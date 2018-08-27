Claim: CO2 will make our crops like non-nutritious filler material

“Our research makes it clear that decisions we are making every day–how we heat our homes, what we eat, how we move around, what we choose to purchase–are making our food less nutritious and imperiling the health of other populations and future generations,” said Sam Myers, lead author of the study and principal research scientist at Harvard Chan School.
The study will be published online August 27, 2018 in Nature Climate Change.
Presently, more than 2 billion people worldwide are estimated to be deficient in one or more nutrients. In general, humans tend to get a majority of key nutrients from plants: 63% of dietary protein comes from vegetal sources, as well as 81% of iron and 68% of zinc. It has been shown that higher atmospheric levels of CO2result in less nutritious crop yields, with concentrations of protein, iron, and zinc being 3%-17% lower when crops are grown in environments where CO2concentrations are 550 parts per million (ppm) compared with crops grown under current atmospheric conditions, in which CO2 levels are just above 400 ppm.
For this new study, researchers sought to develop the most robust and accurate analysis of the global health burden of CO2-related nutrient shifts in crops in 151 countries. To do so, they created a unified set of assumptions across all nutrients and used more detailed age- and sex-specific food supply datasets to improve estimates of the impacts across 225 different foods. The study built on previous analyses by the researchers on CO2-related nutritional deficiencies, which looked at fewer foods and fewer countries.
The study showed that by the middle of this century, when atmospheric CO2 concentrations are expected to reach around 550 ppm, 1.9% of the global population–or roughly 175 million people, based on 2050 population estimates–could become deficient in zinc and that 1.3% of the global population, or 122 million people, could become protein deficient. Additionally, 1.4 billion women of childbearing age and children under 5 who are currently at high risk of iron deficiency could have their dietary iron intakes reduced by 4% or more.
The researchers also emphasized that billions of people currently living with nutritional deficiencies would likely see their conditions worsen as a result of less nutritious crops.
According to the study, India would bear the greatest burden, with an estimated 50 million people becoming zinc deficient, 38 million becoming protein deficient, and 502 million women and children becoming vulnerable to diseases associated with iron deficiency. Other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East would also be significantly impacted.
“One thing this research illustrates is a core principle of the emerging field of planetary health,” said Myers, who directs the Planetary Health Alliance, co-housed at Harvard Chan School and Harvard University Center for the Environment. “We cannot disrupt most of the biophysical conditions to which we have adapted over millions of years without unanticipated impacts on our own health and wellbeing.”
Meanwhile, there’s still lots of squawking over nutritionally enhanced golden rice.
Time to buy stock in GNC?
Nothing wrong with the Frankenfood that they are forcing on the public these days, but nonexistent “global warming” is going to destroy the nutritional value. This would be amusing, if not so sad and unbelievable what the alarmists will come up with next.
Actually the premise — although poorly stated — is that additional CO₂ loading of the atmosphere will drive many food-species to produce more food per hectare, all other inputs static. And more food will divide the mineral-type and protein-from-metabolism type nutrients to a lower portion of the increased output of foodstuffs, per kilogram.
I don’t think they’re wrong. Quantitatively supportable? Dunno. But the effect is real, and has been verified in doubly-controlled studies.
And 550 ppm CO₂ is coming.
We can thank China and India, Africa and Central America for most of that.
Please produce a “study”. I’m still saying the replacement for the “nutritional deficit” will come from “biologically processed” waste products.
I think you’re right about the premise. They can’t deny that more CO2=more production, so they try to make the case that mineral and protein value on a per lb basis will go down. So if (for example) you have 2X the amount of food, does a 20% drop in nutrition per pound matter much?
But as for being quantifiable, actually it is. For starters, a ton of vegetable crops come from greenhouse operations where CO2 is pumped in at 1000 ppm or more. Let’s take ONE crop as an example. Is anyone complaining that cannabis is LESS potent per ounce than it was 30 years ago? I maintain that the opposite is true and bumper crops of vegetables from green house operations are just as, if not more, nutritious than their “open air” counterparts despite heavy doses of CO2.
Beyond that, we’ve been doing the experiment regarding increased production versus nutrition for decades. Here’s the World Bank data on the matter:
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/ag.yld.crel.kg
Obviously production has increased dramatically in the last few decades due to everything from irrigation to pest control to weed control to fertilizer. Are we to believe that a 2X to 3X increase in production from those means resulted in food that is just fine but an increase in production from CO2 will somehow be different?
They don’t qualify what “less nutritious” is…is it 1 mg less of iron
….and they don’t qualify how many less people will starve to death
Let’s face it, the people they are talking about are on the edge already…what’s more important….1 more gram of iron? when they only get 1 tomato?…..or 1 less gram of iron when they get a dozen, enough tomatoes to make a huge lasagna and feed the whole family?
1 less gram of iron in 1 tomato…when 10 people have to share that 1 tomato…that’s what they are talking about
..and David is right, this is trying to make some lame case about CO2 being bad
How can CO2 tell the plant not to take up minerals via the roots, when ALL CO2 does is be part of the Photosynthesis process that happens in leaves and stems?
CO2 senses how much water and other nutrients are available to the plants, and then its chi vibes with alarmist fears to stay ahead of those nutrients, by adding more mass than those nutrients can keep up with. CO2, thus, has become a sentient molecule, controlled by green-chi propaganda. It just KNOWS.
See my answer to GoatGuy above.
I find it kind of laughable: 1.3% of the world’s people will become protein deficient … because photogenic sources of protein (plants) will have their protein and minerals diluted — per kilogram — as a result of the yield-per-hectare skyrocketing (making way more food) … due to CO₂.
If somehow, those regions of the world who look most squarely at the protein and mineral deficits were to work assiduously to keep their population growth down, then the substantially engorged CO₂ fertilization production would allow them to raise more livestock, which in turn would be excellent as protein and mineral supplements.
This is like Dr. Mann’s hockey stick. The hockey stick was concocted because the MWP was an inconvenient fact. Similarly, CO2 enhanced plant growth is an inconvenient fact. What to do? I know, let’s concoct a theory that cancels out the benefits of CO2 enhanced plant growth. CO2 enhancement will make us all starve of malnutrition.
The additional inconvenient fact is that CO2 enhancement is standard operating procedure in greenhouses, including for food crops. link Nobody is complaining about lack of nutrition in greenhouse food crops. It’s a deliberately concocted theory. Motivated reasoning at its worst.
But, processing Bovine Excrement into a food product (which they have plenty of which to work with) will certainly compensate for that “nutritional deficit”.
So this brings us back to the age old question, “which came first, the dinosaur poop or the mega fauna which it fertilized”
Harvard is the school where Naomi Oreskes is Professor of the History of Science and Affiliated Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences. Her influence on the quality of science is undisputable.
Aside from being based on models, the few real facts it is based on presumed no fertilizer being used in the higher CO2 environment, which biased the plants to produce more carbohydrates and less protein. It also assumes no change in the cultivar used, and it should be practical to compensate with a different variety.
Well then, it stands to reason that cannibals will be forced to eat less than nutritious people. String beans will be stringier. Artichokes will make you gag, tofu will be phooey, and fish will taste fishy. 🙂
Here we go again having forgotten that we have been growing plants in greenhouses for more than a hundred years.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/24/elevated-co2-and-crop-chemistry/
I’ll wait for the study but I think there’s trouble in River City. Reading between the lines this “study” is a model.
https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20457107/31-foods-that-contain-sawdust/
A bit like irrigation really. Somehow they don’t seem so concerned to campaign against irrigation though.
The studies I’ve read which assume nutritional dilution have been on crops grown at baseline levels of fertilisation. Adding nitrogen and trace elements to soil would seem to solve that. So, just shuddup and eat yer free lunch, fortification costs extra!