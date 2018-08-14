BBC touts new climate model, saying next few years ‘may be exceptionally warm’

From the “worse than we thought” department comes this new climate model, but at least they acknowledge the pause.
The next few years could be “anomalously warm”, according to a new study.
Researchers have developed a mathematical model to predict how average global surface air temperatures will vary over the next few years.
The results suggest that the period from 2018 to 2022 could see an increased likelihood of extreme temperatures.
The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.
The warming caused by emissions of greenhouse gases like CO2 is not increasing at a perfectly steady rate.
In the early years of the 21st Century, scientists pointed to a hiatus in warming. But several analyses show that the five warmest years on record all have taken place since 2010.
These variations from year-to-year do not affect the long-term trend in warming temperatures.
Now, a new method for trying to predict global temperatures suggests the next few years will be hotter than expected.
Rather than using traditional climate simulation techniques, Florian Sévellec, from the CNRS in Brest, France, and Sybren S Drijfhout, from the University of Southampton, developed a statistical method to search through simulations of climatic conditions in the 20th and 21st Century and look for situations that are comparable to the present day.
Future possibilities
The team then used these climatic “analogues” to deduce future possibilities.
In particular, the anomalous warmth predicted over the next few years is due to a low probability of intense cold climatic events.
Once the algorithm is “learned” (a process which takes a few minutes), predictions are obtained in a few hundredths of a second on a laptop. In comparison, supercomputers require a week using traditional simulation methods.
Gabi Hegerl, professor of climate system science at the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved with the study, said: “The authors have tried to predict whether global climate variability will make the next years warmer or cooler overall than the mean warming trend. They have skilfully used worldwide climate model data for previous years to calculate probabilities for the next few years.
“The findings suggest it’s more likely we’ll get warmer years than expected in the next few years.
As noted further in the article, the result is “purely statistical”, so take it with a grain of salt, because I suspect the “learning” part of the algorithm doesn’t handle long-term natural variation well at all, just like the short term memory of humans often can’t recall the intensity of weather events in the far past. Of course, humans programmed this, so…
There’s that weasel word “may”.
The interesting thing is that the “warmth” is coming from a lack of very cold weather, not more hot weather.
Which indeed summarises the warming since the 1970-ies: the winters were getting less severe, as opposed to the summers getting hotter.
Did I read that right? They’re modelling – models?
Yo dawg, I heard you liked models, so here’s a model of models so you can model what you’re modeling.
Yes, an old Internet meme – but applicable here!
Even more silly than that, they are using predictions about the past from models as input to another model to predict the future:
“They have skilfully used worldwide climate model data for previous years to calculate probabilities for the next few years.”
Actual data from previous years obviously wasn’t accurate enough.
Exactly,from earlier in the piece we have this…” developed a statistical method to search through simulations of climatic conditions in the 20th and 21st Century and look for situations that are comparable to the present day.”
It begs the question why not search for actual conditions that are comparable to the here and now? More useful surely!
Such pronouncements will become more detached from reality than usual with cooling in the monthly records for AMO and UAH satellite data.
Would we have heard about this if it had predicted LOWER temperatures?
Or would they have adjusted the model until it produced higher temperatures?
How do we know they didn’t do that?
Only in cooked to a crisp books were the five hottest years all after 2010.
In the real world, rather than Planet GIGO, 1998 is still Number Two since 1979, just barely pipped out by its fellow super El Nino year of 2016.
Earth has cooled dramatically since 2016.
Note also that 2010 was an El Nino year.
It now goes 2016, 1998, 2015, 2014 and 2010, which of course ignores the 1930s, which were hotter than the 1990s. The super El Nino was building in 2015 and 2014.
And it took 18 years of “Pause” for GASTA to equal 1998.
And we should believe this model why? I predict it will be less accurate than current models.
‘at least they acknowledge the pause’
Now that it’s safely a couple El Nino years behind them, they can dismiss it. Sorta like Climategate – oh that was years ago – and it was debunked.
See how easy that is?
” … developed a statistical method to search through simulations of climatic conditions ”
It’s applied physics , not a social science . Show us the computational physics from the temperature of the Sun to our surface .
Caveat emptor! Past performance is no guarantee for future performance. Since any ‘learning algorithm’ tries to internalise the past performance, the expectation that it may tell you something about future performance that you do not already know is an illusion.
At least it’s a new and quicker method of getting to the wrong answer. That’s efficient in the new warped science world of smart, quick headline writing. Maybe it will generate more funding in the new, smart, quick modeling world.
Say, how many times in the past have we had long cycle down turn in the AMO, low solar cycle with two years of near solar minimum conditions, and neutral ENSO?
Re: “In the early years of the 21st Century, scientists pointed to a hiatus in warming. ”
Actually, it was the ‘climate scientists’ that denied the hiatus and it was the ‘skeptics’ that forced the hiatus in warming to the forefront of climate debate.
Note how even this simple truth has been ‘adjusted’ to fit the fraudulent AGW narrative….
Does anyone seriously deny that the models run hot and are therefore unreliable?
There’s a rule in statistics that says you shouldn’t process data that’s already the result of processing other data. Processing data that’s the result of unreliable models has to be one worse.
This is behavior is really adolescent. An eight year old has a pretty good handle on civilized behavior. Then, a few years later, puberty sets in and all the simple rules learned in kindergarten are forgotten. Teenagers do things they know they shouldn’t do.
In this case it looks like scientists doing what they know they shouldn’t do.
I have a better idea: I will input synthetic data into a model to generate what I can now call just “data”, which I will then input into another model, which will, thus, produce results based on modeled synthetic data.
Like many models, they look good on the surface, but when you get to know them, they can be crazy messed up inside.
IF the science were settled the BBC would be able to say:
‘will be be exceptionally warm’
Not:
‘may be exceptionally warm’
Basic question here: What is the shelf life of a BBC touted climate prediction? I’ll start the bidding at 3 months.
3 months. That would be about the time Northern Scotland experiences unexpectedly early snowfall. Good call.
And 2007 was going to have a BBQ summer.