fever priest over the top .
Ready for Launch, Captain Moonbeam!
https://youtu.be/-pGOIIwY12I
There is ZERO chance this isn’t political BS. Moonbeam is on his way out – term limited – and the timing of these phantom satellite launches won’t possibly be until 2021. Once the costs are made clear to the legislature they will NEVER fund the work – even under Gavin Newsome. And Gov Brown knows all this.
Dear God, will we NEVER be rid of this POS? He has driven the state into the poorhouse and yet he still believes California is rich enough to have both a $100 billion dollar slow bullet train to nowhere, PLUS a useless satellite.
I’ve never wished someone dead … but with this congenital idiot, I’m working my way up to wishing him GBH …
w.
Still it’s just a Drop in the bucket compared to the amount being wasted by Gov Moonbeam on the low-speed train to nowhere from nowhere. He’s already put some of the carbon tax money to that albatross of massive debt.
The satellites (microsatellites) would not even be a rounding error on the train budget.
Gov Brown’s final gesture will be to sign an order compelling all radio telescopes in California to start more focused searches for extraterrestrial life signals, so that he will know where to aim the rocket his state builds to send a message to those beings to help California find a new source of non-fossil fuel, non-nuclear energy that WILL work.
… more California dreamin’ going on here. I’m sure the tax payers won’t mind their money being spent on off-planet pursuits. Let’s see now, we have streets getting painted white, regulations compelling all renewable energy, and now a state-built satellite to monitor the magical molecule. What I want to know is who will be cast as Gov Brown in the movie made out of all this. First we have to come up with a good movie title. Then we have to decide whether the movie will be a comedy (my vote) or something more serious, like an end-of-the-world thing.
The comedy would be called Gettin’ Down With Brown. The serious movie would be called Hot Hell California, using the Eagle’s song, Hotel California as the theme song.
I hope Gavin cancels the ‘bullet’train and this satellite.
‘The suggestion that the satellite will “pinpoint and stop destructive emissions” seems a bit ominous, given that the satellite’s capabilities have not yet been finalised.’
I’m thinking big laser. Operated by Schwarzenegger.
Does Jerry Brown even know how to fly a lite? I seriously doubt it.
Sorry, typo “kite” not “lite.”
Nail dem cows, Moonbeam, track down dem farters!
Hopefully this satellite has lasers. Jerry can sit in the command center and shoot the emissions. Pew pew…is that a laser sound?
Way Kewl!
“the process is expected to take several years.”
Taking a satellite from concept to launch can take 20 years. We can shorten the time frame a bit because the OCO and OCO2 birds have already done this. Then lengthen the time frame because CARB are moonbats with no comprehension of reality.
“The state will develop the satellite with the San Francisco-based Earth-imaging firm Planet Labs, a company founded by former NASA scientists in 2010.”
These ex-NASA guys have hopped onto the Global Warming Gravy Train *BIGLY*.
Imagine, getting a fat Govt. contract, with guaranteed renewals, no set end date, specs changed on a whim, and only a vague mission statement. All funded by a bunch of left wing ideologues and outright moonbats spending other people’s money like it is going out of style.
These ex-NASA guys are going to ride this one to riches and all the way to retirement.
Anybody wonder why Global Warming just keeps going and going and going ……
Like the Energizer Bunny?
This is exhibit A, it pays, Big Time.