False Consensus: The Onion Spoofs Climate Science

Guest essay by Robert Bradley Jr.
The Onion’s recent satire on climate science, “Climate Researchers Warn Only Hope For Humanity Now Lies In Possibility They Making All Of This Up,” presents a paradox worth solving.
“Saying the time to act has come and gone,” the piece begins, “a group of researchers from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned Tuesday that any hope for the future of humanity now hinges on the possibility that scientists like themselves are simply making all of this up.” The spoof continues:
After reviewing our climate models and projections of worldwide CO2 emissions, we have come to the conclusion that the only scenario in which the human race survives is if our thousands upon thousands of meticulous empirical studies on climate change turn out to be something we’ve been lying about all along,” said climate scientist Philip Vanderwall…. “The evidence indicates our planet still might stand a chance of averting a complete climate catastrophe as long as my colleagues and I belong to a cabal of charlatans who are secretly paid huge sums of money to trick everyone into believing excess greenhouse gases will precipitate record-breaking natural disasters and worldwide famine. Otherwise, we’re all doomed.
Have a chuckle, then note the paradox. A bevy of mainstream climate scientists hassounded the alarm—and for thirty long years. Many models back up their prognostications. And it is not a bad dream or made up.
Yet, global food production is at an all-time high, and climate-related deaths have declined precipitously as fossil-fuel consumption and population have soared in the last century. Virtually all human welfare indicators are positive in capitalistic countries in the manmade greenhouse gas era, as documented at HumanProgress.
So, what gives with the so-called scientific consensus on problematic, even catastrophic, climate change? Why the false “consensus”? Part of the answer is a deep-seated bias against humankind’s quest to tame and overcome the limits from nature, the latest manifestation being climate alarmism.
The Malthusianism Virus
Climate angst is another verse of an old lament. Today’s melancholia can be traced to a 1798 pamphlet, An Essay on the Principle of Population, which mathematically determined a future of subsistence living. Its simple model compared a geometrically increasing population to an arithmetic increase in food supply. “The argument is conclusive against the perfectibility of the mass of mankind,” Thomas Robert Malthus declared, and “decisive against the possible existence of a society, all the members of which should live in ease, happiness, and comparative leisure.”
In the last half-century, popular Malthusian scares have gone from the population bomb of Paul Ehrlich to resource exhaustion of the Club of Rome, oil and gas exhaustion (Peak Oil, Peak Natural Gas), and even global cooling. Elevated fears of genetically modified foods and other mini-scares add to this list.
The “Cabal of Charlatans”
The population bomb, resource famine, and Peak Oil/Gas were consensus science for Association of the Advancement of Science, “the world’s largest general scientific society,” and its flagship publication, Science. But a “charlatan” article in that magazine in 1980, “Resources, Population, Environment: An Oversupply of False Bad News,” inflamed the membership. Paul Ehrlich asked: “Could the editors have found someone to review [Julian] Simon’s manuscript who had to take off his shoes to count to 20?”
The consensus was an inverse relationship between people and the environment, captured in the model I = PAT, where (negative) environmental Impact equals Population times Affluence times Technology.
Simple model—except that the very opposite has proven to be the case. Per Simon, environmental improvement and prosperity (including safety) is positively correlated with the same three factors in a regime of private property, market exchange, and the rule of law.
Julian Simon was a shining example of the adage, one plus the truth equals a majority. But (contrary to Onion), a “cabal of charlatans,” top scientists all, has ruptured the alleged consensus. Judith Curry is the most active dissenter from the climate-crisis troupe, and such high-powered scientists such as John Christy, William Happer, David Legates, Richard Lindzen, Patrick Michaels, and Roy Spencer, among others, are effectively challenging the high-sensitivity estimates from climate models run by establishment scientists.
Conclusion
The Onion is right-on regarding the sirens of climate alarm. “We have at most ten years” to act, stated James Hansen twelve years ago, echoed by Al Gore’s predicated “point of no return.” And just last week: “We are pushing the planet toward an irreversible ‘Hothouse Earth’,” stated Joe Romm. “And we may be much closer to the ‘point of no return’ than most people realize.”
Laugh at the Onion piece but unmask the irony. Climate models may enjoy “consensus,” but they are not science. Physical science is prediction, independent replication, and potential falsifiability, not Malthus-in Malthus-out modeling.
When it comes to the climate “consensus,” just remember that the same people with the same agenda and with the same confidence and zeal proclaimed global resource famines, mass starvation in American streets, and Peak Oil and Gas. Humility, anyone?
The real laugh is on Malthusian consensus, past and present, not on the critics of doom-and-gloom.
Satire or reality …
At least they have it right that humanity will be saved once the scientific truth emerges from the fog of deception.
As much as I agree that their is deception, part of me can’t shake the need to believe that the other side is sincere. Selling fear is every so much easier than selling uncertainty. Most of the people on WUWT seem to be intensely familiar with the problems of uncertainty.
I walk the same path every morning. My iphone tells me that I have walked 4.9mi. If I trace it on google earth, the path says 4.08 mi. If I drive it in my car, 3.7. The problem in the car is related to not being able to drive the exact path I walk. The phones misinterpretation of the distance is quite likely associated with changes in my pace length. If I were a good salesman, I push that I walked 4.9 mi. If I am a good engineer, I point out the discrepancy.
It also tells me that I slept an entire 22 minutes last night.
There are people here who can make the connection between a discussion of my phone accuracy and the accuracy of temperature. There are also people here who are very capable of telling me how temperature and distance are completely different things.
All of them are likely sincere.
My uncertainty DOES NOT SELL. I would like to think that managers would like people on their staff to tell them when things don’t have to be done. I have found very few such managers.
I don’t know that the scientific truth can ever actually emerge from the fog. It takes more than a little training to start seeing the flip side of the analysis. I can point out the inconsistencies to people who write the checks. To the people who just do the recycling, they think they are helping save the world. They don’t quite see that it is cheaper to buy sand from South Carolina and ship it to the west coast to use to make glass beads than it is to get free glass from the recycling plant. They might even pay you to take it away in some places. This is an uncomfortable truth out of the mouth of a bead maker — glass that has been a bottle likes to be a bottle, it doesn’t like to be a bead… The bead maker is very worried about the cost of the energy source to melt the glass. He is not so worried about the price of the raw materials. He is very worried about how long a rod of glass he can make because of the meter drop on the rod. The price he can get for the beads he makes demands he make a certain number of beads within a certain time frame.
All of that IS related to any discussion of climate change or temperature. Getting it understood by people who can immediately dismiss it as irrelevant borders on impossible. It is irrelevant and they are right to deem it to be irrelevant (although I sort of deem them ignorant for not being able to comprehend the connection). They win though because making the connection takes more than a little time and time is money…
Thanks Robert.
In 1989, Harrowsmith magazine in Canada (a liberal, back-to-the land periodical) featured a story about David Suzuki (who the Canadian readers at WUWT will be more than familiar). The article was written by David Lees. It was titled, “The man who cries wolf.” Remember the year—1989. Here is an excerpt. It is not clear what year this refers to, but I assume 1987 or 1988. No matter…about 30 years ago.
… Start quote from article …
In one of his last columns in the Globe, Suzuki quoted Ehrlich’s view of public apathy about the perils of economic growth … A few weeks later, when the Star began to publish the column,
Ehrlich was featured in it regularly. “Ehrlich concludes that it would be a dangerous miscalculation to look to technology for the answer to [environmental problems]. Scientific analysis points toward the need for a quasi-religious transformation of contemporary culture.” …
and three weeks after that [Suzuki wrote], “Stanford University ecologist Paul Ehrlich reminds us that … we face a ‘billion environmental Pearl Harbors all at once.’ ” On December 2, Suzuki
wrote, “We no longer have the luxury of time … when people like Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University …tell us we only have a decade to turn things around.” And in his Christmas column on December 13, Suzuki wrote, “As eminent ecologist Paul Ehrlich says, ‘the solution to ecocatastrophe is quasi-religious.’”
… End quote from article …
The year was 1989.
If anyone wants the article I can email a PDF copy.
When doom has been predicted right soon now all my adult life, I tend to get cynical when I see the next imminent catastrophe claimed. The green blob has the same sort of track record as certain evangelical groups predicting the Second Coming, stating a date, being wrong, and glossing over their failure.
This is from the “passing the 12th floor and everything is ok so far” department.
‘This is from the “passing the 12th floor and everything is ok so far” department.’
Did you just equate CAGW with Triskaidekaphobia?
Brilliant! Top marks to The Onion for a great piece of satire and an uncompromising exposure of CAGW and its proponents! I’d love to see this piece picked up by somebody and disseminated far & wide!
“Climate Researchers Warn Only Hope For Humanity Now Lies In Possibility of bad statistics in climate science”
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/08/17/trendprofile/
Hooray! We’re Saved!!!
The Onion and National Enquirer, especially, embody the most noble of journalistic standards these days.
Sad, but closer to the truth than should be allowed.
The other day, I’m listening to an NPR interview of Naomi Oreskes making the argument that science is consensus. Her example was the reliability of modern automobiles. That they are the result of consensus of thousands upon thousands of experts. I’m pounding my dashboard and yelling at the radio – “That engineering, not science! They’re dealing with known knowns!”
If machines do all our work and AI does all our thinking there will be nothing left for us but to eat, recreate and procreate.
“thousands upon thousands of meticulous empirical studies on climate change”
…If only this had actually been done. Alas, all that has been done is to use computers to calculate incomplete conjecture at a faster rate.
The difficulty and expense in fact checking inexact climate science with its extensive models and adjusted data sets to veil the fact checking is not so funny. Theocratic rule from Rome, Mecca, Qom, or Geneva (UN) that last centuries is costly to society and human progress.
Wow!
We are safe because there is no threat!
I’ll sleep much better tonight.
/grin
Hold on just one minute!
Was that Onion article peer reviewed?
We all know how important that is.
/more grin
“…as long as my colleagues and I belong to a cabal of charlatans who are secretly paid huge sums of money to trick everyone…”
— You mean it’s not charlatans on one side, and paid shills for the fossil fuel industry on the other? I’ll have to remember that the next time I’m accused of being a shill for the fossil fuel industry, acting in bad faith. Or acting out of selfish greed.
But I assume it’s still the case that funding is inherently evil only if it comes from only one side…
Now if we can only save global warming from melting my ice cream all will be well….
I guess the utter silence surrounding peak oil and gas these days provides a sample of the sound of global warming alarm during global cooling and the roll over of the 60-year cycle in the AMO. Perhaps plastic scare will replace CO2 scare since we know a shift is more likely than total silence or admissions of mistakes.
http://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
http://www.climate4you.com/images/AMO%20GlobalAnnualIndexSince1856%20With11yearRunningAverage.gif
http://climate4you.com/images/ArgoTimeSeriesTemp59N.JPG
http://climate4you.com/images/OceanTemp0-800mDepthAt59Nand30-0W.gif