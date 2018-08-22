Sierra Club: Democrats are Losing Interest in Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Sierra Club is fretting that the Democrats don’t really seem interested in solving the climate crisis.
The Democratic Party Has a Climate Change Problem
The Democratic Party appears to be moving backward on climate action
BY NATASHA GEILING | AUG 22 2018
In late May—days after President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal—Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer stood in front of a gas pump at a D.C. Exxon and lambasted the president for his role in raising gas prices for Americans across the country.
If that image—a Democratic leader griping about the unavailability of cheap fossil fuel for internal combustion engines—seems out of touch with the image of a party that has positioned itself to be the leading voice on climate action, you haven’t been paying attention to the way that the Democratic Party, as an institution, deals with climate change.
Take the party’s recent bit of backtracking on a resolution to prohibit fossil fuel companies from contributing to political campaigns. A little over a week ago, the Democratic National Committee reversed its position on a previously adopted resolution that prohibited donations from fossil-fuel-aligned corporate PACs. According to DNC chairman Tom Perez, the reversal was done out of support for fossil fuel workers and labor interests—specifically as an olive branch to union members who have fled from the party in recent years. But just over 4 percent of mining workers are unionized; more likely, the reversal is an overture to fossil fuel executives who would have seen their influence dwindle under the original resolution.
Or take the fact that the official Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s State of the Union Address this year omitted any mention of climate change, despite delivering the rebuttal against the backdrop of an administration that is interested in nothing less than the systematic dismantling of domestic and international climate policies.
A few weeks ago Democrats were complaining about losing votes to a “spoiler” green Ohio candidate who publicly claimed to be descended from space aliens – though to be fair the Democrats blamed votes for the green candidate on Russian meddling.
Still you have to wonder how hard the Democrats can chase the green space alien demographic without alienating some of their more mainstream supporters.
Perhaps the Democrats have finally woken up to the reality that making ends meet today is far more important to normal people than whether GDP will be reduced by a few percent a hundred years from now.
“Still you have to wonder how hard the Democrats can chase the green space alien demographic without alienating some of their more mainstream supporters.”
In politics, it is what we used to call the “Big Tent”. There is plenty of room for a wide range of viewpoints within the party.
I, personally, see no difference between the space alien demographic and the mainstream liberal democrat. Plenty of room for both in that party.
All the libs and media are interested in is Trump Trump Trump….
Venezuela is imploding….South Africa is taking white farmers homes and land
….but that doesn’t fit their agenda
Unfortunately – That does fit their agenda
“Trump to Replace Obama Clean Power Plan With Affordable Clean Energy Rule
Between this proposal and the CAFE proposal, most of the Obama climate legacy is history”
Yes, but their base is still jacked up about wolves and bears, and sage grouse. Makes them money all the time.
Much of this can be explained by understanding the hierarchy of precedence assigned to various subjects on the Left. The political Left is a mish mash of different “movements” all geared toward the sabotage of the USA and the western world in general. Climate change is a good subject to raise when attacking capitalism, but they have bigger things on the plate now. Environmentalists are to remain silent when the subject of illegal immigration spoiling the environment in the Southwest is brought up. Radical Islam is higher on the ladder than gay rights or feminism, so if Islamists shoot up a gay night club or abuse women, just hush up and take one for the team. If you need to complain about high gas prices and dependence on OPEC while blocking Keystone XL, development of ANWR, or fracking, do what is necessary.
And so on…
As usual, follow the money.
Agreed. Both establishment wings in both parties in the U.S. are hypocrites.
The establishment wing of the Democrat party understands full well that they need the money of Exxon, et al., etc., in order to fund their campaigns and initiatives.
The true believing Progressive is becoming as much an enemy to the Democrat establishment as I am to the establishment wing of the GOP.
“Democrats losing interest in climate change”
Democrats can learn after all.
NO, Democrats always follow the votes, which aren’t there for global warming
Well, that results from a hard-won learning experience for the “swamp critter” contingent of the national Democrats.
Last line of the article above: “Perhaps the Democrats have finally woken up to the reality that making ends meet today is far more important to normal people than whether GDP will be reduced by a few percent a hundred years from now.”
Well, many now former Democrats woke up to the fact that GDP was reduced by a few percent over the past few years by President Obama’s policies, so the extension to liberal climate propaganda isn’t much of a stretch, I suppose.