Bloomberg: Government can Fix the Food Insecurity Side Effects of Climate Policies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Back in July WUWT posted a study by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis which suggested that climate policies cause more harm than climate change. But apparently the IIASA’s concerns are misplaced – according to Bloomberg author Mike Buchanan’s critique of the study, the magic of government can fix any harmful side effects of climate policies.
Climate Change’s Long-Term Fix Has a Short-Term Cost
A carbon tax will have consequences for food security that need mitigating.
By Mark Buchanan
19 August 2018, 19:00 GMT+10
…
But hope for a simple fix — such as a carbon tax, the preferred option of most economists — is naive, even setting aside the formidable political challenges. Among other things, a new study suggests, a meaningful carbon tax could trigger food shortages by 2050 for many of the poorest people in the world, and even be worse than climate change continuing completely unabated.
…
Policies designed to avoid climate disaster a century into the future and beyond might be expected to have some negative consequences over times as short as 30 years. By analogy, fire extinguishers have negative short-term consequences for the interiors of houses, but we generally think that using them is a good idea, because we can do other things to deal with those consequences and avoid having to rebuild the whole house.
Likewise, if governments implement a carbon tax — or take other serious actions on climate — they can also take further steps to handle adverse consequences stirred up as a result. Revenue from the tax could be used for food aid, for example, or to transfer more efficient production methods to food insecure regions, which might also further reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The real message of the paper is that a useful carbon tax could cause serious problems, if put in place in the absence of any other policies to make agriculture more resilient or to come to the aid of those most at risk.
…
Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-08-19/carbon-tax-long-term-solution-with-a-short-term-cost
I hope you are now all feeling reassured. The solution to food insecurity caused by a carbon tax is to provide more aid to the needy, and have faith in the ability of government to get things right.
Was that “MORE MONEY DEMANDED” I heard?
Was that “MORE FOREIGN AID” I heard ? (Despite 120,000,000 people predicted to die from smoke inhalation by 2050 [32 years away] because they are forced to cook with dung and timber [WHO]).
Was that “MORE NGO’s NEEDED” I heard?
Was that “HIGHER TAXATION” I heard?
Was that “GREATER GLOBAL GOVERNMENTAL OVERSIGHT BY THE UN REQUIRED” I heard?
HotScot, this article depicts another fine example of way too many TAXPAYING citizens willingly being separated from their money — through the immoral potion of taxation — because such citizens, in insufficient numbers, fail to understand and appreciate that such politicians and their willing accomplices do so because political motivations are most often diametrically opposed to that of the otherwise freeborn citizenry.
It has been demonstrated, time and again, that citizens which are able to pursue their self-designated fulfillment — to pursue their own happiness, as the phrase is turned — are interested primarily in growing their families and building their communities. Self-serving politicians, OTOH, and their corrupted sycophant minions [read: massive bureaucracies, crony profiteers, crony NGO’s and etc], are motivated primarily by building their personal fiefdoms, wealth and power … and the freeborn citizens be damned.
Until sufficient numbers of citizens come to understand and appreciate such distinct differences, and, act to change such, the “beatings” will continue … because that’s what “command and control” type bullies and tyrants do.
I’m from the government. I’m here to help.
Government has repeatedly shown the ability to solve the problem of thousands of starving people by turning it into millions of starving people.
“…fire extinguishers have negative short-term consequences for the interiors of houses, but we generally think that using them is a good idea…”
— You don’t turn on the sprinkler system unless you know there is a fire. And even then, you don’t flood the entire house because a candle tipped over on the back patio.
The idea that ALL actions are justified because there is some level of risk violates basic principles of decision-making under uncertainty.
“A carbon tax will have consequences for food security that need mitigating.”
– There is no problem that liberals can’t solve with a combination of :
1) Higher taxes.
2) More government power.
3) Wealth transfers.
That wealth transfers need to accompany the other two is not a surprise. It completes the universal solution to all things.
I am still left thinking that the inmates are still running the asylum.
Just one question: when has any government when provided with new revenue ever done the proper and practical thing with it?
I thought so.
It’s the single payer commissary solution.
Always, for some people, the answer to problems created by government is yet more government.
Was actually thinking this would be some legitimate study, then saw it is some drivel written by Mark Buchanan. Never mind. Funny how economists, people who know nothing about economics are operating businesses, constantly want to tax things.
I notice they are using “food insecurity”. That’s a term that means “however many people we need to be food insecure, we word the question accordingly”. It in NO way indicates hunger or lack of food. It can be 100% imaginary, as it is in the US where the figures are often quoted. How many people are actually going to be eating one or fewer inadequate meals per day. I care nothing about someone’s fear they MAY run out of food. That’s a stupid statistic and good example of how to lie to the very, very, very naive about what is really going on. Note those pushing this imaginary number are the ignorant, groupthink Hollywood types.
Oh, and governments are usually the reason why people have one or fewer inadequate meals per day. I don’t see how the cause can be the solution.