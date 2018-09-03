Green Outrage – UKIP’s Hilarious EU Climate Change Report

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
“He’s making us all look like idiots” – are greens losing their grip in the EU? Greens are in shock that MEP Stuart Agnew of the climate skeptic United Kingdom Independence Party was selected to write a key European Union Parliament climate report.
Ukip MEP sparks outrage with report denying human role in climate change
Report blames climate change on cosmic ray fluctuations and sunspot activity, drawing derision from climate scientists
A European parliament report that blames climate change on cosmic ray fluctuations, sunspots and planetary gravitational pulls, is so hackneyed and ill-informed it would “make the dinosaurs blush,” climate scientists say.
The non-binding opinion written by Ukip MEP, John Stuart Agnew, has shocked EU lawmakers for its dismissal of climate science – and the support he received to write it from mainstream rightwing and liberal political blocs.
Green MEP Molly Scott Cato said their choice of Agnew, a Norfolk farmer, as parliamentary rapporteur by the agriculture committee, was a “truly scandalous” fiasco that illustrated a growing populist threat. A rapporteur is elected to shepherd EU proposals through the European parliament and, after negotiations with the European commission and EU states, into law.
The Agnew report calls for a €5.45bn green fund called Life to be used to prepare “for an impending Maunder Minimum” – or a period of low sunspot activity.
It deletes the European commission’s proposals for funds to be spent on clean energy infrastructure, references to climate mitigation and obligations under the Paris agreement.
…
Agnew has long campaigned against what he terms “the global warming scam”. He has also drawn attention for claiming thousands of pounds in CAP payments for his Norfolk farm every month, according to his members’ declaration.
He told the Guardian that “I threw my hat in the ring to do this [report] fully expecting to be thrown out of court,” but that he then received wide support, “to my genuine astonishment”.
A spokesman for the European People’s Party said their backing for Agnew was due to bidding procedures and not an endorsement of his climate politics.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/aug/29/ukip-mep-sparks-outrage-with-report-denying-human-role-in-climate-change
Click here to see a draft copy of the report. (if anyone can find a more up to date version please post in comments).
The following is a video of UKIP’s Stuart Agnew discussing his report in the European Parliament;
Agnew, who is a farmer by trade, was once a climate advocate. According to Agnew, for fifteen years he took the advice of the nearby University of East Anglia on what crops to plant, and most of those fifteen years experienced crop failures due to frosts which were no longer supposed to happen.
The Guardian’s recommended response to Agnew’s stir is the rather pathetic strategy of “refusing to debate”.
My MEP (Molly Scott Cato) is right to disparage Agnew for not presenting the establishment viewpoint. It should be heard for completeness.
But Agnew is right to point out the alternative viewpoints. There is no conclusive evidence either way. As the Guardian concedes by refusing to debate and present any such evidence. Which they would do, if they had any evidence to present.
We should welcome debate and consider all possibilities.
From a policy perspective, not preparing for any change is foolhardy. But only preparing for one sort of change is equally foolish.
No sorry I think you’re wrong. The establishment view, as you call it, is rambling self-contradictory and voluminous to the point of obsfucation and is contained in the IPCC reports over the last 30 odd years. In fact all that purposely complicated verbiage can be distilled to a single scientific statement, a single hypothesis, embodied in the massed models of co2 driven climate. As is now abundantly clear, that hypothesis has been falsified through reliable satellite derived measurements. That, as Richard Feynman would say, is that, you’re wrong. In fact the hypothesis was tremendously unrisky and thus its falsification is all the more damning – please refer to Karl Popper for why that is.
So Agnew was merely pointing out these facts in his way from his perspective. He stated some simple facts that none of the other speakers even cared to address. The game is clearly up when all these people have is personal insults to their arguments.
Sorry. Richard Feynman, and its etc. I’m writing on my phone…and edited : )
‘There is no conclusive evidence either way”
Not exactly. In science, falsification is sufficient to remove possibilities and the possibility of an ECS as high as even the lower bound claimed by the IPCC can be trivially falsified. In fact, any presumed effect that results in more than 2 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing is impossible given the semi-transparent atmosphere that currently results in only 1.6 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing. Even the IPCC’s lower limit of 0.4C per W/m^2 requires surface emissions to increase by more than 2 W/m^2. So while there may be no conclusive evidence either way in the recent temperature record, there’s conclusive evidence from basic physics and trivial arithmetic that the alarmists viewpoint is absolutely wrong, moreover; there’s conclusive evidence in the paleo record that nothing about the current rate of change is unusual, except that it’s typical of the average rate of change.
“We should welcome debate and consider all possibilities.”
Yes, so why is it that the preferred way for alarmists to respond to skeptics is to refuse to debate?
BTW, that was a rhetorical question and the answer is that those with whom a debate would be most revealing are afraid to debate because they know that they can’t be right.
M Courtney
“There is no conclusive evidence either way…….”
The man presented empirical evidence of his personal experiences based on his former acceptance of the religion of CAGW.
There was indeed CAGW for him, in that he believed what he was told, without question, and suffered crop loss thanks to the predictions of catastrophe year on year.
That’s not just a crime against him, it’s a crime against humanity if farmers across the world are suffering losses because of imposed CAGW dogma by politicians.
And it was clear from this video, this is a man with vast experience in farming telling people who know nothing of the subject, that climate change dogma is killing people by depriving them of food and costing everyone who cares to adhere to it, a great deal of money. Then he’s ridiculed and undermined by career politicians with no interest in anything but toeing the party line to secure their own jobs.
Volunteers to take the green, in the green shirt, outside for a talking to!
So a farmer found the University of East Anglia’s long term weather predictions useless, and no longer believes in their authority? Bad boy!
The UEA is based in Norfolk: apparently they can’t even get the local weather right!
Tom Halla
A farmer presenting empirical evidence to politicians?
Of course he’s wrong, because most politicians wouldn’t know what a farm was if it jumped up and bit them on the arse!
The farmers I knew in my youth could smell weather before the MET office got out of bed.
Oooh! “A growing populist threat”. How frightening is that. Heaven forbid that a democratic institution should actually have the will of the populace inflicted on it.
We The People … hmmm, where have I heard that before? SHAME on those REVOLUTIONARY… people. Democracy is only invoked when The People use it to remove warmist, Globalist, elites from power. When Democracy is actually exercised in its purest form … it is somehow called a “breach” of Democracy. I swear, the left are so severely deluded that they don’t even hear themselves speak, and start believing their own crop manure.
When your political party is threatened by the Populace, you have bigger problems then who doesn’t believe your Religion.
~_~
Schitzree
This is the EU. And people wonder why more than half the British population voted to distance themselves from this corrupt, self seeking organisation which accepts no criticism and invites no self examination.
Brexit lit the blue touch paper. Trump rolled the grenade.
It’s probably best to avoid having to produce an alternative hypothesis. It’s better merely to point out that the CO2 hypothesis is demonstrably wrong.
It is far more powerful to point out the many crop failures caused by frosts that weren’t supposed to happen any more. It anchors the discussion in reality.
Sex and rivalry make lizards blush … so, dinosaurs were turned on by climate science. Who knew?
What Agnew said in the report:
“By mentioning the concept that reducing CO2 levels will serve to take action against an unsatisfactory climate, the Commission is ignoring the factors that really do change our climate.
1. The galaxy: in the form of Cosmic Ray fluctuations. Can induce changes of 10o C over millions of years.
2. The solar system: Gravitational pulls can induce changes of 2-3o C.
3. The sun: Its variations of orbit and tilt along with its five separate documented cycles can the cause earth’s temperature to vary by up to 5o C.
4. Ocean Currents.
5. The ‘Greenhouse’ gas: Water Vapour, in the form of cloud cover.
The other Greenhouse gases, CO2, Methane and Nitrous Oxide have a negligible effect on our climate. CO2 is, however, an irreplaceable plant food. Methane degrades into CO2 and H2O; NOx gases eventually change into Nitrates.”
They call this “hackneyed” meaning old-fashioned and boring, unlike the spiffy, trendy ideas from IPCC. Agnew is just being realistic instead writing science fiction.
Definition of hackneyed
Yep. Nothing there about actually being wrong or anything like that. It was just thrown in as an insult … pure ad hominem and nothing better.
Shall sanity reign? And shall the bane of imagined looming catastrophe be thrown into the landfill of history? I’m keeping my fingers crossed.
May there be many more that get a voice!
So he took the weather advice of The University of East Anglia and all his banana trees and pineapples died.
Your attempted mockery falls flat.
Apparently, so did the banana trees….
The pineapples fell upside-down.
Someone somewhere in the EU hierarchy has more of a grip on reality than I expected
WARNING! Exploding heads are not appropriate viewing for children under the age of 16.
It deletes the European commission’s proposals for funds to be spent on clean energy infrastructure,
However, I love seeing socialists heads explode. Almost as good as watching the 4th of July Macy’s fireworks display.
“so hackneyed and ill-informed it would “make the dinosaurs blush,”…..
….”that illustrated a growing populist threat.”
It sure is easy to rattle their cages…since the science is settled and all
For some science, that’s been going around for over 100 years….seems like they would have some tiny little bit of proof by now
Ha! Climate experts. Top scientists. Really Top people. Top. Provided advice leading to crop failure from cooling … not warming as predicted. And they call Agnew’s report “hackneyed”? The temerity of the self-proclaimed elites is stunning.
I watched the whole thing. I have to hand it to Mr Agnew – and a very Happy Birthday indeed – he referenced more data than his myriad of fulminating opponents who failed to answer a single one of his observations. It was like watching the college of cardinals respond to Galileo. It was as if they had never heard of somebody simply saying “My experience does not support what you are saying. Please dispute my data.”
It was actually quite amusing – like a scene from “Yes, Minister”. Where is Humphrey when he is sorely needed?
Amazing to observe the European governing process. What is even more amazing is how few actually listen to the common sense of a farmer who seems to know the natural cycles that affect the weather and his crops. Most people are terribly disconnected from what it takes to grow their food, much less what time it actually is.
To borrow a phrase from our allies the Brits, bully bully for Agnew!
‘By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes’.
The rot in East Anglia started when solar power generators started to market solar panels in Norfolk , yet no one seemed to mind.
Norfolk, my birthplace was , and still is, a land where tolerance was taught and practiced.
This farmer, year after year, put crops in confident that the advice he was given was scientific and sound, only to find it was not.
Perhaps CO2 is not so powerfull that it can increase night time ground temperatures to the place that models predict.
Perhaps the CO2 levels above croplands are much higher than the well mixed levels in the Pacific?
Maybe they often are, even in East Anglia?
That such doubts arise put any doubt in perspective, his livelihood was on the line.
Tolerance gave way to sanguine enquiry.
Hence his looking for answers.
The UK just made the mistake of failing to plan for Brexit.
What if the IPCC is right and the World continues to ignore it?
What if the IPCC is wrong and the world continues to ignore it?
The UK needs to plan for any eventuality.
It needs to learn from the mistake of its immediate past.
The future could include cooling or warming.
Warming will be good for the UK.
That’s the good news.
I always thought that UKIP members were several centuries behind the rest of society but I didn’t realise that their official position was that the sun went round the earth! The third of the proposed causes of climate change is apparently:
The sun: Its variations of orbit and tilt along with its five separate documented cycles
can the cause earth’s temperature to vary by up to 5o C.
which would only be true if the sun orbited the earth rather than the other way round.
Except the sun orbits the galaxy. Perhaps this is the orbit referenced.