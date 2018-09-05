Claim: More Taxpayer Climate Cash And Carbon Taxes Would Boost the World Economy by $26 Trillion

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
This remarkable business opportunity will only be realised if it is funded by taxpayers and supported by carbon taxes.
The world economy could grow $26 trillion in a decade if governments and businesses focus on climate change
SEP 5, 2018, 6:56 PM
Bold action on climate change could add more than $US2 trillion a year to the global economy over the next decade, according to a major new report, which seeks to dispel the belief that tackling environmental issues will stifle economic growth.
The report from theGlobal Commission on the Economy and Climate (GCEC) on Wednesday argues that the world’s politicians and decision-makers are “significantly underestimating the benefits of cleaner, climate-smart growth.” It said the global economy could increase in size by $US26 trillion by 2030, if more ambitious steps are taken.
Former heads of government, business leaders, and economists are all part of the GCEC’s team, and have argued that the globe is at a crossroads, whereby it needs to fully commit to sustainable future growth, or see the earth suffer even more.
“There’s still a perception that moving toward a low-carbon path would be costly,” Helen Mountford, the lead author of the report said in an interview with Reuters. “What we are trying to do with this report is once and for all put the nails in the coffin on that idea.”
Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/global-commission-on-the-economy-and-climate-report-2018-9
From the energy chapter of the main report;
Energy will account for just under a third of total core and primary energy sustainable infrastructure investment to 2030, or around US$1.7 trillion per year. Meeting a 2C scenario requires slightly more investment and large increases in spending on energy efficiency, at double current levels if not more, but this is offset by lower investment requirements for primary energy such as coal and oil. The investment challenge includes providing access to 2.7 billion people for clean cooking and to 1 billion for electricity. Making sure energy infrastructure is sustainable will not cost much more, but it requires shifting the way we invest. This shift requires supportive policies that reveal the value proposition of renewables and energy-efficiency investments and that level the playing field. Policymakers also need to spend better, with the right objectives and with the use of relevant metrics for success in dealing with sustainability. Essential policies include the reforming of fossil fuel subsidies, alignment of taxation and other policies offering financial incentives, raising and allocating public funds to sustainable infrastructure, and the smart use of limited public funds to attract private investment.
Previous analysis conducted for the Global Commission estimates that only half of the infrastructure investment required is currently flowing and about 70% of the spending gap is in emerging and developing economies. Both public and private investment will be needed. Overall, public infrastructure investment appears to be on the rise though it remains well below levels required to meet demand for infrastructure services. In developing countries, roughly 60% of infrastructure investment is from the public sector, while in developing countries it is only about 40%. On the private investment side, although the level of investment required is manageable on a macroeconomic basis, with enough global savings to cover the need, it has historically been a struggle to channel private finance to green energy infrastructure and energy-efficiency investment, especially in developing economies. The levels of returns and investment risks (real or perceived) have been key barriers to increased private investment. To address these common barriers and facilitate commercial investment, the G20 is advancing a ‘Roadmap for Infrastructure as an Asset Class’ which in turn should foster the development of infrastructure as a heterogeneous asset class.
Public investment also needs to shift. In 2014, the public sector accounted for more than half of ongoing investment in coal-fired power, showing the need for more climate-consistent strategies in the power sector. Even with notable progress in phasing out fossil fuel subsidies in some countries, these were estimated to be an estimated US$373 billion in 2015 according to the OECD and International Energy Agency (IEA), well above renewable energy subsidies in 2015. This effectively creates a negative carbon price and disincentivises investment in clean energy alternatives. At the same time, the number of carbon pricing systems is growing, now covering over 70 jurisdictions and about 20% of global GHG emissions (see Section 1.A, Figure 4). Yet over 75% of emissions covered are priced at an effective rate of less than US$10 per tonne,49 far from US$40–80 per tonne by 2020 recommended as a floor price by the 2017 High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices. Absent consistent and sufficiently high carbon pricing, the risk-return proposition for investment in clean energy remains weak, and continued subsidies for fossil fuels raise the risks of stranded assets in the future.
Read more: https://newclimateeconomy.report/2018/energy/
If this is such a remarkable business opportunity, why do governments have to get involved? Why does the “risk-return proposition for investment in clean energy remain weak”? Given the alleged falls in the price of solar panels and wind turbines, why are carbon taxes still seen as so essential?
Surely climate enthusiast Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and green Ivy League endowment funds can raise enough cash between them to get the ball rolling.
A string of trillion dollar climate business success stories would sweep aside all skepticism about the benefits of green investment.
Taxation is always a drain on the economy. People who claim that more taxes are good for the world economy just talk through their hats.
Every dollar the government puts into the economy has to be offset by a dollar that it takes out of the economy.
Every dollar the government puts into the economy has to be offset by a dollar
a dollarten dollars that it takes out of the economy.
Fixed it for ya.
They are just moving money around….take from the few countries that pay….and give to the vast majority of countries that get paid…..they said world economy
Taxation is not always a drain on the economy.
If you build helpful infrastructure, it is a boon to the economy.
I don’t know where you are – U.S., or some other place.
Here in the U.S., tax-supported government efforts provide excellent infrastructure that allows us all to carry on with our lives, being productive.
Some examples:
I can see potential clients, or get training, in a neighboring state simply by driving along our awesome interstate system. I used the interstates to figure out where I wanted to go to grad school, and to interview, and then to interview for post-docs. This was super-easy. They are safe, partly because of controlled on/off ramps, and few, judiciously placed exits/entrances. This makes it safe to travel quickly from place to place.
In economics, there is something called “transaction cost.” This is the effort and trouble it takes to find another party with whom you want to carry out an economic transaction, and carry out that transaction. Freeway travel helps out greatly.
This freeway system is utterly dependent on taxes.
Clean water. I have traveled U.S. pretty well. While the water quality is not always perfect, I can think of no place I have gone where I could not simply turn on the tap and have water sufficiently clean and acceptable for drinking and bathing. From one end of this great country to another. I don’t have to boil water, or buy bottled water, etc. I simply turn on the tap.
This ubiquitous on-tap water supply is utterly dependent on taxes. And it makes us very productive in our other endeavors.
Traffic lights. Court system. Etc. Etc.
These things will not function without being done by government, and without being paid for by taxes.
The trick for us is being able to judge when such things are worthwhile or not.
Throwing money at a harm that is non-existent will be good for some people’s pockets, and for entrenched government to get more power over us, but we, overall, will get no return on this investment. I agree totally that the money is far better off chasing other endeavors.
But saying that anything done by taxes is a drain on the economy is dumb.
“The world economy could grow $26 trillion in a decade if governments and businesses focus on climate change”
Maybe they are confusing the “UN bureaucracy” with the “world economy”.
If you want to ‘double the world economy’ just create 15% inflation p.a .and wait 5 years…
And just how much of those trillions of dollars goes to grow government? Hmmm?
Plants need CO2. Governments need tax revenue. That’s Nature.
Yes, governments do need tax revenue, but not for redistribution of wealth. Very little goes back into the private sector.
“raising and allocating public funds to sustainable infrastructure, and the smart use of limited public funds to attract private investment.” Around the world there billionaires, private investment firms, and corporations with billions in cash on the books. If it is such a good idea, sustainable infrastructure, let them risk their funds. We have learned from history, “the smart use of limited public funds to attract private investment”, leads to bail outs and corruption.
BTW, anyone know if the banks have paid us all back yet? Or are they still using our money, to replace our money, to repalce our money, to replace OUR flaming money?
Alan the Brit
Fred the shred lost his knighthood but not the money he stole from everyone.
And the outgoing chief of the TSB after the computer fiasco? £1.5M pay off.
That’s the PPP pipedream PrivatePublicPartnerships.
The private banks will say they have paid all back, so please bail us out now again in the current crash. Be sure of one thing – the profits squirreled away offshore are for them – it’s only social to bail them out, poor blokes, right?
And what happens to all the products and jobs destroyed by those taxes? Are these people wilfully stupid?
I love the “would create jobs” argument. If job creation is a desirable goal I have an even easier approach. Get 100 men to dig a big hole in the middle of nowhere. Now hire another 100 men to fill the hole back up. Bingo. 200 jobs created with exercise as a benefit and the manufacture of 200 shovels as economic spinoff.
We don’t want job creation. We want job destruction and increased leisure time. Our ancestors spent virtually all of their lives working just to survive. Who wants to go back to that?
Break out the spoons and start digging…
Think of how rich we’ll all become!
ha ha ha ha ha …. hey, wait, this is not funny, it’s stupid. And not just stupid, but dangerously stupid. Effin’ socialists have never understood the concept of adding value in a free market economy. Ergo, in a modern world you still get outcomes like Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea. I’d include China and Russia and Eastern Europe in that list, too, except those nations have at least partially pulled their heads out of their asses and let actual market forces work. And yet, we still have idiots wanting to force the US and Western economies into the same hopeless morass.
Let’s see how this has helped Australia? Formerly reliable coal power is now being turned economically useless and coal plants are shutting down, while wind power subsidies and dispersed, low density, intermittent generation is turning the whole national grid into a fragile basket case, ready to blackout at a moments notice, with the highest prices for all ratepayers, and of course, the attendant shuttering of businesses that depend on cheap reliable electricity. That’s your big opportunity, you idiots! Pull your damn heads out!
If you absolutely must regulate something, why don’t you pass a law saying fusion power MUST be solved by 2020. Wouldn’t that be great? Oh, and mandate free zero-emission, no fuel required flying cars and personal jet-packs while you’re at it. Mutter, mutter, ‘effin’ idiots. Sorry about the rant,
We have nuclear power and Apollo successes only because of national crash programs. The “free” market (what a joke) never could have done any of this. And Why?
Well von Hayek’s free-market is supposed to spontaneously, but in an unknowable way, spring economic goodness forth (hence the magic of the market) . This unbelievable codswollop is taught as dogma at the LSE, Chicago…
It’s magic, as Hayek himself acknowledged Mandeville . Too bad Mandeville ran the Hell fire clubs of the British Isles. This stuff makes Marx look sane.
We don’t have cars and planes because of government funding. Yes some projects are too risky for private investors. But the majority are not…
The Apollo program has meant very little. And the nuclear power program was an unexpected, unplanned offshot of the nuclear weapons program.
If you want to see a superior nuclear program, take a gander at the current molten salt small modular reactor development – almost 100% privately funded development by a dozen companies competing with a variety of designs. Only China and India have provided substantial funding for their programs. I believe that Moltex Energy and Transatomic Power have the edge in this race to develop the world’s future power technology.
These proposed programs that assume that renewables are the only or best path to a low carbon energy future are unbelievably ignorant and therefore disqualified as serious concepts.
it’s you suffering from the ‘magical thinking’ of the pretentious who wish to fake scholarship with no foundation of first hand experience.
for your information, every innovation is achieved by an individual.
there is no innovation done without the individual.
that individual does what he does because he wants to- not because he’s told to.
your sweeping generalizations ignore the fact that every case of innovation is an individual case – and you credit it to a non-entity of your fantasy.
‘free market’ is not a thing that does something spontaneously or otherwise.
it is a condition which permits free agency of individuals.
in point of fact, ‘free’ means there is no imposition of will by one on any other.
Your metaphysics is defective if you imagine it possible to ‘make somebody think’.
Force and mind are quite opposites.
your personal hobbyhorse is still marxist drivel for all the lipstick you apply.
Trebla
If governments were in charge of hole digging, it would take 400 men to dig it, 400 men to fill it in, with 100 shovels, and come in at twice the estimated cost. Then it would have to be re dug because they dug it in the wrong place!
and capitalism would be blamed.
We want wealth creation. Not job creation.
One tractor and a harvesting machine with one driver and 200l or diesel can harvest a field of potatoes that would have taken 100 men a week of literally backbreaking work.
Greens want us to go back to that.
What utter crap. Growth comes from lowering taxes and letting the populace put the money where they want.
LSE dogma.
Growth comes from investment in advanced physical economics. Tariffs when necessary to protect, and a form of national credit over 20 years at low interest. Look at the TVA, NASA, transport, New Deal, Manhattan Project.
It’s called the American System of Henry Clay, Alexander Hamilton, Matthew Carey, Lincoln, McKinley.
Trump has openly endorsed this. Just gag at the vicious attacks because of this.
tariffs prevent the rational execution of a better trade- so sacrifice good to bad?
national credit means wholesale imposition of liability for the debts of others – slavery much?
it’s called the spoils system.
believe whatever you wish, but don’t steal. leave other people alone.
you don’t own them. you can not ever own them.
respect the rights or we have war.
It is always about SOMEBODY ELSE’S money, ie Tax Payers.
They are really good at spending it while making fortunes for themselves.
Control control control the Marxists shout, we want control, for the planet and her children,…..
“Reds under the Bed” – now where did I hear that before ?
The German Greens let the cat out of the bag with a new 10-point memorandum by Gerhard Schick.
The idea is to avoid the next inevitable banking crash with sustainable investment.
Of course the Gov’t gets involved in a crash – just look at the bailouts from Northern Wreck to Lehman.
Of course this insane attempt to “save” the system cannot work. Only bank-separation and national credit for real physical economic programs quickly to avoid utter economic collapse.
Now the von Hayek, London School Economics trolls here will never tolerate National Credit, Glass-Steagal bank separation ala FDR (calling him a socialist – the dumbest thing I ever heard).
I am assuming the copy is correct. “In developing countries, roughly 60% of infrastructure investment is from the public sector, while in developing countries it is only about 40%. ” Say what?
Note to alarmists: Advancing economically illiterate nonsense is not the best way to convince skeptics that you’ve got this “science” thing all buttoned up. Is your climate science as bad as your economic science?
If the US were to spend $26 Trillion building a useless, giant, concrete blob structure in the middle of the badlands the direct effect on the economy would be a “benefit” of $26 Trillion. Wasteful government spending is included as part of GDP, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. We could also spend $26 Trillion on roads, or train tracks, or other endeavors that would actually provide some real benefit.
The climate scam is there to push LSE “economics” to save their bubble. Trump allocated a few Trillion for his campaign promise of massive infrastructure. China, the leader there, said 10 Trillion would be the correct USA figure. The bailout Barneys scuttled it with PPP BS. Even NASA’s Bridenstine is on that dead-end. PPP’s never got anyone to the Moon. That flag planted was no Private Equity logo. (What the new Armstrong movie will plant I do not know).
I think I’d be happier if they replaced the word “could” with the word “would”, at least it would imply a level of confidence in their own words!
Alan the Brit
“Could” is the operational term for: “I suggested it but if some idiot does it and it fails, I’m not responsible. On the other hand, if it succeeds well, that’s a different story. I mean, I suggested it in the first place didn’t I? Give me money and a title thank you very much”.
~Sigh~. Such an innocent little word.
….More Taxpayer Climate Cash And Carbon Taxes Would Boost the World Economy by $26 Trillion…
Currently carbon taxes can hardly be more than 10% of GDP – probably a lot less. Anyway, if taxing us will ‘boost the economy’ by such a lot, why not tax us 100% and boost the economy by $260 Trillion?
Any flaw in this argument?
I think they meant 26 trillion Venezuelan Bolivar, not US $
anemia has always been cured by additional leeches.
death is everlasting life.
it’s the wisdom of the ages.
One would expect an eonomist to see how opportunity costs, as well as the law of unintended consequences, affect economic activity in ways that are unseen or ignored. It reminds me of Parable of the broken window.
I wonder if some economist of the future will become famous for his discussion of the Parable of the green boondongle.
Exactly – I did a search on “Window” to see if some one beat me to it.
Tithing to the Church?
“More Taxpayer Climate Cash And Carbon Taxes “.
jizya for the climate caliphate.
carbon akhbar!
Tithing is voluntary. Taxes are not.
The surest evidence that the Global Warmists™ are presently living in fear that their Huge Golem has been discovered to be a Little Mouse, is just this. Tax the public (of the World) $26,000,000,000,000 to create an equal amount of economic miracles, and everyone will be happy.
Marxism — socialism in general — has rarely in history had a more fertile field in which to grow. Take from everyone (taxation), and redistribute to people needing jobs and work. Oh, so fair!
As Jordan Peterson so eloquently repeats in many of his lectures (yes, I’m a fan), “We’ve tried that! History records that the Marxist Experiment was directly responsible for no fewer than 60 million deaths, and there’s quite a bit of evidence for over one hundred million”
Well, that’s true.
And that’s sobering.
We definitely do NOT need the proletariat “rising up” to take power, to tax and harry whom they wish, and in the end doing the abysmal ideologically bankrupt things they think (but do not know or understand) will create their paradise-on-earth. It doesn’t work.
And that is precisely what this giga-tax is.
Oddly, being somewhat “trained in economics” (UCBerkeley was a great school!), I tend to side with the taxation-to-modify-behavior idealists. The Great Squeeze in 1973 (Mideast Oil Crisis) gave all of us who lived thru it quite a first-hand lesson in macroeconomic supply-and-demand forces. The tripling of “price at the pump”, and the number of filling stations that had “run dry” was remarkable. You couldn’t sell a big car if your life depended on it. The tiny box from Japan was in. The 400 horse tunaboat was out.
And the trend lasted well over a decade. People economized because gasoline had skyrocketed.
The point was obvious: if you WANT to modify public consumption of “X”, then you only need to artifically restrict the availability of “X”, to the point where its price meteorotically rises, and the shock spreads through the population, causing the desired change.
But “policy makers” also need to be wary: there are hundreds of unintended effects that come with the primary change. People not repairing their old, big cars, becoming nasty pollution sources. Cars left abandoned everywhere. People stealing gasoline in roving gangs of bandits (Happened to me over a dozen times!) Stratospheric (but entirely coöpting and mendacious) rise in the prices of produce, grocery-store goods. “Higher shipping” costs, don’t you know.
Yet I remain an advocate of using Taxation to change Behavior, if we really need and want to.
But this? This “tax the world, and it’ll flower” is pure Marxism, repackaged for a world of younger people who have NO IDEA the toxicity of the idea. It sounds (like almost everything socialist) so sweet. Take from the Bad, and give to the Good. Bigly.
Be wary of this argument.
Its sexiness defies time.
And its followers are particularly heartless, when it comes to judgement.
ANTIFA as an example.
Just saying,
GoatGuy
“Yet I remain an advocate of using Taxation to change Behavior, if we really need and want to.”
if you really desire to rule over people who Do Not Want to.
so splain what it is you find so sexy about that timeless excuse for stealing?
Brought to you from the ‘digging holes and filling them in again creates employment’ school of economics.
It’s so obvious! A massive tax on energy is a GREAT thing — best thing since sliced bread. And you can be sure that loot would be used wisely and not squandered by the government. Yeah, that’s the ticket.