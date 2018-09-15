Dr. Roy Spencer was on the Tucker Carlson show yesterday, talking about climate change and the attempt to link it to hurricanes. When Tucker asked about “Bill Nye the Science Guy”, Dr. Spencer pointed out that Nye participated in a fraud video on CO2, and mentioned that I “cleverly showed the whole thing was faked”. Watch.
For those that want to see how I took Al Gore and Bill Nye down, have a look at this post:
Al Gore and Bill Nye FAIL at doing a simple CO2 experiment
Years later, that video with the fraudulent experiment is still up on Al Gore’s “Climate Reality” website. Clearly for them, the end justifies the means.
65 thoughts on “Dr. Roy Spencer’s appearance on Fox News (and mine)”
YouTube stopped doing closed captioning on FOX…
Even before this, back when I first started reading WUWT, there was the infamous experiment described on the NOAA/NWS page trying essentially to prove CO2 heats up the atmosphere in a bottle. I had several of my physics labs try to repeat the experiment as outlined on the NWS page. To say it could not be replicated was an understatement. The results depended sensitively on a slew of experimental factors not related to CO2 at all. The only way one could get the expected result, a larger Delta T in the CO2 filled bottle, was through fakery; and, then, one would get such a large difference it was not credible. The results were summarized here at WUWT.
Yet, there are still science teachers and environmental activists who swear by this demonstration. You can’t fix committed.
A young relative of a friend and her school colleagues had set up a science project similar to this, and the relative was explaining this to my friend and telling her that it didn’t work. I listened to the experimental design, which was quite good actually for a bunch of kids, and then offered to tell them reasons why it wasn’t working. The young girl told me “It’s OK, we already wrote our conclusions and handed them in – the thermometers weren’t working”.
Pity Trenberth will have retired by the time they get old enough to do a Post-doc.
It’s extremely difficult to read thermometers. In fact, prior to 1960 it was impossible.
https://realclimatescience.com/2018/09/angry-climate-alarmists/
#philincalifornia
“the thermometers weren’t working”
I am really struggling with this one.
Basically when reality does not match expectation, then reality is a fault.
It’s a pure genius level excuse.
It puts “I think therefore I am” in the shade and replaces it with “I think thereby I will”.
“It’s a pure genius level excuse”
For 13-year olds, yes. I was somewhat impressed especially with their experimental design.
Not such a good excuse though for “vaunted” climate scientists who go around giving each other awards for conclusion-based conclusion-drawing.
Or..”I think therefore that I’m right.”
I always liked The Moody Blues take on that.
“I think. I think I am. Therefore I am! (I think?)”
PS I did a quick search to check the lyric’s punctuation and found this.
“I think I am, therefore, I am… I think.”
― George Carlin
(I don’t know who said (or sang) it first.)
Based on several years of judging high school science fairs, I would say their response was not unexpected. I never met a single high school instructor who understood the concept of a controlled experiment and very few who understood replication. No wonder science is in chaos.
It obvious these kids are budding climate “scientist” but they still have a lot to learn.
The thermometers were working. The readings just needed to be adjusted.
“The readings just needed to be adjusted.”
My vote for thread winner!
It’s about time …
“climate change and the attempt to link it to hurricanes”
Here is an attempt
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/09/15/emissions-hurricanes/
Has anyone seen the actual source for this quote:
“This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast, and that’s saying a lot given the impacts we’ve seen from Hurricanes Diana, Hugo, Fran, Bonnie, Floyd, and Matthew,” warned a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wilmington, North Carolina, near where the storm is forecast to make landfall. “I can’t emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge, and inland flooding with this storm.”
E.g. from https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/09/hurricane-florence-and-the-fear-of-a-stalled-out-storm/569953/
I looked in the link provided an it’s not there, though maybe the versions don’t go back far enough.
I also looked at the discussion here and I don’t see any mention of “storm of a lifetime”.
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/archive/2018/FLORENCE.shtml?
Not sure where that phrase originated, but I did see it writ large on my TV screen while watching the Weather Channel’s live coverage Thirsday and Friday. Does that mean it’s a once in 75 year event? Doesn’t sound as bad that way.
From Eric Holthaus of NOAA, probably been disappeared! They start by overestimating the windspeed from aircraft, which they are supposed to calculate down to about 20ft (?) above ground where most of the damage occurs. They began just reporting the much higher speeds at the top of the huricane with Harvey last year and gauges at the right height recorded a Cat#1 for it at landfall (in prone areas these gauges record preccise info. There was 3ven discussions about changing the Saffir Simpson scale to fit higher categories than ‘5’ into the same wind speeds, essentially to allow for their hyped,mythical, stronger storms from A Warming.
https://youtu.be/DwgM_s3IBVk
Cape Fear (the movie) had worse.
How can a storm only kill 7 people and be considered a “Storm Of A Lifetime”? Even so, the loss of a single life … [ahem] We demand sensible storm control laws NOW!
Awesome work by Dr. Spencer, very clear and concise, getting points in quickly to hold people’s interest. It was great that Tucker just let him talk for a few minutes. And a great nod to Anthony, again done in a clear and concise way that made the point immediately. Too bad Dr. Spencer didn’t throw a mention to WUWT in there so that people could have come over and checked out the site. I am glad Tucker had Dr. Spencer on, I hope this leads to more such appearances. Thanks for pointing it out, I had missed this segment.
I listened to it when it was on my satellite dish here (I record all Tucker’s shows) and I thought I heard Dr Spencer mention Anthony’s website specifically – but NOT WUWT by the initials.
[In this case, Mythbusters made similar mistakes to Nye and Gore, but at least they didn’t fake the results in post production – Anthony]
If Earth ever gets trapped inside a gigantic plexiglass cube, we’re screwed!
So Anthony,
What mistakes did Mythbusters make?
Not showing the CO2 and Methane levels of the Greenhouse boxes after they pumped them up is the main one.
Why would they omit such a crucial fact?
Placement and spacing of the boxes is another problem. The two “hot boxes” were enclosed on both sides — the “control” boxes were not.
Reg,
Muthbusters were trying to be entertaining not conduct a proper scientific enquiry. Hence they didn’t show the CO2 levels it is hardly going to keep the viewers entertained. As for the placement of the controls given the size of the room and the heat generated by the lights that would be a minor effect.
Not really seeing your point, Percy.
What was the purpose of the experiment then? Seems to me to be propaganda.
And why did they use that kid as a prop (a common practice by the Progressives — see Obama’s Sandy Hook speech)? I used to watch Mythbusters and have never seen them do that before.
Nye’s degree is in Engineering. He was working for Boeing in Seattle when he had a notion to try his hand at standup. At a local open mike event, he met a guy with a cable access channel show who invited him to join in. “Bill Nye the Science Guy” began life as a running gag comedy bit on a cable access show. Near as I can tell it has never drifted far from its roots.