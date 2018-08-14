The planet is experiencing an unexplained major cooling and scientists are ignoring it.

By Javier
A most remarkable climate phenomenon is taking place under our very noses without anybody paying attention to it.
As nearly everybody knows, the planet is warming. Since its short-term rate of temperature change hasn’t changed much, the warming is essentially accomplished because the planet spends less time cooling than warming. Therefore, periods of cooling have become shorter and result in less cooling.
In the figure below, we can see the top 10 biggest periods of cooling in terms of temperature decrease since 1950. The data used is a 13-month centered average of the monthly HadCRUT 4.6 global dataset found here:
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut4/data/current/time_series/HadCRUT.4.6.0.0.monthly_ns_avg.txt
The date given is that of the month of maximum temperature when the cooling started, and the length in months is to the month of minimum temperature when the cooling ended.
Notice how the top four took place before 1975, during the ENSO period dominated by La Niña conditions.
The data for the cooling period that started in 02/2016 (red in the figure) is provisional, as the cooling has not ended as of June 2018. If it continues for a few more months, it could easily make it to the top three.
The most remarkable thing is that every single top cooling period in the list has a reasonable explanation except the current one. Two of them are associated with the major volcanic eruptions of El Chichon and Pinatubo, and seven of them are associated with major La Niña events when the Multivariate ENSO Index (MEI) reached a standard deviation of -1 (see bottom panel in the figure).
Only the current cooling period remains there unexplained, without a big volcanic eruption and without a major La Niña event.
Climate scientists should be looking for a reason for this most interesting cooling instead of ignoring it.
Why is the planet cooling now?
Everybody can have their own favorite explanation. Personally, I see no other reasonable cause for the cooling but low solar activity.
God has a sense of humor…
I thought El Niños — such as occurred in 2016 — were typically followed by a period of global cooling even if unaccompanied by a La Niña.
No?
Climate change is supposed to be forced. Something must cause the planet to warm or cool and ultimately that something is probably affecting the energy balance one way or another. While small periods of temperature change might be chaotic, it is clear that the major periods of cooling have an associated cause, as can be seen for the other nine in the list. Since the planet is warming, if you don’t have a cause for the cooling, the planet should be warming instead.
While it is true that the end of an El Niño should cause a reduction in the warming rate just due to the disappearance of the warming cause and a drop in temperatures as the lingering heat in the atmosphere leaves the planet, this should not cause in any way a major cooling in the top 6 of the last 70 years.
The above paragraph is nonsense. If you are trying to say that the little bit of warming is the result of massive cooling trying to counteract the even more massive warming caused by CO2, you are dead wrong for a 100 different reasons all delineated here many times by us skeptics. . You offer no new facts and only one new conclusion with no supporting evidence. So I wonder what exactly is the point of your article?
Looks like someone had their sense of irony and humor shot off in the climate wars.
Now if only someone could figure out what causes the ENSO.
“an unexplained major cooling “
Hardly unexplained. Everyone expected that a major El Niño, as in 2016, would lead to a high peak in temperature, followed by a decline. It’s the way they work. You’re reckoning this “cooling” from the peak of the El Niño (2/2016). The level after the decline was higher than the level before.
why do you think the decline is over…
…and what lotto numbers should I pick
Nope.
2018 so far is lower than 2015.
No. It is not the way they work. Only Niños that are followed by strong Niñas make it to the list of top periods of cooling… except 2016.
Here is just one example of Bob Tisdale, at WUWT, predicting just such a decline of temperatures following the El Niño peak. No-one disagreed.
He probably expected a big La Niña that has not taken place. Such cooling without a strong La Niña and without a strong volcanic eruption is UNPRECEDENTED
We have seen times of low solar activity in the past. Why did that not cause cooling?
Next, using a smoothed time series as input to a calculation is a big no-no, as explained here and here.
It gets worse. Using a centered smoother instead of a trailing smoother brings in information from the future … a very, very bad idea for anything but display purposes.
Next, solar activity has been dropping since about 1980, but overall temperatures have continued to rise. See the data that you are using for evidence of that … if solar is the cause, why would it be warming overall while the sun is cooling overall?
Finally, we have seen dropping temperatures since the last big El Nino event, just as with the previous El Nino events … so despite the “no La Nina” mantra, it is indeed the result of the El Nino/La Nina pump at work.
But heck … other than those five gaping holes in your argument, you’re doing well …
w.
The cooling is a persistent temp flat period lasting until 2040 AD.
Reasons, driving forces, period duration, variables — all explained
in PART 8 of “Climate pattern recognition 1600 AD to 2050 AD” in:
http://www.knowledgeminer.eu/climate-papers.html
Therefore, temps will stay within a horizontal flat Nino/Nina range. Some
slight cooling might be expected caused by the low sunspot number, but
nobody demonstrates a calculation of how many sunspots cause how
much cooling/warming. Willis pointed this out a number
of times. Better visit the above quote. JS.
Low solar activity – Zharkova’s work shows fairly convincingly (her data matches the past 3000 years of solar activity) that we’re heading into at least 2 very low solar cycles 0 SC25 looks like a non-event completely and SC26 lower than the current SC24)
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1705.04482.pdf
Earth’s magnetic field is crashing – the field strength has dropped precipitously over the past 20+ years, even faster than the 20 years prior to that. One might see it as asymptotic.
“Previously, researchers estimated the field was weakening about 5 percent per century, but the new data revealed the field is actually weakening at 5 percent per decade, or 10 times faster than thought. As such, rather than the full flip occurring in about 2,000 years, as was predicted, the new data suggest it could happen sooner.”
The solar system is leaving the shelter of the local supernova cloud – we’ve been cruising inside a shield of supernova remnant, protected from a large part of the GCR’s (Galactic Cosmic Rays) that affect our weather so strongly. (Svensmark and CERN CLOUD research)
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn24153-solar-system-caught-in-an-interstellar-tempest/
The triple whammy of GCR increasing events could easily see us heading into a major ice age instead of just a new LIA.
And if any of the nutjob priests of AGW get to do the garbage they have been muttering about (polluting the sea and sky to deflect solar rays even MORE) the ‘major’ part of that would become almost a certainty.
And while it is tempting to say we need more CO2 to shelter us, the logarithmic response to increased CO2 and the almost saturation point already achieved would suggest that’s as useful as tits on a bull.
Come on, everyone knows that the polar ice caps are melting and the Greenland glaciers are receding at the rate of a gigaton per day, and all that ice water is flowing into the oceans and cooling things down all over the planet. It’s not rocket science, deniers, just basic physics! And just as well it is happening too, otherwise the excess heat from all those extra CO2 molecules would have made most of the planet uninhabitable by now
