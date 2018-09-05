The Climate Wrecking Industry, Part Deux: Blame the Banks for Climate Change

Guest ridicule by David Middleton, proud member of the Climate Wrecking Industry since 1981
Another gem from Real Clear Energy.
I couldn’t make this schist up if I tried…
Blame your bank for climate change – and demand fossil free finance
Chris Saltmarsh | 4th September 2018
Banks are just as much to blame for the climate crisis as fossil fuel companies and corrupt governments. Campaigning for fossil free finance must be the climate movement’s next step, writes CHRIS SALTMARSH
Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Total, Chevron. A familiar list? More recently the likes of Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau have joined the ranks of well known climate villains.
This is the first our new fossil free finance series.
These are the companies imposing fossil fuel extraction on – disproportionately poor and Indigenous – communities worldwide and profiting from the root cause of climate crisis, and the politicians that support them. There is, however, another faction within global capitalism equally responsible for accelerating climate breakdown: banks.
Even as climate change campaigners in recent years redirect their blame away from the nebulous “consumer” and towards those who stand to profit from continued climate breakdown, banks have largely been let off the hook.
[…]
Amazingly, I think Chris Saltmarsh is his real name. I found a Chris Saltmarsh on LinkedIn who was the Fossil Free Campaigns Coordinator for People & Planet…
People & Planet is the UK’s largest student campaigning organisation campaigning to end world poverty, defend human rights and protect the environment.
Mr. Saltmarsh has a BS in Politics & Philosophy and a brief résumé of social justice warrior-ing.
I guess the nature of banking and business in general probably wasn’t at the core of a Politics & Philosophy curriculum.
What do banks do?
What is a ‘Bank’
A bank is a financial institution licensed to receive deposits and make loans. Banks may also provide financial services, such as wealth management, currency exchange and safe deposit boxes. There are two types of banks: commercial/retail banks and investment banks. In most countries, banks are regulated by the national government or central bank.
Read more: Bank https://www.investopedia.com/terms/b/bank.asp#ixzz5QEPckPKJ
Banks that don’t make loans to qualified borrowers, tend to go out of business.
The banks most relevant to the Climate Wrecking Industry are “investment banks”…
What is an ‘Investment Bank (IB)’
An investment bank (IB) is a financial intermediary that performs a variety of services. Investment banks specialize in large and complex financial transactions, such as underwriting, acting as an intermediary between a securities issuer and the investing public, facilitating mergers and other corporate reorganizations, and acting as a broker and/or financial advisor for institutional clients. Major investment banks include Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Rothschild , Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Credit Suisse, Citibank and Lazard. Some investment banks specialize in particular industry sectors. Many investment banks also have retail operations that serve small, individual customers.
Read more: Investment Bank (IB) https://www.investopedia.com/terms/i/investmentbank.asp#ixzz5QEREBenJ
The Climate Wrecking Industry, like most businesses, relies on investment banks for lines of credit and the underwriting of equity offerings. Investment banks assess the qualifications of the Climate Wrecking Industry the same way they do for other businesses: Do they have adequate assets and cash flow to pay back loans and justify the underwriting of equity offerings? If the answer is yes, investment banks, also being businesses, have a fiduciary obligation to their owners to finance the Climate Wrecking Industry just like any other businesses.
In addition to wrecking the climate, the Climate Wrecking Industry provides the following services to the human race:
Feeds nearly half the of humans on Earth.
About 25% of US natural gas production is used as a feedstock for fertilizer production, fossil fuels contribute to the value added to our economy by farming. The Haber-Bosch process, which manufactures synthetic fertilizer from natural gas and atmospheric nitrogen, feeds nearly half of the world population.
Even if one ignores the multitude of other benefits of fossil fuels, the ability to feed 48% of 7.6 billion people means that at least 3,648,000,000 people stand to gain from our continued “addiction” to fossil fuels. While the Haber-Bosch process doesn’t “burn” much natural gas, it accounts for about 3% of anthropogenic CO2 emissions.
Provides 85% of the world’s primary energy.
“In 2017, petroleum products accounted for about 92% of the total U.S. transportation sector energy use.”
63% of the electricity in these United States was generated by fossil fuel-fired power plants in 2017.
Fossil fuels are the largest sources of energy for electricity generation
Natural gas was the largest source—about 32%—of U.S. electricity generation in 2017. Natural gas is used in steam turbines and gas turbines to generate electricity.
Coal was the second-largest energy source for U.S. electricity generation in 2017—about 30%. Nearly all coal-fired power plants use steam turbines. A few coal-fired power plants convert coal to a gas for use in a gas turbine to generate electricity.
Petroleum was the source of less than 1% of U.S. electricity generation in 2017. Residual fuel oil and petroleum coke are used in steam turbines. Distillate—or diesel—fuel oil is used in diesel-engine generators. Residual fuel oil and distillates can also be burned in gas turbines.
[…]
It has been estimated that if these United States were deprived of electricity, 90% of our population would be dead within two years.
Why banks will continue to be banks despite the nattering of social justice warriors
- Banks are in business to make money – That’s why they are called businesses.
- Banks make money by financing the Climate Wrecking Industry.
- The Climate Wrecking Industry keeps at least half of the humans on Earth alive.
- Banks also rely on humans outside the Climate Wrecking Industry to be customers. Wiping out half of humanity would be bad for business.
References
BP. Statistical Review of World Energy. June 2018.
Erisman, J. W., Sutton, M. A., Galloway, J., Klimont, Z. & Winiwarter, W. How a century of ammonia synthesis changed the world. Nat. Geosci.1,636–639 (2008)
Mr. Saltmarsh has a BS? Mr. Saltmarsh IS a BS.
BS in. BS out.
I expect that’s some kind of sciencey degree thingamebob, BS?
It reads “Mr. Saltmarsh has a BS in Politics & Philosophy”.
BS means Bachelor of Science or Bull Sh!t.
Since Politics and Philosophy are clearly NOT Sciences, it cannot be a Bachelor of Science, ergo…
That’s is why here in the UK, we refere to science/engineering degrees as BSc, so as to avoid such an embarrassing confusion! 😉
Social media makes it easy to go after individuals. I know a pet store owner whose life has been made an absolute hell. He’s an ethical guy and doesn’t deal with puppy mills but that doesn’t matter.
It’s hard to make much of a dent on the banks with social media … but we’ll see. It’s hard to boycott banks.
This morning we have the specter of people burning their running shoes to protest an advertising campaign. I think we’re approaching the time when every company will make at least half the population hate it. It’s impossible to satisfy the radicals and they can be relentless in their persecution of supposed offenders. Lots of sheeple will follow the radicals. It’s bad.
I don’t think it’s the radicals who are burning their running shoes.
Radical…
Stupid business decision…
Stupider response…
People burning their Nike shoes won’t hurt Nike or the radical.
The use of slave labor in Asia is adequate reason to boycott Nike.
True. That doesn’t stop the left from claiming that the alt-right is going after Nike.
Nike has been losing market share even before this debacle. link Nike made an ‘interesting’ marketing decision. We’ll see how that works out for them.
If people are focused on Kapernick, they aren’t paying attention to Nike’s business practices.
It’s a win-win for Kapernick and Nike. They get to be low-life scum and act like victims of the mythical alt-right bogeyman.
If Russia really wants to wreck the U.S. economy, all they have to do is fund Greenpeace, Sierra Club, NPR, PBS, Natural Resources Defense Counsel, CNN, Wilderness Society, Audubon Society, Union of Concerned Scientists, et al.
I’m pretty sure they already do…
Russia probably IS funding the (red) green machine.
Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace, provides a history of the rise of eco-extremism, below. Moore says that the far-left political movement effectively annexed the green movement after the fall of the Berlin Wall, when pro-Soviet groups were discredited and needed to find a new power base for their far-left political agenda.
The Rise of Eco-Extremism
by Patrick Moore (1994)
http://www.ecosense.me/index.php/key-environmental-issues/10-key-environmental-issues/208-key-environmental-issues-4
Ironically, they have the reddies to do it with all that cash they’re making from oil & gas!
1986 Wackersdorf, Germany was likely Soviet- Green rioting, or rather terrorism . After 1990 bankrupt Russia had other problems. So far Mueller has not accused Trump et al of green terrorism, being so friendly with Putin an’ all. Even MI6 Christopher Steel’s dirty dossier avoided that.
Hmmm … maybe Mr. Moore should give Halper a call at Cambridge to prod the FBI again?
It’s odd that every time I see an article that blames an industry for AGW the stocks in that sector go up … go figure
“I don’t care what the newspapers say about me as long as they spell my name right.”
— variously attributed to:
Mae West,
P.T. Barnum,
George M. Cohan,
Will Rogers,
W.C. Fields,
Mark Twain, or
Oscar Wilde.
Subsidies stifle innovation.
If some thing is uneconomic it is uneconomic.
Look at the ethanol subsidy.
“within global capitalism”. I see this likely wet behind the ears intellectual is fully qualified to comment on Climate Change Wrecking Industries, among other things! Don’t they realise how easily they give themselves away as to their globul Socialist agenda! AND as as said above, Fossil Fuels feed around half the world’s population, but of course their mass murdering colleagues in the Population Control brigade won’t like that one jot, will they! As I’ve said before, to achieve their intended Population Reduction Scheme, the dilema they will face, kill us all via Conventional Natural Gas or Fracked Natural Gas!
The on-line bio for “Chris Saltmarsh”, the student organizer operating in the UK who graduated from The University of Sheffield with Bachelor’s Degree in Politics & Philosophy, indicates he was born in 2000 +/- 1 year.
Thus, he’s probably less than 19 years old. Thus, his ignorance and naiveté of how the real world works, especially business and economy within a given nation. Thus, he would not understand 99% of this rebuttal article.
He’s got to be pretty smart to have graduated Univeristy at 18 +/- 1.
From his Linkedin profile he did his GCSEs in 2012 which would indicated him being 16 then (normal age for GCSEs in UK) So he was born in 1996 and is now 22. Has just graduated from Sheffield University ranked 75th in the QS World University Rankings. His high school was a ‘touchy feely’ international college, UWC Atlantic College, which would indicate he came from well off background so well sheltered from the real world
They’re the best experts!
If memory serves, Sheffield has always been a hotbed of Socialism, with many aleft-wing politician having studied their!
“These are the companies imposing fossil fuel extraction on – disproportionately poor and Indigenous – communities worldwide and profiting from the root cause of climate crisis, and the politicians that support them. There is, however, another faction within global capitalism equally responsible for accelerating climate breakdown: banks.”
— The writer is either very stupid, or is simply an anti-Capitalist. Actually, I guess it’s a combination of both. Perhaps climate scientists don’t care that some in their camp see climate activism as a convenient cover to bash capitalism and to implement socialism.
Walter Russell Mead: ANTI-CAPITALIST CLIMATE CAMPAIGNERS HAVE FAILED
The Wall Street Journal, 4 September 2018
https://www.wsj.com/articles/environmentalists-need-to-get-real-1536010580?utm_source=CCNet+Newsletter&utm_campaign=2a17d3462c-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_09_05_02_16&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe4b2f45ef-2a17d3462c-20138661
[excerpt]
The climate-change movement is stuck, even after a scorching summer elevated the issue across much of the Northern Hemisphere. It is powerful enough to command lip service from politicians, but too weak to impose the policies it says are needed to prevent catastrophic change.
Many environmentalists fail to grasp that the real problem isn’t skepticism that the climate is changing, or even that human activity is a leading cause of the change. Millions worry about climate change and believe human activity is in large part responsible. But they do not believe that the climate movement has the answers for the problems it describes. Green policy blunders, like support for ethanol in the U.S. and knee-jerk opposition to nuclear power, erode confidence that environmental activists—who too often have an anticapitalist, Malthusian and technophobic view of the world—can be trusted, to as they often say, to “save the planet.”
[end of excerpt]
Good so far as you go, Walter Russell Mead, but you don’t go far enough.
The mainstream debate between global warming alarmists and skeptics is about ONE parameter – the sensitivity of climate to increasing atmospheric CO2.
Global warming alarmists have consistently used highly inflated values of climate sensitivity to promote their very-scary and very-false story – that we’re all going to suffer from runaway global warming, caused by increasing atmospheric CO2.
There is NO evidence that climate sensitivity is high enough to cause catastrophic global warming, and ample evidence that increased atmospheric CO2 is hugely beneficial to plant and crop growth, and any CO2-driven warming and will be mild and net-beneficial to humanity and the environment.
Global warming alarmism is a false crisis, in fact it is the greatest scam, in dollar terms, in the history of humanity.
The little detail about two types of banks above is explosive.
Up to 1999 they were strictly seperated by FDR 1934 Glass-Steagall Act. That meant no rescue from FDIC tax funds for the investment types. Since 2000 we have bailouts which makes the “universal” banks the greatest danger to civilization no matter what they “invest” in. Just Deutsche Bank alone could flatten the entire German GDP . The climate BS both hides this bomb and flailingly tries to rescue these zombies with green funding.
Expect much more madness from cratering transatlantic finance. Sheer desperation when faced with Trump doing a Glass-Steagall as promised (even Bernie did too).
‘Mr. Saltmarsh has a BS in Politics & Philosophy and a brief résumé of social justice warrior-ing.’
= How does one get a BS in social studies?
Ah, but it’s a “science” don’t you know?
I used to be sweet and innocent like that.
Really. I did.
Until it dawned on me what the story of Cinderella is actually about.
About what REALLY makes the world go round.
Although in fact, it doesn’t really matter whether or not ‘The World’ does rotate or not or if it’s flat, spherical or even hyperbolic.
What matters is that there is someone there to witness the rotation, or the flatness or the otherwise…..
Hence why Cinders chose The Prince rather than some bonehead dimwit off Skid Row
And make NO mistake, SHE chose him.
I wouldn’t take this threat too lightly. Big business is going nuts – eg. Nike, Levis, anti-gun banks.
Saltmarsh’s P&P likely gets most of its funding from Putin’s disinformation machine.
The Synod of the Church of England has recently decide to ‘disinvest’ their pension fund from ‘fossil fuels’ unless the companies do things to ensure we come in under the ‘2 degrees’ mantra. Ludicrous. How do the prelates imagine this can be computed? Reduce CO2 level in coal and oil? Eh? Reduce production and let in Saudi Arabia? Terrific. The whole exercise is riven with ignorant futility and will only affect the poor pensioners – retired parish priests and the like.
I have written lengthily to the Bishop of Salisbury who ‘leads’ for this caper, including a photo I took a coupla years ago of a Hmong tribal boy cooking the family lunch on twigs and dung, doing his best to join the 3 million lung disease deaths annually. A consortium of Thai and Chinese banks is investing in Laotian coal fired electrical generation so things may get better. Meanwhile, are these proud prelates, suckered by their ignorance and brainwashed by the Left, walking home barefoot to their unheated palaces? Not on your sweet life. Should I go on contributing to the local church food bank? Of course I should.
Disappointing, for sure, the synod’s reaction.
But typical.
Are they boycotting Nyke?
Are they boycotting Archer Daniels Midland?
Are they boycotting the Bank of England?
Just asking.
GoatGuy
Overall, you wrote an excellent article. I do have one quibble however:
“About 25% of US natural gas production is used as a feedstock for fertilizer production, fossil fuels contribute to the value added to our economy by farming.”
I went to the eia.gov page you linked. Here is what I found:
“the U.S. industrial sector [consumed] 9.8 quadrillion British thermal units [of natural gas] in 2017”
A quadrillion British thermal units is often referred to as a “Quad” and is 10e15 (quadrillion) BTU. A BTU is 1055 Joules. So a Quad is 1.055*10e18 J a/k/a 1.055 Exajoules [EJ].
“As the largest natural gas consumer in the industrial sector, the bulk chemicals industry consumed 3.1 quadrillion Btu of natural gas in 2017, or the equivalent of about 3.0 trillion cubic feet. The bulk chemicals industry includes production of organic chemicals (including petrochemicals), inorganic chemicals, resins, and agricultural chemicals.”
Therefore the entire bulk chemical industry, which is more than just fertilizers, consumed a little bit less than a third of total natural gas production. 3.1Q/9.87Q=0.3163265306
“Most natural gas in the bulk chemicals industry is used for heat or power applications, but about 25% of bulk chemical natural gas consumption is used for feedstocks in agricultural chemicals (i.e., fertilizer) and methanol production.”
0.25*0.3163265306=0.07908163265
Note that the eia page linked does not breakdown between methanol and fertilizer. So the correct number is less than 8%.
I’ll try to dig up my source for that number. Globally, it’s only about 3%.
I will just come right out and put the blame squarely where it belongs, on the Climate! Can’t make up its mind, hot or cold, wet or dry, sweet bleeding Jebus, pick one and move on!(do I actually have to put a sarc tag on this?)
The environwackjobs have always been against capitalism, attacking banks has been one of their favorite pastimes since they came out of the closet, this is nothing new. They blew their wad with the Occupy stupidity, had to let it lie in the dark for awhile, now they are trotting it back out all shined up and dusted off. Perhaps banks should list all these watermelons and stop doing business with them. They keep publicly declaring themselves, write those names down and blacklist them. Its what leftards want to do to anyone who does not accept their stupidity. Fair is fair.
It’s actually Brain Free Finance. But, two out of three ain’t bad.
Much of the so-called “Green Revolution” in agriculture, which has so boosted crop yields that the world can now feed over 7.5 billion people, whereas famine was common with half that global population fifty years ago, is thanks to fossil fuels and hydrocarbon feed stocks for fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. New varieties are adapted to work with such inputs derived from fossil fuels.