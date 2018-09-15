Another #fakenews video @CNN Anderson Cooper hypes #HurricaneFlorence flooding – meanwhile firefighters spoof TV news

Yesterday we reported on the hilarious antics of Mike Seidel of The Weather Channel in his performance trying to stand up in wind while others strolled casually by in the background. That video has gone viral. Here’s another example of how media tries to make the storm look worse than it actually was.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper was reporting live on the scene on a flooded road. And for effect, he stands in a ditch at the side of the road, about 3 feet lower.
Fortunately, somebody else was there to capture the CNN #fakenews event.
Yes the flooding was bad, but there’s no reason for antics like this. It just makes CNN looks even more untrustworthy than it already is.
No wonder trust in the news media is dropping.
Meanwhile, some firefighters had some fun spoofing “live on the scene reports”:
It’s not news, it’s CNN?
The vanity of TV (w)anchors never ceases to entertain. When out in the field or the slums they are often a bit too eager to try and prove that they are roughing it and getting their hands dirty. I suspect that for many of them this stems from a deep sense of insecurity because they are afraid that a senior executive might suddenly realize that they are paying a lot of money for somebody who’s main skill is just reading an autocue.
I was listening to some kids kibitz in line at the local Starbucks. It was much better than most of the stand-up comedy in the downtown clubs. Those kids had amazing control of their voices. They looked intelligent and the right age, so I asked them if they were students. They were in the Radio, TV Broadcast program at the local community college. The skills they had learned went way beyond just parroting off a prompter.
I think he was hoping a snake would crawl into his ass.
I’m ashamed to admit, well not really, that I did laugh when I saw him referred to as Anderson Poopchute recently. Well, he does talk out of it.
Reporting live from the gutter.
No big surprise.
Good line, I like it
This is one of the reasons I cut the cord. Now I wake up every morning happy that I don’t send one penny to CNN, MSNBC, ESPN
The left lives by the lie in every way possible. Many times it is not what they say but what they don’t say. Like, by the way, I’m standing in a ditch.
Like so many others in society who really don’t contribute very much, when you get a chance to “enhance” what little trivial stuff you do (telling people it rains & wind blows during hurricanes being a good example), you fluff it up as much as you can.
How the cameramen are able to film this crap without falling down laughing is the mystery.
I think the Firefighters might have a new career in television reporting!
Anderson Cooper should have squatted down in the water so it came up to his neck and then he would have an even more dramatic lie to broadcast.
I saw an article today saying CNN’s ratings had dropped 43 percent. CNN is going to run itself out of business telling all those lies. It can’t happen too soon, as far as I’m concerned.
No one can survive that kind of ratings drop without dark Chinese money to prop them up.
Tom,
What could sink CNN would be losing its stranglehold on airport news. It’s also common in other countries, but I don’t know what share of revenues and profits, if any, comes from outside the US.
The ‘tards are so vocal about disparaging Fox (Faux) News but if they had half a brain between them, they’d realize that CNN is more likely than Fox to be the main contributor to Trump being re-elected in 2020. Doubling down while losing, naaah, not such a great idea.
So “fake news” is just a construct of conservatives?
The Communist News Network would makenPravda proud.
So Florence was basically a tropical storm, some wind, few Anabellum era trees fell over, a foot of flood water down by the creeks. This was touted as proof of global warming from a hurricane on an unprecedented scale. We lost a couple people which is extremely sad, but nothing close to what was predicted came about. The rain bands coming in now are wide and diffuse.
It’s obvious that the homes and businesses behind Mr. Cooper are flooded. Maybe it is just a foot of water, but they are flooded and they have sustained damage. The people who live there will have a lot of work to do when the water recedes, costing them time and money.
That’s the story, Mr. Cooper. It’s a good story. It is enough. If you want to embellish the story in the hopes that you will get more viewers, you will get less. Oops! Too late!
Love the firefighters’ spoof.
Sad thing is, what they communicated about those who are supposed to be reporting about the news and weather is spot on.
Maybe instead of “Fake News” we should call it “Hyped News”?
I don’t have a cell phone so I’m not familiar with all this hash tag stuff.
Make that:
“Maybe instead of ‘(pound sign)Fakenews’ we should call it ‘(pound sign)Hyperdnews’”?
Brilliant spoof by those guys!
Awww! Give him a little credit. At least he was prepared to get his undies wet!
I suppose it gives more meaning to the phrase, “in depth reporting.”
Socialism . The ideology of deceit.