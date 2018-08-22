I’ll be live on this radio program today – listen in

The topic is “Wildfires and Climate Change”, from 8AM to 10AM PST today

The Micro Effect is an internet radio network dedicated to bringing you information that is typically hidden or avoided on lame-stream media over a free internet radio stream . We broadcast live Monday-Saturday and provide internet radio free of charge for our listeners.

Listen in free here (best choice is the HTML5 Browser player for most web browsers).

http://www.themicroeffect.com/microeffect/ways-to-listen/

Enjoy interacting with our hosts and fellow listeners in our live chat while you listen to the live shows.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

